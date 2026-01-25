The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him...
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...
SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE...
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling...
Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help...
VIP
Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because...
Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in I...
'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump...
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
VIP
Woman 'Kidnapped' by ICE Says Being Somali in America Is Kind of Like...
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His...
School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...

WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on January 25, 2026
ImgFlip


If you are a regular Twitchy reader (especially our Fuzzy Chimp's Monday Morning Meme Madness articles), you have likely become familiar with the X account I Meme Therefore I Am. She is a Twitchy regular, in the good way, for her skill at crafting memes that hold up a mirror to some of the political absurdities we see in America every day. 

Advertisement

And make no mistake. It takes true talent and skill to create memes as good as the ones she posts. You have to combine truth with humor, and not everyone can do that. Hence the axiom, 'The Left Can't Meme.'

We don't know very much about the woman who runs the account. All we know is that she is funny AF! For example, we had no idea she was an immigrant to the United States. 

But we know things are getting bad in America right now, particularly in Minneapolis, when even the memelords (and ladies) set aside the funny and tell some straight truth and hard facts. 

Last night, that's exactly what I Meme Therefore I Am did. She penned an incredible post about the left and immigrants that is an absolute must-read. 

Read her story: 

The very long post continued, and every word is worth reading: 

... of liberalism, full of Democrats, leftists, and socialists everywhere you look. 

And here’s the hard truth we’ve lived, the people shouting loudest about “protecting immigrants” and hating on ICE don’t actually care about immigrants like us. They care about looking morally superior. That’s it. 

During Covid, when I volunteered at food pantries, unfortunately mostly serving immigrants in my area, you couldn’t spot one single Karen helping out. But they were the ones crying on social media that people were going hungry because of job losses and city shutdowns. 

We’ve talked openly about our so-called liberal friends here. Most of them treated us like outsiders at best, like trash at worst. Americans who, outside our tennis club, never once hung out with immigrants on purpose. The only people of color they ever spent real time with were the ones they met at parties in our house. 

These are the same people who post nonstop about diversity and inclusion. Yet in their real lives? Almost no immigrants, almost no people who look or sound different from them. 

Then we voted for Trump. Overnight they called us racists, cut us off completely, and even stopped our kids from playing with theirs. Kids who grew up together, shared everything, all gone just like that. 

This isn’t me playing victim. It’s what happened. 

They don’t care about actual immigrants, the ones who came legally, worked hard, paid taxes, and built lives here with thick accents and all. They care about the idea of immigrants as a symbol that makes them feel good and righteous. 

Right now the anti-ICE rage and pro-immigrant talk are the same thing. It costs them nothing. It lets them feel noble while the real pressure hits schools, housing, and neighborhoods. Their hands stay clean because the mess lands on someone else. 

The hypocrisy runs deep. They preach compassion but practice exclusion. We’ve seen it up close for decades in the middle of the most “progressive” city in America. 

So when they lecture about empathy and kindness, remember, they only love the concept of immigrants, never the reality of people like us. We’ve lived behind the curtain. The whole performance is about them feeling better about themselves. Nothing more. 

So spare me the lectures on empathy from people who only love the idea of immigrants, never the reality. 

We’ve seen behind the curtain. The emperor has no clothes. It’s just a megaphone and a mirror.

Recommended

The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Every ... Freaking ... WORD. 

The fact that the left only feigns empathy and compassion is not a new truth for conservatives. We've known that for a long time. But to hear it come from someone who was the target of the left's derision -- the intolerance, the exclusion, the targeting of CHILDREN, for crying out loud -- that is something to behold. 

This woman's post inspired more legal immigrants to share their stories of what it's REALLY like coming to America and confronting leftists. We won't transcribe all of them, but here are a couple of good ones to click on and read: 

Advertisement

But you won't see CNN, MS NOW, or other major media outlets inviting I Meme Therefore I Am or any of these others on their networks to share their immigrant stories. 

And we all know why. 

We've all seen the story she told illustrated in real time on social media. There was the incident above, the reaction of rich Martha's Vineyard lefties to immigrants being flown there, and countless others.

They can't hide behind their veil of 'compassion' when we've all witnessed what the left is truly like. 

Most legal immigrants are tremendously patriotic (not counting Ilhan Omar, who is patriotic to another country, along with most of her Somali brethren). 

Advertisement

And what terrifies the left is how many of those legal immigrants vote Republican after they've seen 'behind the curtain.'

To further illustrate the point, we searched through the replies to I Meme Therefore I Am's post, and we couldn't find any from a left-leaning account embracing her as an American, as the reply above did. 

That, of course, is the other lie that the left tells. Conservatives hate immigrants. 

This was never true, and it's not true today. Conservatives don't like people who come here illegally, and we definitely don't like people who come here and reject and denounce America while benefiting from its bounty (or worse, defrauding taxpayers).

But I Meme Therefore I Am is not that. She is an immigrant who not only came here the right way, but also appreciates all that America has provided her and her family, even in a rapidly declining blue city like New York. 

And, for that, we love her and are proud to call her a fellow American. 

============================================

Related:

Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia

Advertisement

LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold

Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the Spread

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What She Told Him to Do
Grateful Calvin
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against ICE? Yeah, LOL
Sam J.
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)
Sam J.
SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)
Sam J.
HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him at Super-DUPER MAGA Event
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL) Aaron Walker
Advertisement