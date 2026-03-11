This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is Making the Rounds

The last time we checked in with Bill and Hillary Clinton they were being separately interviewed in depositions related to Jeffrey Epstein. Hillary's handlers demanded "beauty lighting" and a special backdrop for her testimony, and afterward the former Democrat presidential nominee tried to explain to a reporter why Ghislaine Maxwell was at her daughter's wedding. Hillary then quickly ended the Q&A before any follow-ups could be asked.

Advertisement

The Clintons were spotted in New York City this week seemingly sort of just wandering around and awkwardly bumping into each other:

The Clinton's in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GP0V26xBfP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 11, 2026

Don't push too hard, Bill!

Watch as Bill Clinton almost pushes Hillary into an intersection in NYC.



(elderordonez1) pic.twitter.com/PndtE2eMkb — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 11, 2026

"It depends on what your definition of 'pushes' is..."

Hillary acts like she doesn’t want Bill touching her. — crazy gram (@mowsh51) March 11, 2026

I cant believe they allowed Kim Jong Un into NYC https://t.co/a0l6Dq126s — Hebrew Hammer🇺🇸🇮🇱📟 (@HebrewHammer_3) March 11, 2026

Despicable crosswalk behavior from supreme leader. https://t.co/lKtw63JZUd — 🫶 (@perceiving1self) March 11, 2026

She said, don’t do that, don’t do that.😂 — Mrz 👩🏼‍🎤Mazz (@mrzmazz) March 11, 2026

The affection between those two is palpable, isn't it?

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (Hillary Clinton opposes the SAVE America Act which means it's a GOOD thing for America).

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!