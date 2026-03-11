Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
Faith & Freedom 250 Episode 2: The Faith of The Founding Fathers —...
VIP
Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes...
BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy...
Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader...
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in...
From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Musl...
VIP
Giving ‘Til It Hurts: Adam Carolla Is Tired of Cash Going to ‘Noble...

Tom Nichols Lectures the Navy: 'Just Capture the Frigate, Bro' – Because Torpedoes Are Too Mean

justmindy
justmindy | 10:55 AM on March 11, 2026
Meme screenshot

Tom Nichols, formerly a conservative who lost his mind and all principles for a few appearances on MSNBC, is apparently a war expert. His form of war evidently means you just play war games with you enemy and don't actually win or something.

Advertisement

Does Tom have evidence of these missiles he insists the American military should have used? 

Tom just wants America to ding Iranian ships and not really degrade their military power. That's not how you win.

Tom apparently worked at a 'war college' as a professor. That explains a lot about the American military failures in the 90's and early aughts.

While Tom is worried about preserving the lives of Iranian soldiers who would most definitely blow Americans to smithereens, the American military is invested in protecting American lives.

Recommended

Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Doug P.
Advertisement

All is fair in love and war ... literally. War is hell. 

There are surface missiles are on planet Earth, you see.

Apparently, Tom thought the lives should be saved, fed a steak and lobster dinner, given them a pedicure, and set them up in homes in America. That's what Biden would do.

Advertisement

He's only that way if he thinks it's a way to harm Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

IRAN MILITARY MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Doug P.
Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born
Grateful Calvin
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes and Runs
justmindy
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
Grateful Calvin
Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teenagers' in NYC
Doug P.
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy Sniffing Biden
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate' Doug P.
Advertisement