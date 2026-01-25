WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants



If you are a regular Twitchy reader (especially our Fuzzy Chimp's Monday Morning Meme Madness articles), you have likely become familiar with the X account I Meme Therefore I Am. She is a Twitchy regular, in the good way, for her skill at crafting memes that hold up a mirror to some of the political absurdities we see in America every day.

And make no mistake. It takes true talent and skill to create memes as good as the ones she posts. You have to combine truth with humor, and not everyone can do that. Hence the axiom, 'The Left Can't Meme.'

We don't know very much about the woman who runs the account. All we know is that she is funny AF! For example, we had no idea she was an immigrant to the United States.

But we know things are getting bad in America right now, particularly in Minneapolis, when even the memelords (and ladies) set aside the funny and tell some straight truth and hard facts.

Last night, that's exactly what I Meme Therefore I Am did. She penned an incredible post about the left and immigrants that is an absolute must-read.

Read her story:

Everyone who really knows me gets this. I’m an immigrant. So is my husband. We come from two different continents. The second we speak, our heavy accents give us away. No way to hide it.



We’ve been in NYC for over 30 years, married more than 20. This is the capital of… — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 25, 2026

The very long post continued, and every word is worth reading:

... of liberalism, full of Democrats, leftists, and socialists everywhere you look.



And here’s the hard truth we’ve lived, the people shouting loudest about “protecting immigrants” and hating on ICE don’t actually care about immigrants like us. They care about looking morally superior. That’s it.



During Covid, when I volunteered at food pantries, unfortunately mostly serving immigrants in my area, you couldn’t spot one single Karen helping out. But they were the ones crying on social media that people were going hungry because of job losses and city shutdowns.



We’ve talked openly about our so-called liberal friends here. Most of them treated us like outsiders at best, like trash at worst. Americans who, outside our tennis club, never once hung out with immigrants on purpose. The only people of color they ever spent real time with were the ones they met at parties in our house.



These are the same people who post nonstop about diversity and inclusion. Yet in their real lives? Almost no immigrants, almost no people who look or sound different from them.



Then we voted for Trump. Overnight they called us racists, cut us off completely, and even stopped our kids from playing with theirs. Kids who grew up together, shared everything, all gone just like that.



This isn’t me playing victim. It’s what happened.



They don’t care about actual immigrants, the ones who came legally, worked hard, paid taxes, and built lives here with thick accents and all. They care about the idea of immigrants as a symbol that makes them feel good and righteous.



Right now the anti-ICE rage and pro-immigrant talk are the same thing. It costs them nothing. It lets them feel noble while the real pressure hits schools, housing, and neighborhoods. Their hands stay clean because the mess lands on someone else.



The hypocrisy runs deep. They preach compassion but practice exclusion. We’ve seen it up close for decades in the middle of the most “progressive” city in America.



So when they lecture about empathy and kindness, remember, they only love the concept of immigrants, never the reality of people like us. We’ve lived behind the curtain. The whole performance is about them feeling better about themselves. Nothing more.



So spare me the lectures on empathy from people who only love the idea of immigrants, never the reality.



We’ve seen behind the curtain. The emperor has no clothes. It’s just a megaphone and a mirror.

Every ... Freaking ... WORD.

The fact that the left only feigns empathy and compassion is not a new truth for conservatives. We've known that for a long time. But to hear it come from someone who was the target of the left's derision -- the intolerance, the exclusion, the targeting of CHILDREN, for crying out loud -- that is something to behold.

This woman's post inspired more legal immigrants to share their stories of what it's REALLY like coming to America and confronting leftists. We won't transcribe all of them, but here are a couple of good ones to click on and read:

Everyone on my mother’s side of my family are immigrants except for my first cousins. We are all first generation Americans.



They all came from Hungary and Ukraine in the 1950s. Learning English from Hungarian is difficult (learning Hungarian from English is 🥴😵‍💫) - the accent… https://t.co/wTZ1ya5hp4 — Marsali (@Marsali23) January 25, 2026

Legal Hispanics I know, dad included, are supportive of enforcing immigration laws. Once we say that, though, we are just more “white supremacists” to the leftists. They have no use for immigrants, or their beloved black and brown people, if we don’t think and vote like them.… — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) January 25, 2026

As a fellow legal immigrant whose family toiled for the American dream, thank you for sharing and articulating this so well! I can completely empathize with your experience - it’s one of many reasons I’m a former liberal🙏🏽❤️ — Sabina Beri Brookhart (@SabinaBrookhart) January 25, 2026

But you won't see CNN, MS NOW, or other major media outlets inviting I Meme Therefore I Am or any of these others on their networks to share their immigrant stories.

And we all know why.

Infinite stories we could all tell. Citizen, white, black, naturalized. Fake mobs/narratives won't work again.

"Then we voted for Trump. Overnight they called us racists, cut us off completely, and even stopped our kids from playing with theirs. [...] all gone just like that." https://t.co/66eEiHYtFS pic.twitter.com/XOzAkewl3H — Belling the Cat (@seaelkins) January 25, 2026

We've all seen the story she told illustrated in real time on social media. There was the incident above, the reaction of rich Martha's Vineyard lefties to immigrants being flown there, and countless others.

They can't hide behind their veil of 'compassion' when we've all witnessed what the left is truly like.

So very true, and incredibly powerful. God bless you and your husband and your moral courage! It is so rare nowadays but to some of us out here, this particular character trait remains one of utmost importance. https://t.co/FplXhaNKct — Life is Good!!! Make it Count. (@ncosolavich) January 25, 2026

Thankful for people like you and your husband who love this country more than some native-born Americans. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 25, 2026

Most legal immigrants are tremendously patriotic (not counting Ilhan Omar, who is patriotic to another country, along with most of her Somali brethren).

And what terrifies the left is how many of those legal immigrants vote Republican after they've seen 'behind the curtain.'

I love you! Accent and all. I love it when you get all worked up and tell people how you really feel, colorful language and all. 😂



But my favorite part about you is your heart. You are truly a good person and you are one of the few willing to do what you can to help others.💕 — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) January 25, 2026

To further illustrate the point, we searched through the replies to I Meme Therefore I Am's post, and we couldn't find any from a left-leaning account embracing her as an American, as the reply above did.

I love that ur an immigrant and love this country! — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) January 25, 2026

That, of course, is the other lie that the left tells. Conservatives hate immigrants.

This was never true, and it's not true today. Conservatives don't like people who come here illegally, and we definitely don't like people who come here and reject and denounce America while benefiting from its bounty (or worse, defrauding taxpayers).

But I Meme Therefore I Am is not that. She is an immigrant who not only came here the right way, but also appreciates all that America has provided her and her family, even in a rapidly declining blue city like New York.

And, for that, we love her and are proud to call her a fellow American.





