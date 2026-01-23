Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce...
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens M...
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen C...
Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's...
Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage...
Eric Swalwell Vows to Unleash His Inner Fascist If Elected CA Governor by...
VIP
Mayor Jacob Frey Wants BLM Ringleader Responsible for Storming Minnesota Church to Be...
BUCKLE UP: Trump Put the Brakes on a FETAL BODY PART CASH COW...
VIP
Reporter Asks Tennis Player ‘How It Feels to Play Under the American Flag...
Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized
Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale
US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization
President Trump's Youngest Son Becomes Hero: Barron's Urgent Call Saves Woman from Violent...

Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining Childbirth Injury

Amy
Amy | 9:00 AM on January 23, 2026
Various

What on earth is going on with liberal nurses? As Twitchy told you the other day, a home healthcare RN took to social media to express the wish that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would be terribly injured during childbirth. It was a shocking and vile sentiment, especially coming from a medical professional.

Advertisement

We thought it couldn't get any worse.

We were wrong.

Cue Alexis Lawler, an actual Labor & Delivery nurse who also hoped that Leavitt would experience a devastating, life-altering trauma as she brings her child into this world.

(WARNING: The language in this video is extremely foul and definitely NSFW)

Who talks like this? Who wishes this on other people? And how can a person who is charged with the care and well-being of pregnant women be perfectly comfortable with sharing these views with the world?

Don't answer that last one. We know how...TDS sufferers are living under the delusion that they're the good guys, even though they are actively wishing harm on people who don't align with their 'compassionate' values.

Recommended

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As we said, they think they're the good guys.

It's a valid concern, and it's terrifying that anyone has to even think about it.

We honestly can't think of anything more disgusting than this coming from the Left, but tomorrow is a new day, and we're pretty sure they'll come up with something.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION HEALTHCARE KAROLINE LEAVITT LIBERAL MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America
Grateful Calvin
Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds
Warren Squire
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens Millions
justmindy
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert
Grateful Calvin
Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized
Brett T.
Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage of FAFO
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America Grateful Calvin
Advertisement