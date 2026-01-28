FAFO ... Fl Drops the Hammer: Surgeon General Ladapo REVOKES Nursing License After Vile Wish on Leavitt

Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on January 28, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Insane Democrat activists might be able to get away with a whole lot of crazy in many states, but Florida is not the one.

The wacko who took to social media hoping Karoline Leavitt had an, um, terrible delivery, no longer is a licensed nurse in Florida. Dr. Ladapo would not let that kind of threats to patients stand.

That's the scariest part.

Any place who hires her is nuts and anyone who gave her money in a gofundme must have money to burn.

The list is long.

All they care about is getting attention for their crazy beliefs and getting pats on the back. 

Women are at their most vulnerable during labor and delivery. They need to feel confident in the nurses who care for them. 

