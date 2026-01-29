Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License

Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 29, 2026
Sarah D.

Our own Just Mindy published a piece not too long ago about how teachers' and nurses' unions were bankrolling far-left lunacy. Nurses and other health care workers really seem to have lost it recently. And by losing it, we mean both their minds and their licenses.

There was a registered nurse who wished, using language we'd have to censor a lot, for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth. We were updated on Wednesday that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo had revoked her license

Then there was the nurse who went on TikTok and encouraged activists to inject ICE agents with a drug that would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. She also floated the idea of dating ICE agents to drug their food and brewing up a solution of poison ivy to spray in their eyes. She lost her gig at VCU Health this week.

Then there was the nurse who declared that he would not perform anesthesia "for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education." Now, we're learning that he has had his nursing license revoked by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols
Grateful Calvin
… not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve." h/t @libsoftiktok

 Another big win in Florida!

No, it did not.

This editor had been saving this post for a VIP post about what's up with nurses, but we think it fits well here:

Where's the dance number?

***

