Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
Faith & Freedom 250 Episode 2: The Faith of The Founding Fathers —...
VIP
Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy...
Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader...
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in...
From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Musl...
VIP
Giving ‘Til It Hurts: Adam Carolla Is Tired of Cash Going to ‘Noble...
Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After...
‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS...

ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes and Runs

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 AM on March 11, 2026
Twitchy

At this point, alleged 'journalist' Terry Moran should change his last name to 'Moron'. The TDS has infected his brain to the point he is unable to function as a thinking human. The latest example ... he was very outraged about a post from Trump. Except the post was fake and very clearly so. 

Advertisement

Screenshots are forever, Terry MORON.

Maybe take one second and consider if it's possible a post may be fake and do some basic research. One would think a 'renowned, award winning' journalist would know to do that. 

Bill Melugin from the top rope!

Also, respectable journalists admit when they make the mistake, leave the mistake up and explain the mistake with a new post explaining their error. They don't just delete and pretend it never happened. What a fool!

Recommended

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It explains quite a lot.

He has zero ability to self-reflect. It's actually stunning.

What a concept!

Because the Left is joyless and you can't create or entertain when you lack all human ability to love and be happy.

Advertisement

They don't have a corporate media organization to run cover for them anymore.

This is a fair point.

It's been indisposed for quite some time now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born
Grateful Calvin
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
Grateful Calvin
BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee
Doug P.
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to October 7's Horror
justmindy
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy Sniffing Biden
justmindy
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born Grateful Calvin
Advertisement