Hillary Clinton Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Her Daughter's Wedding (Then Avoids Any Follow-Ups)

Yesterday, Hillary Clinton was asked questions under oath about Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and not surprisingly some variation of the words "I don't recall" were used several times. However, Clinton reportedly answered "you'll have to ask my husband" on numerous occasions:

Advertisement

BREAKING: House Oversight Chair Comer says that Hillary Clinton DEFLECTED over a dozen ties when asked about ties between her families foundations and Epstein:



"The number of times that she said, I don't know, you'll have to ask my husband, was more than a dozen." pic.twitter.com/KZmkmAaTar — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 26, 2026

That could make things awkward for Bill when he testifies today.

After Hillary's testimony, she spoke briefly with reporters, and one question in particular was answered but Clinton wasn't sticking around for any follow-ups:

Q: Why was Ghislaine Maxwell invited to your daughter Chelsea's wedding?



HILLARY CLINTON: She came as the +1 of someone who was invited pic.twitter.com/1VmKedi3pI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2026

Ah, OK then.

You'll notice that Hillary then decided it was time to go, possibly in order to avoid any chance of what would have been a very logical follow-up question:

Plus one. Who was the original invited guest? She ran from the thought of that question. — Gray Witch (@stonekoldsoul) February 26, 2026

Who was the guest who invited her??? https://t.co/xGkJBkWgUa — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 27, 2026

Clinton did not want to volunteer that information or be asked about it, that's for sure.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton and so many others.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!