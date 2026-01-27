Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed

Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti...
Brett T. | 12:00 AM on January 27, 2026
Sam J.

You could say that Nick Shirley's viral video of him visiting Somali "daycares" in Minnesota is the reason why the whole nation's attention turned to the state. His video outside the Quality Learing Center alerted the federal government to the massive fraud taking place in Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz's nose. We also need to credit Shirley's partner David, who watched tens of Somali daycares and never saw children go in or out.

Then, the magnifying glass on the Somali community in the Twin Cities became a rallying cry for all of the liberal contrarians to stand up for their neighbors (who weren't literally their neighbors).

Podcast co-host Armand Domalewski doesn't think much of Shirley:

He has blood on his hands? May we ask how? His videos have gotten people killed? That's news to us.

Actual government investigators and law enforcement who didn't do anything until Shirley posted his video.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It sounds like someone's jealous to us.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Brett T.
Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti Image
Gordon K
Friend Murdered by Feds—Send Coffee Money: X Users Slam Doctor's Venmo Plea After Alex Pretti Shooting
justmindy
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Brett T.

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
