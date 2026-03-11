Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes...
BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy...

From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets

justmindy | 2:55 PM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

The FBI is warning police departments across California to be on the lookout for killer drones from Iran. Yes, really.

The FBI warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”


The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its ongoing assault against the Islamic Republic. Iran has been retaliating with drone strikes against targets throughout the Mideast.

A spokeswoman for the FBI office in LA declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. intelligence officials have also grown concerned in recent months about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the chance the technology could be used to attack American forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
Gavin Newsom would probably welcome that.

The Leftists think this is just a false flag by the Trump Administration. Of course, they do.

To be fair, he's doing a pretty great job all on his own.

Sigh. These people hate Trump more than they love America.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

