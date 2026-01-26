Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery

On Sunday, our own Just Mindy posted about nurses and teachers and how they seem to be so easily radicalized. Alex Pretti, who was shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, was an ICU nurse. One person suggested that teachers, nurses, and government workers all "come from the same pipeline of communist indoctrination." Others blamed the unions for radicalizing the masses.

Here we have posts on a couple of nurses we wouldn't want to be in charge of our healthcare. Our first candidate says it is his right and ethical oath not to provide anesthesia to MAGA who are undergoing surgeries. I don't know much about the healthcare system, but I think that decision would be up to the anesthesiologist. Anyway, he says he owns all of his businesses and can refuse anyone.

Meet Erik Martindale, a registered Florida nurse.



He says he won’t give anesthesia for Republicans undergoing surgery and believes that’s his right and is ethical.



He needs to be fired and stripped of his license immediately. @FLNursingBoard pic.twitter.com/CP3dWHH1CX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2026

It's his ethical oath.

UPDATE: Erik is now claiming his FB and IG were hacked. There’s a slight problem. It was on threads too. Was your threads also hacked Erik?? Lmao



Nobody is buying this Erik. We have all the receipts!



You’re about to see the FO stage of FAFO. You’re losing your license. https://t.co/yhqrKQKcqO pic.twitter.com/t6bOABfKoO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2026

UPDATE: Erik is now scrubbing his accounts and just scrubbed this post too!



Is he going to claim he was also hacked when he posted this appearing to call on people to take up arms against ICE?



I have all the receipts! https://t.co/pUbOW9Gd5R pic.twitter.com/dluL1qpMii — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2026

He sure doesn't sound like a "first, do no harm" kind of guy. It's a shame that someone hacked his X, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and even Threads accounts. Let's hope he gets this mistake corrected quickly.

He’s heartbroken he’ll never be able to medically torture a Republican — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) January 26, 2026

Medical associations need to come down on this so hard that the fallout can be seen from space



Medical workers who flirt with this kind of behavior are eroding a foundational brick of modern civilization https://t.co/YsINcHNPeH — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 26, 2026

Remember when bakeries were being sued for refusing to make cakes? How is this ok? — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) January 26, 2026

I agree but since the ANA and other associations have already come out and taken sides before any investigation has even started, more and more will feel emboldened to act this way. — Windchaser (@windchaser22) January 26, 2026

Our second candidate is healthcare worker Stephanie Judge, who posted that Pretti should have mowed down each and every Border Patrol agent with his tricked-out Sig Sauer. She also complained that an agent wasn't bloody enough, as he was still standing.

Meet Stephanie Judge from North Carolina. She is a healthcare worker and a radical extremist who believes protesters should be “mowing down” federal agents trying to do their jobs and even thought an attacked, bleeding agent wasn’t “bleeding enough.”



People with views this… pic.twitter.com/hHgKXhUMUc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 26, 2026

"… have absolutely no business working in healthcare."

Agreed.

No way she should be anywhere near healthcare. — Fascist Colonizer (@FacistColonizer) January 26, 2026

This one needs to be fired. Immediately. 👇 — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) January 26, 2026

I wonder if some of these healthcare workers are abusing medications or maybe they should be on some — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) January 26, 2026

Why are hcw, who are supposed to understand the fragility of life, acting like this? — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) January 26, 2026

That is a good question. As Just Mindy observed, healthcare workers and public school teachers seem to really be overrepresented in this group.

***

