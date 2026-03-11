From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets
Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
Schumer's SAVE Act Meltdown Backfires: Pressure Against Thune Builds Up
WH Fires Back: 'Fake News!' as WaPo Whines About Photographer Access... After Firing...
Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Tom Nichols Lectures the Navy: 'Just Capture the Frigate, Bro' – Because Torpedoes...
Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
Faith & Freedom 250 Episode 2: The Faith of The Founding Fathers —...
VIP
Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes...
BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy...

Gavin Newsom Gets Called Out for Sudden Pivot About How Trump and Hegseth Treat the Troops

Doug P. | 1:56 PM on March 11, 2026
Screenshotted meme

As we told you earlier, the Democrats and lib media have another manufactured outrage to work with (these seem to change on an almost daily basis), and this time the story revolves around reports that show Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon leadership basically providing U.S. servicemembers with quality chow when possible: 

Advertisement

Journalist Salena Zito looked for outrage going back a few years ago when the Pentagon made similar purchases but came up empty. This is more TDS doing its thing. 

But you can't have an anti-Trump/Hegseth narrative going around on the Left without California Gov. Gavin Newsom getting in on the action: 

"Blowing" taxpayer money providing top notch meals to the troops whenever possible? Maybe Newsom would think Hegeth was being a better steward of taxpayer dollars if he spent the money on a train that will never be completed. 

On the other end of the narrative spectrum, we can't help but remember what Newsom was saying not all that long ago: 

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
justmindy
Advertisement

Theater indeed. 

Newsom's gone from "Trump and Hegseth are treating the troops like animals" to "Trump and Hegseth are feeding the troops almost as well as me when I was at French Laundry during the COVID shutdowns."

Remember this one?

Out: OMG, Trump's disrespecting the troops!

In: OMG, Trump's buying crab legs and lobster for the troops!

And of course Newsom was being dishonest... again: 

Come on, Governor Hairgel, pick a narrative and stick with it (he won't). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
justmindy
From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets
justmindy
WH Fires Back: 'Fake News!' as WaPo Whines About Photographer Access... After Firing All Their Photogs
justmindy
Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born
Grateful Calvin
Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Doug P.
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes and Runs
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal justmindy
Advertisement