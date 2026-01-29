Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License

Our own Just Mindy published a piece not too long ago about how teachers' and nurses' unions were bankrolling far-left lunacy. Nurses and other health care workers really seem to have lost it recently. And by losing it, we mean both their minds and their licenses.

There was a registered nurse who wished, using language we'd have to censor a lot, for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth. We were updated on Wednesday that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo had revoked her license.

Then there was the nurse who went on TikTok and encouraged activists to inject ICE agents with a drug that would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. She also floated the idea of dating ICE agents to drug their food and brewing up a solution of poison ivy to spray in their eyes. She lost her gig at VCU Health this week.

Then there was the nurse who declared that he would not perform anesthesia "for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education." Now, we're learning that he has had his nursing license revoked by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

BREAKING: Following our expose, Florida just REVOKED Nurse Erik Martindale’s license for post saying he will not provide anesthesia to Conservatives undergoing surgery.



Thank you @AGJamesUthmeier for looking out for the safety of Floridians! https://t.co/yhqrKQKcqO pic.twitter.com/mHCEWXGXDx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Psycho leftist nurse in Florida Erik Martindal just had his LICENSE REVOKED after he promised to never give anesthesia to Republicans



NOT. IN. FLORIDA! ☀️



AG JAMES UTHMEIER: "Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida. Healthcare is… pic.twitter.com/PRaqc43uCC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

… not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve." h/t @libsoftiktok Another big win in Florida!

Okay, another one to note. — Gatzy (@gatzyxx) January 29, 2026

Eliminate them one by one. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) January 29, 2026

So basically he got his wish. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 29, 2026

As a nurse myself, I approve of this. He is an absolute disgrace to the profession. Good riddance. — Rae Jacob🇻🇦🇺🇲🇵🇭✝️ (@raj05064) January 29, 2026

When someone values virtue signaling to their peers more than their livelihood, it suggests mental illness and suicidal empathy. — Norb Norkus 🇺🇸 (@nnorkus) January 29, 2026

I wish the whole country was like Florida. These psychos shouldn’t be anywhere near the public. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) January 29, 2026

😂😂😂The “I was hacked” didn’t work. — SAM 🇺🇸❤️🙏🇺🇸 (@reallydrsam) January 29, 2026

No, it did not.

Progressive liberalism is a mental disorder. It makes for awful human beings like this. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 29, 2026

All these wackadoodle leftist nurses are giving my profession a bad name!😂 — Pam.I.Am (@prorn) January 29, 2026

This editor had been saving this post for a VIP post about what's up with nurses, but we think it fits well here:

Maine nurses showed up at @SenatorCollins' office to demand she vote no on any appropriations package that includes the Homeland Security Appropriations bill. It's time for this ICE terror to end! pic.twitter.com/4aMZzWZxme — National Nurses United (@NationalNurses) January 27, 2026

Where's the dance number?

