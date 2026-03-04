Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein Deposition

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton recently answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. It was a big production in more ways than one. The New York Post reports Team Clinton demanded special lighting and a backdrop so Hillary Clinton would look her best.

Advertisement

Here’s a video sample. See if you agree that it worked. (WATCH)

Hillary Clinton's team demanded 'beauty lighting' and custom background for Epstein deposition: source https://t.co/6xAPvIJfc5 pic.twitter.com/7q4YIKMBuT — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2026

Kudos to the makeup crew; they fought bravely.

Here are more details from The New York Post:

They had requested the “beauty lighting” from the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, which controlled the lights and repeatedly pushed to have the camera shifted to the left on several occasions in order to get the most flattering angle of Clinton’s face. At one point, they brought in white tablecloths with the intent of reflecting overhead stage lighting to minimize shadows on her face and lessen the harsh contrast from that lighting. The customized blue-paneled backdrop was developed by a local specialized vendor within about seven hours after Clinton’s team concluded it did not like the vibe of the original black curtains in the background. Many of the requested modifications for Clinton’s Feb. 26 deposition benefited her husband during his sworn testimony the following day.

Looks like Hollywood made a West Coast visit.

Posters commented on Hillary Clinton’s look, albeit sarcastically.

It worked. She looked amazing as she was speaking her truth. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 4, 2026

I just love how she eluded love and light. — Becky (@BeckyNKOTB) March 4, 2026

Keyword “her” truth 🤣🤣🤣 — TundraGirl1858 (@TundraGirl1858) March 4, 2026

And her truth has nothing in common with THE truth. — BehaveYall (@BehaveYall) March 4, 2026

She’s like an angel — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 4, 2026

Lucifer was an angel, right?

Well, speak of the Devil. (WATCH)

Nope it didn’t. She is the ugliest inside out. — AmmaraTj (@UmaTj77) March 4, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us.

Commenters say movie magic is an illusion; it can fool the observer, but not alter reality.

Reality check. Assuming Bubba still sleeps in the same bed with the Ice Queen, here’s what he wakes up to each morning. pic.twitter.com/DnvWVxNVuA — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

She wore Epstein‘s favorite color of blue, like the blue dress that Bill Clinton was wearing with red high heels. 👠 — MomoMoni (@Shakapahona) March 4, 2026

With that attention to detail, I can only assume her suit color choice was intentional. pic.twitter.com/sUj7J21MkC — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) March 4, 2026

This was literally her dress. She loves blue. pic.twitter.com/9DzntkRqVG — Esther G (@thereal_EstherG) March 4, 2026

blue for monica 🤣 — PNutz (@pagmartin123) March 4, 2026

Maybe, but Hillary Clinton’s crew chose to focus on stunning, not staining.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.