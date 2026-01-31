Love to See It: Judgmental 'Journo' Don Lemon Gets Caught in His Own ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ Net

Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:09 AM on January 31, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

On Friday, activist podcaster Don Lemon was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury. Lemon claims he is being targeted for his ‘journalism,’ but reality vehemently disagrees with him. In fact, he has been charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to interfere with religious worship. See, no mention of Lemon’s ‘journalism.' Based on his past statements, Lemon should be happy.

Check out this CNN flashback. (WATCH)

That would be hilarious.

Posters say Lemon got schooled today.

Those thinking Lemon is learning a lesson should know better. ‘Journalists’ cannot learn; they lack that ability.

‘Journalists’ love repeating the ‘No one is above the law’ mantra and praising the wisdom of grand juries until one indicts a buddy. (WATCH)

Such an honor!

Commenters say Lemon’s fellow ‘journalists’ are having a hard time coping with their standards being applied to their team.

Sadly, Lemon won’t lose his zest for cringey self-importance until he gets his first taste of real accountability behind bars. Hopefully, it’s coming.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

