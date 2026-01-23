Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining Childbirth Injury

What on earth is going on with liberal nurses? As Twitchy told you the other day, a home healthcare RN took to social media to express the wish that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would be terribly injured during childbirth. It was a shocking and vile sentiment, especially coming from a medical professional.

We thought it couldn't get any worse.

We were wrong.

Cue Alexis Lawler, an actual Labor & Delivery nurse who also hoped that Leavitt would experience a devastating, life-altering trauma as she brings her child into this world.

(WARNING: The language in this video is extremely foul and definitely NSFW)

Meet Alexis Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse who posted a video wishing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would suffer traumatic injuries during childbirth.



It’s alarming that someone with these extreme views works in the medical field. She shouldn’t be trusted with a license… pic.twitter.com/TlyqUQeDyV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 22, 2026

Who talks like this? Who wishes this on other people? And how can a person who is charged with the care and well-being of pregnant women be perfectly comfortable with sharing these views with the world?

Don't answer that last one. We know how...TDS sufferers are living under the delusion that they're the good guys, even though they are actively wishing harm on people who don't align with their 'compassionate' values.

Why do these broads think filming themselves saying horrible things is a good look and wont have consequences? — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) January 22, 2026

As we said, they think they're the good guys.

Its scary that you have to worry about people like this when you need medical attention. — JREngland (@JREngland7) January 22, 2026

Remember when Reagan was shot and before surgery, he joked, "I hope you're all Republicans."



Back then, it was a joke, but I see so many of these unhinged, rage filled, leftist hospital workers, that I have to wonder if they knew I was a conservative what they might do to me. — CharlesTG🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@Retroman2024) January 22, 2026

It's a valid concern, and it's terrifying that anyone has to even think about it.

We honestly can't think of anything more disgusting than this coming from the Left, but tomorrow is a new day, and we're pretty sure they'll come up with something.

