Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein Deposition

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on March 04, 2026
MSNBC

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton recently answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. It was a big production in more ways than one. The New York Post reports Team Clinton demanded special lighting and a backdrop so Hillary Clinton would look her best.

Here’s a video sample. See if you agree that it worked. (WATCH)

Kudos to the makeup crew; they fought bravely.

Here are more details from The New York Post:

They had requested the “beauty lighting” from the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, which controlled the lights and repeatedly pushed to have the camera shifted to the left on several occasions in order to get the most flattering angle of Clinton’s face.

At one point, they brought in white tablecloths with the intent of reflecting overhead stage lighting to minimize shadows on her face and lessen the harsh contrast from that lighting.

The customized blue-paneled backdrop was developed by a local specialized vendor within about seven hours after Clinton’s team concluded it did not like the vibe of the original black curtains in the background.

Many of the requested modifications for Clinton’s Feb. 26 deposition benefited her husband during his sworn testimony the following day.

Looks like Hollywood made a West Coast visit.

Posters commented on Hillary Clinton’s look, albeit sarcastically.

Lucifer was an angel, right?

Well, speak of the Devil. (WATCH)

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters say movie magic is an illusion; it can fool the observer, but not alter reality.

Maybe, but Hillary Clinton’s crew chose to focus on stunning, not staining.

