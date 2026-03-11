BINGO! Seth Dillon Explains the Difference Between CNN and The Babylon Bee

CNN has had one hell of a week so far.

As we told you yesterday, the cable net that was invited into Iran in order to more easily broadcast regime propaganda also did some "reporting" about the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack near New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home.

CNN ended up deleting one of the most egregious and embarrassing pieces of "journalism" we've ever seen, all while host Abby Phillip later went out of her way to make what happened sound like it was some sort of right-wing attack against the mayor himself:

CNN starts the day yesterday with the now-deleted “two teenagers” post —



— then rounds out the evening with Abby Phillip claiming there was “an attempted terror attack against New York's mayor Zohran Mamdani."



Banner day, CNN. pic.twitter.com/ONsuJkMFAZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

Unreal, but considering the source, not very surprising.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire masters at The Babylon Bee, has explained what his outlet and CNN have in common, but only up to a point:

The Bee and CNN are very similar — we both publish funny fake news. The difference is that one of us is joking. https://t.co/1ceqOp4By1 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 10, 2026

Bingo!

We'd also argue that the Bee publishes more actual truth than CNN reports over the course of any given week.

*****

