Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In the Wake of Hotel Ransacking



Last night, Twitchy reported about the 'mostly peaceful' ransacking of a Minneapolis hotel by mobs of rioters who Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, and Jacob Frey continue to incite.

The scene was very disturbing, with the violent horde destroying the hotel entrance, terrifying guests who were staying at the hotel with their children, and even vandalizing vehicles in the garage because they thought they might belong to ICE agents and that federal officers might be staying at the hotel.

Maybe what was most disturbing of all, however, was the reaction and response of the Minneapolis Police Department. In short, there was none. No arrests, no rioters hauled away in paddywagons, nothing. Why? because the leadership in the city and the state has ordered them to stand down.

After the mob died down, the job of protecting the hotel staff and guests was left to one lone Bureau of Prisons officer. As he stood in the entrance with a long gun, he asked a simple question of the press outside. A simple, damning question that should make Walz, Flanagan, Frey, MPD Chief Brian O'Hara, and every other Democrat inciting violence resign in disgrace. Watch:

"Where is the local PD? " - CBP Agent standing in the doorway of the Home 2 Suites hotel with a long gun in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/13hricuoAd — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 26, 2026

Where, indeed. Maybe they were busy getting some of those donuts that Walz has ordered the state National Guard to hand out to rioters.

While Scootercaster incorrectly identified this man as CPB, his uniform shows that he is a BOP officer. Close-ups also show that he was injured during the riot.

He was injured too pic.twitter.com/Ies33faWgq — Myrtle 🐧 🇺🇸 (@amclark33) January 26, 2026

It is a miracle no one was killed last night. If someone had been, that blood would be on Walz's hands.

This is absolutely horrifying footage.



Horrifying.



That poor man, just fending off a mob alone in a doorway with a gun.



This is haunting… Leftists who did this need to go to prison for life.



I don’t care anymore.



Lock them all up. Every single one.



Find them. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 26, 2026

There is a long list of people who need to go to prison, and not just those participating in the mayhem.

Start at the top and work your way down.

What the happened here. This guy looks like he just went through hell. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 26, 2026

What happened is that the police have abdicated their responsibility, under orders.

Hell is usually the result.

That officer held off a riot on his own.@MinneapolisPD should be ashamed.



Throw your badges in the f*****g garbage losers.



You're all pathetic! https://t.co/opzmDGRqKb — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 26, 2026

We're not sure how any of them can even look themselves in the mirror anymore, orders or no orders.

He deserves the Medal of Freedom.



A lone federal agent, bleeding from rioters, remains standing when Minneapolis police abandoned their posts. https://t.co/fPdiRq148m — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 26, 2026

Instead of the Medal of Freedom, his reward is getting called 'Gestapo' by politicians desperate to cover up the rampant fraud they participated in.

Realize where we are. A lone armed BP officer, standing in front of his hotel, that has just been ravaged by domestic terrorists under the direction of the state govt, which is denying him protection from the police or National Guard.



And the media spins him as the villain.

1/ https://t.co/hL0T21ihX8 — Labrador Skeptic (@SaysSimulation) January 26, 2026

Minneapolis has become Gotham City ... without Batman.

There is no local PD. They were gutted after Floyd.



The leaders of the local PD were responsible for this. The reason why they came here to commit domestic terrorism is that they had thousands of license plates and matched them to the cars parked here.



The Signal chat that… https://t.co/0ezREWz3Ga — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 26, 2026

... spread that information had highly-ranked members of the Walz administration, Democrats in the legislature, and members of the police leadership.

That Signal chat -- and who is in it -- are just as damning as the question this BOP officer asked. And we will have more reporting on everyone involved in that today, including where the money is coming from.

Now you can appreciate what Gwen Walz meant when she said like liked to open the windows to smell the tires burning during Floyd. They want the chaos and destruction. PD has been ordered to stand down and protect the protestors and autonomous zone. This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/xING2nnPFL — Ugly Cowboy (@ugly_cowboy) January 26, 2026

We're sure that Gwen Walz and her feckless husband were just giddy watching the footage of the hotel assault. They probably even made popcorn.

Domestic terrorists in Minneapolis, MN have taken this to a worrying stage. Tim Walz is to blame, he has only thrown gas in to the blazing fire. https://t.co/hx9uHVJpWz — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) January 26, 2026

And that 'leadership' is showing no signs of taking its foot off the gas.

This will not end well.

If this continues, there may be no other option.

As for the BOP officer, instead of vilification, he deserves the thanks of a grateful nation.

He holds the line and probably thinking that any second a bullet could end his life -- but he still holds the line. That's the stuff true Americans are made of. Kudos. 🦅🇺🇸 — SteamyR - Cartoonist (@steamy_r) January 26, 2026

If only the Minneapolis Police Chief, the mayor, and that state's governor had just a thimbleful of that same courage.





