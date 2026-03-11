Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teenagers' in NYC

Yesterday, CNN had a post on X linking to a story about the attempted terrorist attack in New York City near the home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The NYC mayor was not the target and the attempted attack was ISIS-inspired. This was CNN's initial post:

Advertisement

"Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs."

That was so embarrassing that even CNN deemed it worthy of deletion.

However, CNN's follow-up was so biased that it has earned a community note, and it's a "journalism" doozy:

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

This is the community note CNN earned: "Both CNN's original post and follow-up deletion statement exemplify "minimized framing," a media bias technique that downplays an event's severity via selective narrative and language."

CNN was STILL doing the "bias by omission" thing.

CNN just got detonated by a Community Note over their refusal to clarify that it was two Muslims who threw bombs at Americans in NYC on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/L58DPUZCCJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

Wow and even for that a community note strikes - it is a shame what cnn has become….. — Olivern (@oni40) March 11, 2026

Now imagine the same original CNN post if the person throwing an IED had been a Trump supporter.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, CNN).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!