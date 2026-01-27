Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed

You could say that Nick Shirley's viral video of him visiting Somali "daycares" in Minnesota is the reason why the whole nation's attention turned to the state. His video outside the Quality Learing Center alerted the federal government to the massive fraud taking place in Minnesota under Gov. Tim Walz's nose. We also need to credit Shirley's partner David, who watched tens of Somali daycares and never saw children go in or out.

Then, the magnifying glass on the Somali community in the Twin Cities became a rallying cry for all of the liberal contrarians to stand up for their neighbors (who weren't literally their neighbors).

Podcast co-host Armand Domalewski doesn't think much of Shirley:

there is blood on your hands, you illiterate, sniveling buffoon. your stupid, fraudulent little videos have gotten people killed and you don’t even have the brain cells to understand what a gigantic fuck up you are. burn in hell, Nick Shirley https://t.co/htmH8OYxmp — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 26, 2026

He has blood on his hands? May we ask how? His videos have gotten people killed? That's news to us.

He exposed your fraud. Sorry. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 26, 2026

Sensitive much? — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) January 26, 2026

So you're admitting these Democrat temper tantrums are a diversion from billions in fraud.



You're a special brand of stupid. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 26, 2026

Exposing government fraud is a bad thing now according to the left — Jackson the Great ☭⃠🧊 (@omgTrex22) January 26, 2026

Nick Shirley did not expose any fucking fraud. He showed up at an after school center in the morning and screamed FRAUD. The people who found fraud in Minnesota were actual government investigators and law enforcement, not a fucking YouTube clown — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 26, 2026

Actual government investigators and law enforcement who didn't do anything until Shirley posted his video.

"Nick Shirley did not expose any fucking fraud."



Yes yes. That's why Walz dropped his reelection bid. LMAO — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) January 26, 2026

BIG COPE 💊 — el cuerno de chivo (@chavablanco) January 26, 2026

Oh, so there was fraud? — Chesterton’s Border Wall (@justwat49668827) January 26, 2026

You must live with your head in the sand because there have been miles of paper trails unfolding EVERY DAY. Nick shined the light, exposing the fraud. FBI is collecting unimaginable amounts of evidence. Arrests will be made. Common sense is hard for so many these days. — Brly Jo (@KJoFender) January 26, 2026

I'd never heard about it until Shirley reported. Seems like a big story that should have been national news. — Ack Teacher 🇺🇸 (@AckTeacher) January 26, 2026

And what did the investigators and law enforcement do about the fraud before Shirley showed up? — The Grifting Project (Parody) (@GriftingProject) January 26, 2026

What's your favorite lead paint flavor? — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) January 26, 2026

It sounds like someone's jealous to us.

