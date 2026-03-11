From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets

The FBI is warning police departments across California to be on the lookout for killer drones from Iran. Yes, really.

BREAKING: The FBI has warned police departments in California that Iran wants to retaliate for American attacks by launching offensive drones against the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by @ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/LNR2dkGK8T pic.twitter.com/gMwi9Xbtyc — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2026

The FBI warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News. “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its ongoing assault against the Islamic Republic. Iran has been retaliating with drone strikes against targets throughout the Mideast. A spokeswoman for the FBI office in LA declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. intelligence officials have also grown concerned in recent months about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the chance the technology could be used to attack American forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

The definition of "Middle East" is ever changing and will include the Bay Area.



Gavin Newsom will now be referred to as Sheikh. https://t.co/uwMgEncGqX — Damage Control (@Dmg_Cntrl) March 11, 2026

Gavin Newsom would probably welcome that.

Following the script, Admin now going full fear mongering to sell Trump’s War in Iran as polling shows its deeply unpopular.



If we had intel on Iranian boat off shore with drones, we’d blow it out of the water like it was a Cartel Boat.



Don’t take the bait. https://t.co/ha6SK8x7Xw — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 11, 2026

very difficult for me to read this as anything but a potential false flag set up im ngl https://t.co/hC8cktBHgf — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 11, 2026

The Leftists think this is just a false flag by the Trump Administration. Of course, they do.

But I was told that Iran is incapable of reaching the United States and poses ZERO threat to Americans. https://t.co/grOyq1cm4y — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 11, 2026

Iran wants to destroy California. Apparently they don't believe Gavin Newsom can do it alone. https://t.co/ku7vs7TGbs — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) March 11, 2026

To be fair, he's doing a pretty great job all on his own.

Does ABC News not know that Iran drones cannot fly that far? Unreal. — J (@JayTC53) March 11, 2026

Never in my lifetime I thought I’d be googling this👇 pic.twitter.com/NaIHKVOQX3 — @Djsmith*56 (@DarrylJ1956) March 11, 2026

Wait-- What did the West Coast do to you, Iran? The majority of folks on this side of the country despise Trump as much as you do — Rich Par (@AstroPnoy) March 11, 2026

Sigh. These people hate Trump more than they love America.

