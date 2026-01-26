Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery

The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 26, 2026
On Sunday, our own Just Mindy posted about nurses and teachers and how they seem to be so easily radicalized. Alex Pretti, who was shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, was an ICU nurse. One person suggested that teachers, nurses, and government workers all "come from the same pipeline of communist indoctrination." Others blamed the unions for radicalizing the masses.

Here we have posts on a couple of nurses we wouldn't want to be in charge of our healthcare. Our first candidate says it is his right and ethical oath not to provide anesthesia to MAGA who are undergoing surgeries. I don't know much about the healthcare system, but I think that decision would be up to the anesthesiologist. Anyway, he says he owns all of his businesses and can refuse anyone.

It's his ethical oath.

He sure doesn't sound like a "first, do no harm" kind of guy. It's a shame that someone hacked his X, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and even Threads accounts. Let's hope he gets this mistake corrected quickly.

Our second candidate is healthcare worker Stephanie Judge, who posted that Pretti should have mowed down each and every Border Patrol agent with his tricked-out Sig Sauer. She also complained that an agent wasn't bloody enough, as he was still standing.

"… have absolutely no business working in healthcare."

Agreed.

That is a good question. As Just Mindy observed, healthcare workers and public school teachers seem to really be overrepresented in this group.

