This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is Making the Rounds

Doug P. | 3:55 PM on March 11, 2026

The last time we checked in with Bill and Hillary Clinton they were being separately interviewed in depositions related to Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary's handlers demanded "beauty lighting" and a special backdrop for her testimony, and afterward the former Democrat presidential nominee tried to explain to a reporter why Ghislaine Maxwell was at her daughter's wedding. Hillary then quickly ended the Q&A before any follow-ups could be asked

The Clintons were spotted in New York City this week seemingly sort of just wandering around and awkwardly bumping into each other:

Don't push too hard, Bill!

"It depends on what your definition of 'pushes' is..."

The affection between those two is palpable, isn't it? 

*****

