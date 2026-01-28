FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After Vile Wish on Leavitt

Insane Democrat activists might be able to get away with a whole lot of crazy in many states, but Florida is not the one.

🚨 BREAKING: Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo JUST REVOKED the nursing license of labor and delivery nurse Lexie Lawler for saying about Karoline Leavitt's coming child — "I hope you f*cking rip from bow to stern and never sh*t normally again, you c*nt."



NOT IN FLORIDA! 🔥… pic.twitter.com/mXCCURc9e3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

The wacko who took to social media hoping Karoline Leavitt had an, um, terrible delivery, no longer is a licensed nurse in Florida. Dr. Ladapo would not let that kind of threats to patients stand.

I just don't know what happens to people that their ideology can cause them to lose their humanity. I pray for that lady. And thank Joseph Ladapo. https://t.co/2pqkCocq7w — Keri Tombazian (@KeriTombazian) January 28, 2026

So much respect for Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo

Who would want to be "cared for" by a nurse with such a serious mental health issue. https://t.co/H1y02aRPIN — Judy Holiday (@msjudyholiday) January 28, 2026

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Can you just imagine going to the hospital and not knowing that there is a monster like this who's responsible for your life???? https://t.co/JiiTFAZEKv — the Narrow Path (@chris22ccc) January 28, 2026

That's the scariest part.

That’s the ticket! Let her fight to get it back! Now she can’t try getting employment in a different state. After any money she gets in the GFM account her husband set up for her runs out, she’ll need to find some kind of work, but at least it won’t be in healthcare. What a waste… https://t.co/AYp5BtV6zQ — .@SerendipityDizl (@SerendipityDizl) January 28, 2026

Any place who hires her is nuts and anyone who gave her money in a gofundme must have money to burn.

Loving, respectful and tolerant left. WTAF is wrong with these whackadoodles?! https://t.co/p970BbcRRb — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) January 28, 2026

The list is long.

Evil humans exist amongst us. Truly, truly evil disguised as good. Remove them from society and protect us from evil. https://t.co/6U2a930nRN — Lulu's Mom 🇺🇸⚔️🪽🕉️ (@LulusMom1961) January 28, 2026

Another FAFO moment from Florida! https://t.co/0QCshjOOE3 — Trailer Park Malleus (@malleus_returns) January 28, 2026

She never should have had a license based simply on being grossly ignorant. What is it that makes, fools like her, think that in this day and age, they can blast their stupidity for all to see and walk away unscathed? Don’t they test for that? https://t.co/PZUksrUgzG — Donna Coghlan (@donnac1188) January 28, 2026

All they care about is getting attention for their crazy beliefs and getting pats on the back.

Great move. She should NOT have a healthcare license. https://t.co/YeLIMRqiht — TT (@PatriciaStorf) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

YES!! This retired RN who worked L&D 17yrs AND who suffered a 4th degree with my first delivery…. I hope every Unethical nurse or doctor who posts 💩 like this loses their license. You are helping to destroy what little credibility the medical profession has left. STOP IT! https://t.co/jjDR4IqQWE — Lee Cunningham (@bbleepcun1960) January 28, 2026

Women are at their most vulnerable during labor and delivery. They need to feel confident in the nurses who care for them.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.