Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teenagers' in NYC

Doug P. | 10:41 AM on March 11, 2026
Meme

Yesterday, CNN had a post on X linking to a story about the attempted terrorist attack in New York City near the home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The NYC mayor was not the target and the attempted attack was ISIS-inspired. This was CNN's initial post: 

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs."

That was so embarrassing that even CNN deemed it worthy of deletion

However, CNN's follow-up was so biased that it has earned a community note, and it's a "journalism" doozy:

This is the community note CNN earned: "Both CNN's original post and follow-up deletion statement exemplify "minimized framing," a media bias technique that downplays an event's severity via selective narrative and language."

CNN was STILL doing the "bias by omission" thing.

Now imagine the same original CNN post if the person throwing an IED had been a Trump supporter. 

*****

