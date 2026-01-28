Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's
Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 28, 2026

As our own Just Mindy recently reported, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo revoked the license of a nurse who had taken to social media to spread her wish that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would suffer lifelong injuries in childbirth.

What's up with all of the nurses lately posting threats? As we reported, another health care worker had posted a video encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, which would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. She also floated the idea of dating ICE agents to drug their food.

Her employer, VCU Health, has let her go.

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca reports:

The nurse in question used a now-deleted TikTok account, Redheadredemption, and was quickly identified as an employee at VCU Health. Popular X account LibsOfTikTok posted a compilation of three of the nurse's TikTok videos on X, sparking viral outrage.

In one video, simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage," the nurse instructed others to use a "sabotage tactic" against opponents.

"I thought of something good," she said.

"Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

In another video where she is dressed in scrubs, she suggests using poison ivy to infect others.

"OK for today's resistance tip, I vote — anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that, with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. And get the poison ivy oak water and I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands."

She sounds like someone you wouldn't want representing your health system.

This editor still doesn't understand why people post threats on public social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

To echo Mary Katharine Ham, it's bad enough to have the thought in the first place. But then to set up a camera, record yourself saying it, and then post it online takes some time and effort. The fact that there are no moral brakes somewhere in that process, now that's scary. But then again, these people feel justified that they're doing the right thing.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

