Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...
Faith & Freedom 250 Episode 2: The Faith of The Founding Fathers —...
VIP
Sen. Blumenthal's the Latest to Demonstrate Why Dems Weren't Told About the Iran...
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to...
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes...
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy...
Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader...
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in...
From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Musl...
VIP
Giving ‘Til It Hurts: Adam Carolla Is Tired of Cash Going to ‘Noble...
Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After...
‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS...

BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on March 11, 2026
Meme

CNN has had one hell of a week so far. 

As we told you yesterday, the cable net that was invited into Iran in order to more easily broadcast regime propaganda also did some "reporting" about the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack near New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home. 

Advertisement

CNN ended up deleting one of the most egregious and embarrassing pieces of "journalism" we've ever seen, all while host Abby Phillip later went out of her way to make what happened sound like it was some sort of right-wing attack against the mayor himself:

Unreal, but considering the source, not very surprising. 

Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire masters at The Babylon Bee, has explained what his outlet and CNN have in common, but only up to a point: 

Bingo!

We'd also argue that the Bee publishes more actual truth than CNN reports over the course of any given week. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, CNN). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born
Grateful Calvin
ABC Vet Terry Moran: 'Journalist' Who Can't Spot a Fake Trump Tweet Deletes and Runs
justmindy
After CNN Spends the Day Embarrassing Itself, Abby Phillip Says, 'Hold My Beer'
Grateful Calvin
Brainwashed on TikTok: Young Western Women Exalt Hamas on Women's Day, Amnesiac to October 7's Horror
justmindy
JoJoFromJerz Outraged Troops Served Steak: Billions Vanish Elsewhere but She Was Too Busy Sniffing Biden
justmindy
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born Grateful Calvin
Advertisement