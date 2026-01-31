Love to See It: Judgmental 'Journo' Don Lemon Gets Caught in His Own ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ Net

On Friday, activist podcaster Don Lemon was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury. Lemon claims he is being targeted for his ‘journalism,’ but reality vehemently disagrees with him. In fact, he has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to interfere with religious worship. See, no mention of Lemon’s ‘journalism.' Based on his past statements, Lemon should be happy.

Check out this CNN flashback. (WATCH)

Don Lemon, 2019: “Nobody is above the law."



He even said it twice to make sure everyone knew he really meant it. pic.twitter.com/MTpCkdC9Rf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2026

Particularly not Donny Lémon — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) January 30, 2026

He was so adamant about this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2026

I hope they show this as evidence during his trial — Brooks Stratton 🇺🇸 (@BrooksHQ_) January 30, 2026

That would be hilarious.

Posters say Lemon got schooled today.

Looks like he finally learned that first hand today. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 30, 2026

And it’s glorious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2026

That’s right, Don, nobody is above the law, and that especially applies to you… — Ben Owen™️ (@hrkbenowen) January 30, 2026

Those thinking Lemon is learning a lesson should know better. ‘Journalists’ cannot learn; they lack that ability.

‘Journalists’ love repeating the ‘No one is above the law’ mantra and praising the wisdom of grand juries until one indicts a buddy. (WATCH)

Leftwing media is hyperventilating about Don Lemon’s indictment by a grand jury.



But they had a very different view when it came to Trump.



Because grand juries look at "facts and evidence."



Because “that’s the way the system works." pic.twitter.com/ediIvIJQVr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 30, 2026

Says two of the smartest people in fake news journalism😂🤡 — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) January 30, 2026

Such an honor!

Commenters say Lemon’s fellow ‘journalists’ are having a hard time coping with their standards being applied to their team.

They are just in shock that after so many years, someone on the left is actually being held accountable.



So much good news today.



Sounds like Lemon might have some cell mates very soon. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 30, 2026

Funny how selective outrage works — years of cheering on egregious lawfare battles against Trump, and suddenly the process looks outrageous when the spotlight shifts. Principles shouldn’t change based on the target. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 31, 2026

I bet those words are tasting pretty sour right about now. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) January 30, 2026

Sadly, Lemon won’t lose his zest for cringey self-importance until he gets his first taste of real accountability behind bars. Hopefully, it’s coming.

