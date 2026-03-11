Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to October 7's Horror

Observing this disgusting display of 'femininity' will truly turn the stomachs of decent people. Just a couple of years ago, the group these people are praising attacked a MUSIC FESTIVAL, just like this one, and raped and killed women. Now, these despicable women exalt these people.

A French feminist gig chanting “Death, death to the IDF”. It astounds me how young western women do propaganda for Hamas who would murder every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/PXDj3ZD405 — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) March 10, 2026

They don't even get the reality of it all.

The death chants were at a rave by Club Chaos in Brussels on International Women’s Day. A synagogue in Liège, an hour and half away, was targeted in a bomb attack a few hours later. Violent antisemitism is a huge problem in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/Tr5mb28BMe — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) March 10, 2026

So, on 'International Women's Day', they deride the one place in the Middle East where women have actual rights. Make it make sense.

Been brainwashed from a very young age by their teachers. — Andy Roberts (@andywall227) March 10, 2026

More likely tiktok. — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) March 10, 2026

Honestly, both of them contributed.

I’m remembering another music festival.



I’m feeling existential despair at the stupidity of these self indulgent, over privileged, spoiled brats. — les paul junior 🍔🍺🎸🚍🐕 (@lespauljunior3) March 10, 2026

It’s painful that there is no room for any nuance at all. — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) March 10, 2026

Literally, no critical thinking happening with these women.

Is it delusion or confusion? Is it an inability to acknowledge some of the evidence or to reach sound conclusions from the evidence? Or just deep-seated prejudice or hatred? Actually really perplexing. — Dhuheartach (@Dhuheartach) March 10, 2026

They’ve taken a binary and gone deep down the rabbit hole. Ironic. — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) March 10, 2026

Some things never change.

So many turkeys voting for Christmas. Is this what they support? pic.twitter.com/HE84wv3COC — Nick Smith (@NickSmi85755728) March 10, 2026

They were innocent people just dancing, yet the terrorist group Hamas slaughtered them for no reason. We will never forget. Thanks to #Bibi and #ThankYouTrump for wiping out these terrorist groups. pic.twitter.com/6zORv2toXJ — American Patriot (@FarzadSeddkddo) March 10, 2026

Too bad they still have so many fans among westernized youth who truly can't understand that level of depravity and evil.

There's enough of a pattern here - more than enough examples - to conclude that white middleclass lefty women are a significant threat to western democracies. Many of these women work in our public services, they make decisions that affect us all. — 𝚃ｅ𝚣ｚ𝙰ｌ𝚊ｐ 👀 (@TezzaLap) March 10, 2026

A lot of teachers and nurses in their ranks, unfortunately.

The irony being that if Hamas showed up to this music festival, they would all be raped and killed.



They support people who hate them, their families, their culture(s) and their way of life. — If that means millions go... (@a_big_chad) March 10, 2026

I'm guessing most in this movement have no idea what is going on. This is a way of belonging and feelings like you are actively doing something positive, not realizing you're being an ignorant, racist, POS. — S. Rozenblatt, Ph.D. 🟦 (@nyneuropsych) March 10, 2026

It's important to talk to young people from a very early age about politics. If parents and families don't do it, Tik Tok will.

