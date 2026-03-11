Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to October 7's Horror

Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 AM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Observing this disgusting display of 'femininity' will truly turn the stomachs of decent people. Just a couple of years ago, the group these people are praising attacked a MUSIC FESTIVAL, just like this one, and raped and killed women. Now, these despicable women exalt these people. 

They don't even get the reality of it all. 

So, on 'International Women's Day', they deride the one place in the Middle East where women have actual rights. Make it make sense.

Honestly, both of them contributed.

Literally, no critical thinking happening with these women.

Some things never change.

Too bad they still have so many fans among westernized youth who truly can't understand that level of depravity and evil.

A lot of teachers and nurses in their ranks, unfortunately.

It's important to talk to young people from a very early age about politics. If parents and families don't do it, Tik Tok will.

