Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing

As our own Just Mindy recently reported, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo revoked the license of a nurse who had taken to social media to spread her wish that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would suffer lifelong injuries in childbirth.

What's up with all of the nurses lately posting threats? As we reported, another health care worker had posted a video encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, which would induce paralysis, and then spray poison on them. She also floated the idea of dating ICE agents to drug their food.

Her employer, VCU Health, has let her go.

UPDATE: Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health. In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law. https://t.co/TlnkbynMft pic.twitter.com/tVvDZtzh0h — VCU Health (@VCUHealth) January 28, 2026

I really can’t believe people start by thinking this stuff, then proceed to say it, tape it, and POST IT in public. It’s just so many steps where you could say “maybe I won’t publicize that I want to poison people in my professional capacity.” https://t.co/PVzlbQFLpO — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 28, 2026

VCU anti-ICE nurse fired after referencing paralytic drug in video instructing 'sabotage' of ICE agents https://t.co/6YrZeoz2kC — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

Fox News' Peter D'Abrosca reports:

The nurse in question used a now-deleted TikTok account, Redheadredemption, and was quickly identified as an employee at VCU Health. Popular X account LibsOfTikTok posted a compilation of three of the nurse's TikTok videos on X, sparking viral outrage. In one video, simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage," the nurse instructed others to use a "sabotage tactic" against opponents. "I thought of something good," she said. "Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe." Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes. In another video where she is dressed in scrubs, she suggests using poison ivy to infect others. "OK for today's resistance tip, I vote — anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that, with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. And get the poison ivy oak water and I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands."

She sounds like someone you wouldn't want representing your health system.

Proof liberalism is a mental disorder. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 28, 2026

This editor still doesn't understand why people post threats on public social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The atta-girls are so worth it though. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2026

But then you don't get the dopamine hit. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 28, 2026

Feature not a bug. Leftists use social justice as a type of camouflage to act hostile. It's okay -even celebrated- to speak and act hostile provided you do it on behalf of [INSERT MINORITY GROUP].



It's John Brown fantasy theatre. Everyone in the echochamber is doing it. — SOMETHiNG WiCKED 🇺🇸 (@som3thingwicked) January 28, 2026

They truly believe that because “they’re the noble and righteous heroes” doing what’s right that they’re immune from any consequences of what the say, post, and/or do. — Brian W 🇺🇸👨‍🚒🥃 (@crashresq29) January 28, 2026

I’m glad she did post it. At least now she can be fired and I hope every patient that has had a complication combs through their records because if she’s listed as a provider, she has opened up @VCUHealth to massive liability. — Southern Belle (@SBelleofAL) January 28, 2026

People like her have never had any real consequences in life.



The question now is - how many of her coworkers agree with her? If she published it online it certainly wasn't a secret she was keeping from anyone else in her circle. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 28, 2026

They can’t help themselves. They need to feel relevant. — Keith S Texas (@Buddha081155) January 28, 2026

Their whole life is social media. To them if it’s not there, it doesn’t exist. — Old Man Yells (@SteveInRTP) January 28, 2026

To echo Mary Katharine Ham, it's bad enough to have the thought in the first place. But then to set up a camera, record yourself saying it, and then post it online takes some time and effort. The fact that there are no moral brakes somewhere in that process, now that's scary. But then again, these people feel justified that they're doing the right thing.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

