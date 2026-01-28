Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate



If there is any politician in America who should be running away screaming from the prospect of appearing in another debate, we can't think of anyone worse than Minnesota Governor and failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

If it had not been for Joe Biden going completely brain-dead earlier in the summer while debating Donald Trump, Walz's performance against JD Vance would easily be remembered as the worst debate showing of 2024, if not of all time.

We all remember the blank stares, the 'knucklehead' comments, and the inability to address even the most basic of questions. Walz even claimed, in one of the worst Freudian slips that we can recall, that he was 'friends with school shooters.'

Yet, there is no one who lacks self-awareness like a Democrat. Watch below as Tampon Timmy tells The Bulwark's Tim Miller that he would 'beat the s***' out of Vance in another debate.

Tim Walz on debating JD Vance: "I would beat the shit out of him now if I could."pic.twitter.com/skpXmBrH6f — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 27, 2026

We apologize for the delay in responding to that clip. We were too busy falling on the ground laughing our ... ahem ... heads off.

Seriously with this guy?

And, of course, Miller nods along dutifully as if Walz had not proven himself to be a national embarrassment in September 2024.

LOL. Deer, meet headlights.

That one image is Walz's legacy on the debate stage.

The only thing Tiananmen Tim could beat anything out of: https://t.co/g5u0pw8sLg pic.twitter.com/1utKCeAxFH — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) January 28, 2026

OOF.

Honestly, we had forgotten all about Walz's ... uhh ... 'relationship' with horses.

We'd like to forget that again, thank you very much.

Walz has got a short memory. JD Vance beat him like a rented mule at their last face to face. pic.twitter.com/cEODfeUUKe — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 28, 2026

And it wasn't just a one-off with Vance. Over the past year, we have seen him repeatedly trounce media hosts like Margaret Brennan in news interviews.

We have zero doubt that he would SHRED Walz again if given the opportunity.

We'd pay to see another Vance-Walz debate for that face alone.

Didn’t Tim get completely humiliated the last time he debated Vance? pic.twitter.com/y8iH8UQVa5 — Axy0m 🇺🇸 (@Axy0m) January 27, 2026

Why, yes. Yes, he did.

And if Walz is so sure he could do better, why does he only appear in media interviews with sycophants like The Bulwark's Miller? Why doesn't he agree to an interview with, say, Scott Jennings or Laura Ingraham?

Literal face made by this man when given the chance to “beat the sh**” out of Vance https://t.co/TNCTmGdqaW pic.twitter.com/uoOhjMyUpD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 28, 2026

Jennings has a radio show on Salem Media every day. We're sure he'd be happy to welcome Walz on for a debate anytime the governor would like.

But we're not holding our breath for Walz to accept such an invitation.

This is how badly they had to lie about how it went last time. pic.twitter.com/eRuYxWxp70 — mog (@moggingface) January 28, 2026

HAAAAAA.

Yes, he was 'passionate.' That's the ticket.

Ok time to wake up @GovTimWalz! What world are you living in? https://t.co/45jo5oJakm — Yael Even (@girlwtheredlip) January 28, 2026

We need to consider the distinct possibility that Walz has departed this reality for La-La Land, along with Biden.

The same Tim Walz who whined like a lil’ b*tch to all of social media, because people were driving by his house calling him retarded, that Tim Walz. lol https://t.co/XU8WbRzcS6 — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) January 27, 2026

In fairness, those people doing drive-bys weren't wrong.

Vance should reply to this by just quoting and tagging Dana White asking “Can you set this up?” https://t.co/aP62RBX51t — American Arbiter (@TheArbiterUSA) January 28, 2026

Sadly, Vance has not had the time to respond at the time of this writing, but if and when he does, we're sure it will be almost exactly that.

I have never seen anyone get beat as bad in a debate in my life as what JD Vance did to Tim Walz last year. @GovTimWalz became a national laughingstock that night. https://t.co/RIomE0Hsb3 — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) January 28, 2026

And he's only gotten worse since then.

But far be it from us to prevent Walz from living out his deranged fever dream of a return bout with Vance.

If he's that desperate for another humiliating spanking on national television, we hope the Vice President will accommodate him.





