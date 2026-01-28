Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme

Liberal Alerts Us to Nationwide General Strike on Friday, Like Last Friday's
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on January 28, 2026
Twitchy


A few days ago, we had never heard the name 'Armand Domalewski.' Just like a couple of months ago, no one had ever heard of the name 'Jennifer Welch.'

Sigh ... we miss those days. Those wonderful, innocent salad days. 

As our readers know, Domalewski turned himself into Twitchy fodder a couple of days ago with a profane, vulgar, and face-planting post aimed at Nick Shirley. According to the podcaster, Shirley has 'blood on his hands' for exposing the rampant Somali fraud that has been taking place in Minnesota. 

That's right. Not Tim Walz or Jacob Frey for inciting violence in the streets, but the man who exposed how they're responsible for (or at least complicit in) tens of billions of dollars of stolen taxpayer money. 

We're not exactly sure how that pretzel logic works, but then again, we aren't batpoop crazy leftists. 

But Domalewski wasn't done. Yesterday, he decided to try his hand at the meme game and succeeded in performing another epic faceplant. 

In fairness, his meme isn't entirely wrong, but someone needs to tell him that he's got it 180 degrees backwards. 

Thankfully, users on X were up to the task. 

Gee, it sure does seem like it's true that both sides aren't the same at all, doesn't it? 

Brett T.
And Domalewski is on the wrong one. The extremely violent and murder-y one. 

And while we're on the subject of Charlie Kirk, let's not forget the leftists who killed children at a Nashville Catholic school, children praying in a Minnesota church, Jewish couples in the nation's capital, Jewish grandmothers in Colorado, Cayler Ellingson, or the countless young women murdered by the very same illegal immigrant criminals that Domalewski wants to protect.

We are eternally grateful that both sides, in fact, are not the same. 

Oh, right. We almost left that out. 

Those mass murders are cheered by the left every day. 

And how could we forget Luigi Mangione, the leftist murderer who makes Taylor Lorenz swoon?

It's not so much that his post was ironic as much as it was mind-numbingly ignorant. 

That seems to be Domalewski's forte. 

Amazingly, after getting BODIED in the replies, he even tried to double down on the stupid.

Uhh, yeah. We do know. Almost none. 

As for Trump's would-be assassins, there's just no fixing that degree of brain rot. 

It's not just 'vaguely problematic' how dumb Domalewski is; it's downright frightening that he can actually believe his own nonsense. 

LOL. 

Oh, the horrors of conservatism and capitalism! 

Finally, as the icing on the cake that Domalewski faceplanted into, he decided to become the meme. 

As we all know, the reason the left in general, and Armand Domalewski in particular, can't meme is because they are one.

Every day. 

We almost can't wait to see what rake he decides to step on next. 

But all things being equal, we'd much prefer going back to that time a few days ago, when no one even knew that he existed.

