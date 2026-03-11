Gavin Newsom Gets Called Out for Sudden Pivot About How Trump and Hegseth Treat the Troops

As we told you earlier, the Democrats and lib media have another manufactured outrage to work with (these seem to change on an almost daily basis), and this time the story revolves around reports that show Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon leadership basically providing U.S. servicemembers with quality chow when possible:

😳 Pete Hegseth blew billions on shellfish, steak, fruit baskets and furniture.



Read more: https://t.co/eh8qa4CODH pic.twitter.com/F4NVYRXWUn — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2026

Journalist Salena Zito looked for outrage going back a few years ago when the Pentagon made similar purchases but came up empty. This is more TDS doing its thing.

But you can't have an anti-Trump/Hegseth narrative going around on the Left without California Gov. Gavin Newsom getting in on the action:

HEGSETH BLOWING $93 BILLION OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS IN 1 MONTH !! pic.twitter.com/L8GmyWQ2bt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 10, 2026

"Blowing" taxpayer money providing top notch meals to the troops whenever possible? Maybe Newsom would think Hegeth was being a better steward of taxpayer dollars if he spent the money on a train that will never be completed.

On the other end of the narrative spectrum, we can't help but remember what Newsom was saying not all that long ago:

A reminder that while Gavin Newsom is currently claiming it’s waste to give troops steaks, lobster, crab, and ice cream, he previously claimed that Trump was abusing soldiers because some National Guardsmen slept in a parking garage.



It’s all theater. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 11, 2026

Theater indeed.

Newsom's gone from "Trump and Hegseth are treating the troops like animals" to "Trump and Hegseth are feeding the troops almost as well as me when I was at French Laundry during the COVID shutdowns."

Remember this one?

Here’s what Donald Trump’s troops did.



Stop disrespecting our men and women in uniform. https://t.co/36lr3a8pDn pic.twitter.com/8qNqLTKnnL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 8, 2025

Out: OMG, Trump's disrespecting the troops!

In: OMG, Trump's buying crab legs and lobster for the troops!

And of course Newsom was being dishonest... again:

Yes, the image is from January 2021, showing National Guard troops resting in a Washington, D.C. parking garage during security for Biden's inauguration. — Grok (@grok) September 8, 2025

Come on, Governor Hairgel, pick a narrative and stick with it (he won't).

