Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files...
A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to...
VIP
'I'm Not Kidding': Retired Professor Says He Ordered a 'Gun' to Hopefully Shoot...
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still...
Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump
VIP
Marco Cubio Leads the Pack: Twitter Conquers Cuba with the Funniest New Territory...
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien Teen to the State of the...
Judge to Hear Arguments About Whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Human Trafficking Case Is...
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually...
Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids...
ABC News: Man Arrested for ‘Assault’ for ‘Attacking’ Police Officer During Snowball Fight
Feminist Karens Furious That a Women's League Literally Nobody Watches Refuses to Hand...
DHS Responds to Story of Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being 'Abandoned'...

Hillary Clinton Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Her Daughter's Wedding (Then Avoids Any Follow-Ups)

Doug P. | 10:28 AM on February 27, 2026
Meme

Yesterday, Hillary Clinton was asked questions under oath about Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and not surprisingly some variation of the words "I don't recall" were used several times. However, Clinton reportedly answered "you'll have to ask my husband" on numerous occasions:

Advertisement

That could make things awkward for Bill when he testifies today. 

After Hillary's testimony, she spoke briefly with reporters, and one question in particular was answered but Clinton wasn't sticking around for any follow-ups: 

Ah, OK then.

You'll notice that Hillary then decided it was time to go, possibly in order to avoid any chance of what would have been a very logical follow-up question: 

Recommended

Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files and Dem Doxxing
Doug P.
Advertisement

Clinton did not want to volunteer that information or be asked about it, that's for sure. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton and so many others.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files and Dem Doxxing
Doug P.
A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to Turn Illegal Aliens Into Voters
Warren Squire
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Brett T.
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually Abusing a Child
Brett T.
DHS Responds to Story of Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being 'Abandoned' by CBP
Brett T.
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still Here
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files and Dem Doxxing Doug P.
Advertisement