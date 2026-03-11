ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes and Runs

At this point, alleged 'journalist' Terry Moran should change his last name to 'Moron'. The TDS has infected his brain to the point he is unable to function as a thinking human. The latest example ... he was very outraged about a post from Trump. Except the post was fake and very clearly so.

Advertisement

Screenshots are forever, Terry MORON.

Maybe take one second and consider if it's possible a post may be fake and do some basic research. One would think a 'renowned, award winning' journalist would know to do that.

I’d say it’s more embarrassing for you given it’s not real and one look at the font could have told you that. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 11, 2026

Bill Melugin from the top rope!

Incredible, only made moreso because “respectable journalist” Terry Moran quietly deleted the tweet and as of this time hasn’t acknowledged that it happened at all https://t.co/j2QCnKiM6V pic.twitter.com/lV3puKx8H8 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 11, 2026

Also, respectable journalists admit when they make the mistake, leave the mistake up and explain the mistake with a new post explaining their error. They don't just delete and pretend it never happened. What a fool!

@TerryMoran what a fool. No wonder you’re unemployed https://t.co/ejCxrT0fwW — Leon Rose 4 President (@stillathin13991) March 11, 2026

It explains quite a lot.

Gotta be quicker than that Terry pic.twitter.com/TVcvWVd8r4 — Nic Drexler (@GetWreckedBy47) March 11, 2026

He unironically tweeted this minutes later: https://t.co/mALUQ6qZNU — J D (@Jdkoa) March 11, 2026

He has zero ability to self-reflect. It's actually stunning.

@TerryMoran you have nearly 1m followers. You were a respected journalist so many people believe what you say w/ fact check. Why not bring some integrity back to Journalism and admit mistakes like this and publicly correct yourself instead of simply deleting and skulking away? — pipernd (@mjoneill171) March 11, 2026

What a concept!

Absolutely nobody on the left can do a good Trump impersonation. Whether in person speaking or his written cadence. Not a single leftist or "comedian" can mimic the Trump style. Meanwhile our side has like 100 perfect voice impersonators and even more writers. — K20A2 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) March 11, 2026

Because the Left is joyless and you can't create or entertain when you lack all human ability to love and be happy.

Why is every ex mainstream pundit immediately confirmed to be a raging idiot the minute they leave their job? — Cadessbor-x (@CadessborX) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

They don't have a corporate media organization to run cover for them anymore.

Imagine ABC had him as their chief legal reporter. — Bradley Carter 🇺🇸 (@mtsavageindian) March 11, 2026

When you are drunk posting, it is an easy thing to miss. — dcnh (@dcnh42) March 11, 2026

This is a fair point.

Scary to think of the level of "reporting" Terry did at a major news outlet. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) March 11, 2026

His jOuRnAlIsM must have been temporarily indisposed — Mostly Peaceful Is In The Eye Of The Media™ (@2xBeepBoopVodka) March 11, 2026

It's been indisposed for quite some time now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.