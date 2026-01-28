Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme



A few days ago, we had never heard the name 'Armand Domalewski.' Just like a couple of months ago, no one had ever heard of the name 'Jennifer Welch.'

Sigh ... we miss those days. Those wonderful, innocent salad days.

As our readers know, Domalewski turned himself into Twitchy fodder a couple of days ago with a profane, vulgar, and face-planting post aimed at Nick Shirley. According to the podcaster, Shirley has 'blood on his hands' for exposing the rampant Somali fraud that has been taking place in Minnesota.

That's right. Not Tim Walz or Jacob Frey for inciting violence in the streets, but the man who exposed how they're responsible for (or at least complicit in) tens of billions of dollars of stolen taxpayer money.

We're not exactly sure how that pretzel logic works, but then again, we aren't batpoop crazy leftists.

But Domalewski wasn't done. Yesterday, he decided to try his hand at the meme game and succeeded in performing another epic faceplant.

me to people who say "both sides are the same" pic.twitter.com/iFfxtr1df2 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 28, 2026

In fairness, his meme isn't entirely wrong, but someone needs to tell him that he's got it 180 degrees backwards.

Thankfully, users on X were up to the task.

Armand’s side shot up a baseball field of Republican Congressmen. Armand’s side tried to assassinate a President, three times. Armand’s side assassinated a guy who gave talks at colleges, and then celebrated.



And the other side just enforced established immigration law. https://t.co/mwpOSqzr23 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 28, 2026

Gee, it sure does seem like it's true that both sides aren't the same at all, doesn't it?

And Domalewski is on the wrong one. The extremely violent and murder-y one.

Yeah I did happen to notice which side is murdering people https://t.co/So1YDT1rbU pic.twitter.com/0jh5xHzygS — kAsada (@RealGitmoTrump) January 28, 2026

I agree, it's bad to celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/gzYUPLfSKq — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 28, 2026

And while we're on the subject of Charlie Kirk, let's not forget the leftists who killed children at a Nashville Catholic school, children praying in a Minnesota church, Jewish couples in the nation's capital, Jewish grandmothers in Colorado, Cayler Ellingson, or the countless young women murdered by the very same illegal immigrant criminals that Domalewski wants to protect.

We are eternally grateful that both sides, in fact, are not the same.

Oh, right. We almost left that out.

Those mass murders are cheered by the left every day.

Which side celebrates assassinations and assassins again? Oh yeah!

If you think it is okie dokie to murder rando CEOs on the streets of NYC but enforcing decades old democratically enacted immigration law is beyond the pale, you may be the f-cking problem. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) January 28, 2026

And how could we forget Luigi Mangione, the leftist murderer who makes Taylor Lorenz swoon?

It's not so much that his post was ironic as much as it was mind-numbingly ignorant.

That seems to be Domalewski's forte.

Amazingly, after getting BODIED in the replies, he even tried to double down on the stupid.

Do you have any idea how many violent right wing attacks there have been over the past decade alone? Also, the guys who tried to kill Trump were all Republicans! — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 28, 2026

Uhh, yeah. We do know. Almost none.

As for Trump's would-be assassins, there's just no fixing that degree of brain rot.

The joke is the Left is “vaguely problematic” while the Right are murderers.



The real joke is the Right is just enforcing vaguely problematic immigration laws and the Left murdered a conservative activist, tried assassinating a Republican president, and burned down cities. https://t.co/EE6UVil3yy — Con (@ConGayBot) January 28, 2026

It's not just 'vaguely problematic' how dumb Domalewski is; it's downright frightening that he can actually believe his own nonsense.

LOL.

Oh, the horrors of conservatism and capitalism!

Your side is terrible for doing all those things. pic.twitter.com/FhUD5tpBSt — Franny Rocket (@FrannyRocket) January 28, 2026

Finally, as the icing on the cake that Domalewski faceplanted into, he decided to become the meme.

I love that this post made right wingers AND communists mad lmao — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 28, 2026

As we all know, the reason the left in general, and Armand Domalewski in particular, can't meme is because they are one.

Every day.

We almost can't wait to see what rake he decides to step on next.

But all things being equal, we'd much prefer going back to that time a few days ago, when no one even knew that he existed.





