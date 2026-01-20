Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act...
The View’s Slavery Claim Got My Attention — So I Dug Into the...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control...
Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately...
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee G...
Joy in the Vance House! Second Lady Usha Vance Pregnant – Historic First...
Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler...
Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon...
Kimberly Ross Explains Trump Support Perfectly: Better Than the Psycho Left; Bulwark's Mon...
Undercover Video Captures Fraudsters Bragging About Bribing Immigration Judges
VIP
Bill Kristol Claims He Knows Men Who Became Women and Matt Walsh Sets...
YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can...
(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL...

Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on Pregnant Trump Press Sec

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on January 20, 2026
Meme

Just when you think the Left can't spiral any further out of control, here comes a nurse and owner of a home health agency. If she or her staff are caring for your loved one, please keep a watch because this is not normal behavior. For a healthcare provider to speak about how she imagines a woman's pregnancy might go in such graphic and disturbing terms really is revolting. 

Advertisement

Nurses take an oath to heal and care for patients and that patient's political beliefs should not effect their care. Does anyone believe this one would offer competent care to someone she thought was a conservative? 

Please protect your loved ones from this person. There is no telling what she might do to them if she believes they were a Republican, for example. 

Recommended

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.
Advertisement

To be clear, this woman is not just a provider or employee working for this home health company. She is the Vice-President. 

Let them know how you feel!

If your insurance company sends this company out to care for you, demand new providers.

Advertisement

Be careful who you allow to care for you. It's scary out there!

***** UPDATE *****

Allegedly, Chanda is no longer employed at the healthcare agency and is now a consultant. She is still working in healthcare and is a licensed nurse so stay safe!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HEALTHCARE LIBERAL MEDIA LIBS OF TIKTOK OHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.
Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act Covers
Brett T.
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It
Brett T.
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee Good Case
justmindy
Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past
Grateful Calvin
Millions of Liberals Were Set to Walk Off the Job on Tuesday Afternoon — Did You Notice?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case Brett T.
Advertisement