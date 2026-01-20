Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on Pregnant Trump Press Sec

Just when you think the Left can't spiral any further out of control, here comes a nurse and owner of a home health agency. If she or her staff are caring for your loved one, please keep a watch because this is not normal behavior. For a healthcare provider to speak about how she imagines a woman's pregnancy might go in such graphic and disturbing terms really is revolting.

Meet Chanda Petrey-Czaruk, the Vice President of @HomeFirstChoice in Ohio. She posted a video wishing for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience traumatic injuries during childbirth.



This woman is in charge of a home health care company and is a registered nurse in Ohio.… pic.twitter.com/Epv7mUxJnh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Nurses take an oath to heal and care for patients and that patient's political beliefs should not effect their care. Does anyone believe this one would offer competent care to someone she thought was a conservative?

Democrats are pure evil. https://t.co/JY7OAdfibw — Someone Smart (@GreatOldParty) January 20, 2026

Please protect your loved ones from this person. There is no telling what she might do to them if she believes they were a Republican, for example.

Psychos like this is why you have to be careful about who you reveal your right wing/conservative views to in real life. https://t.co/hXOgNBX49S — SCReviews (@REALSCREVIEWS) January 20, 2026

Immediately find another provider for your health care as @HomeFirstChoice has terrible, liberal employees that seem to be possessed by the devil. https://t.co/rcV0wKDqhk — mahotrala (@mahotrala) January 20, 2026

To be clear, this woman is not just a provider or employee working for this home health company. She is the Vice-President.

This woman, who wished for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to experience severe injuries during childbirth, is a LICENSED NURSE in Ohio.



This person is responsible for people's health.



SHE MUST HAVE HER LICENSE REVOKED.



You can contact the Ohio Board of Nursing here: (614)… https://t.co/7BMhreTsLb pic.twitter.com/DnCwOpaEVn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

the Ohio Board of Nursing has an official X account under the handle @OhioNursingBd

Dear Board of Nursing,

Please review this RN's behavior and take action.

Thank you. https://t.co/YpnQEVdKHQ — Milly Mixon (@IamMillyMixon) January 20, 2026

Let them know how you feel!

cc: @AnthemBCBS, @MemorialOhio, @MemorialOhioAPT, @OhioHealth



I will stop doing business with you if you use @HomeFirstChoice or Chanda Petrey-Czaruk to treat me or anyone I know.



What kind of medical professional wishes medical harm on a person??? https://t.co/upzELUblKL — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) January 20, 2026

If your insurance company sends this company out to care for you, demand new providers.

I’m a nurse. This is breaking not only ethical standards but laws as well. She should have her license revoked. She should not be a caregiver https://t.co/juGTUMXqf3 — Shira (@LeftCalifornia) January 20, 2026

People have lost their minds.



In what universe does someone in this position speak like this in polite society?



Horrible. https://t.co/01dSlNmseb — Jayne (@JayneFornow) January 20, 2026

Be careful who you allow to care for you. It's scary out there!

***** UPDATE *****

UPDATE: First Choice Home Health released a statement claiming that Chanda Petrey-Czaruk is "no longer employed" at their company.



Chanda also just updated her LinkedIn to reflect that she has not been their Vice President since November 2025.



According to her FB page, she is… https://t.co/7BMhreTsLb pic.twitter.com/3LFk20Rvkj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2026

Allegedly, Chanda is no longer employed at the healthcare agency and is now a consultant. She is still working in healthcare and is a licensed nurse so stay safe!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.