Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Democrats Still Think They Can Call the Shots'
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
Bill Kristol: 'Dems Can Say It’s the Republicans’ Bill'

Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In the Wake of Hotel Ransacking

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on January 26, 2026
imgflip


Last night, Twitchy reported about the 'mostly peaceful' ransacking of a Minneapolis hotel by mobs of rioters who Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, and Jacob Frey continue to incite. 

The scene was very disturbing, with the violent horde destroying the hotel entrance, terrifying guests who were staying at the hotel with their children, and even vandalizing vehicles in the garage because they thought they might belong to ICE agents and that federal officers might be staying at the hotel. 

Maybe what was most disturbing of all, however, was the reaction and response of the Minneapolis Police Department. In short, there was none. No arrests, no rioters hauled away in paddywagons, nothing. Why? because the leadership in the city and the state has ordered them to stand down. 

After the mob died down, the job of protecting the hotel staff and guests was left to one lone Bureau of Prisons officer. As he stood in the entrance with a long gun, he asked a simple question of the press outside. A simple, damning question that should make Walz, Flanagan, Frey, MPD Chief Brian O'Hara, and every other Democrat inciting violence resign in disgrace. Watch: 

Where, indeed. Maybe they were busy getting some of those donuts that Walz has ordered the state National Guard to hand out to rioters. 

While Scootercaster incorrectly identified this man as CPB, his uniform shows that he is a BOP officer. Close-ups also show that he was injured during the riot.

It is a miracle no one was killed last night. If someone had been, that blood would be on Walz's hands.

There is a long list of people who need to go to prison, and not just those participating in the mayhem. 

Start at the top and work your way down. 

What happened is that the police have abdicated their responsibility, under orders. 

Hell is usually the result. 

We're not sure how any of them can even look themselves in the mirror anymore, orders or no orders.

Instead of the Medal of Freedom, his reward is getting called 'Gestapo' by politicians desperate to cover up the rampant fraud they participated in. 

Minneapolis has become Gotham City ... without Batman. 

... spread that information had highly-ranked members of the Walz administration, Democrats in the legislature, and members of the police leadership.

That Signal chat -- and who is in it -- are just as damning as the question this BOP officer asked. And we will have more reporting on everyone involved in that today, including where the money is coming from. 

We're sure that Gwen Walz and her feckless husband were just giddy watching the footage of the hotel assault. They probably even made popcorn. 

And that 'leadership' is showing no signs of taking its foot off the gas. 

This will not end well. 

If this continues, there may be no other option. 

As for the BOP officer, instead of vilification, he deserves the thanks of a grateful nation. 

If only the Minneapolis Police Chief, the mayor, and that state's governor had just a thimbleful of that same courage. 

