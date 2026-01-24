LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable



Unhinged Democrats have once again gotten someone killed in Minnesota. After spending weeks riling up leftists to attack and assault ICE in the Twin Cities, this morning, an armed man assaulted federal law enforcement officers, forcing them to shoot him. He died from his wounds shortly after the incident.

Advertisement

Of course, the criminal, seditious governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, blamed the entire confrontation on ICE, leaving out all of the relevant details as well as his own culpability.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Yes, it's true. The shooting was horrific. No doubt about it.

But that is what happens when you assault law enforcement with a deadly weapon, as Renee Good found out earlier in January.

But it's strange how Walz left out the most important part of the shooting. THAT is sickening.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Oops.

Walz won't mention that because he knows that he is the one who has been inciting the people of Minneapolis to violence by lying to them and obstructing justice.

And it's disgraceful that he would call the ICE agents 'untrained.' It looks to us like they were trained quite well in how to defend against a violent man who wanted to murder them.

Meanwhile, as Walz was trying to hide the details, the leftist mob was getting to work on Twitter. They are lying about this incident just like they did about Good. They are claiming the man was not a threat; he had already been subdued. Any false narrative to deflect from the facts.

And when it comes to unhinged, rabid leftists on Twitter, none are crazier than Keith Olbermann, who decided it is now his role to advise Walz.

Olbermann's 'advice' to Walz can best be summed up in two words: LEEEEEEROY JENKINS!

Governor,



You have the Minnesota National Guard troops. Deploy them. Arrest the ICE agents. Enforce the laws and defend your people against Trump's Terrorists. https://t.co/5hFwCxcUEs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 24, 2026

Yes, we know. This man is absolutely insane.

Walz, of course, has threatened sedition with the Minnesota National Guard before, but everyone knows that he is a toothless tiger who would never do it.

Let's hope he doesn't start listening to the lunatic recommendations of braying jacka**es like Olbermann.

The only thing worse than @KeithOlbermann's advice regarding the employment of military forces is his relationship advice in light of how he was publicly used and humiliated by Olivia Nuzzi. https://t.co/GbRIbdvkq8 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

OUCH.

Tough, but fair. And accurate.

You are now openly calling for sedition and civil war. @FBI — PorkChopper (@VaGuNnEr) January 24, 2026

He doesn't care.

Democrats would sooner plunge the country into a hot civil war than acknowledge the legitimate authority of a Republican-controlled federal government https://t.co/2vi3HHW33w — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 24, 2026

Olbermann is calling for civil war because he knows he will be the absolute last person in the world to step up and fight in it. He'll just cower in New York and hope that Zohran Mamdani will protect him.

Boy, you’re just itching for a civil war, aren’t you Keith?



Why don’t you sack up, arm up and head to Minnesota, tough guy? — Barbarian Steve (@Redpot86) January 24, 2026

He will not. Like most Communist agitators, he wants everyone else to do the dirty work for him.

Wow, this is treason. pic.twitter.com/AQGFk0jYfy — Brian | Life & DePIN (@DePIN_Crypto) January 24, 2026

Let's not forget that Olbermann wanted everyone remotely associated with January 6 thrown in prison for the rest of their lives. Including the smiling grandmothers waving tiny American flags.

Olby is off his meds again.



Trump is ultimately the Commander in Chief of the Minnesota National Guard.



Walz deploying the National Guard against federal law enforcement is an act of insurrection. https://t.co/HkNmQRiONi — TomJefferson30 (@TomJefferson30) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Come on now. We know that it's only 'insurrection' if Capitol Police offer guided tours to men wearing buffalo horn hats.

(Or if it comes from the Insurrection region of France. We're not sure which.)

If you want Waltz to for sure serve jail time, I suggest following Keith’s advice. — John Dawson (@winthewestback) January 24, 2026

Walz should already be in jail. But if he listens to Olbermann, the President would have no choice but to arrest him.

Democrats trying to start another civil war over their slave labor



History repeats itself https://t.co/oxS5ywdKWD — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@Bruh888888888) January 24, 2026

Funny how history has a tendency to do that.

Renee Good is what happens when people take civics advice from failed sportscasters. https://t.co/SGbGKpt3ab — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) January 24, 2026

Don't sell Olbermann short. He's not just a failed sportscaster. He's a failure at everything.

The libs are going completely insane. They may regret these statements later on. https://t.co/uv0w6zYAKm — Thomas G. (@ThomasG130) January 24, 2026

Not going. Gone. Past tense.

Then again, that's been the case with Olbermann for decades.

Just like Walz, Olbermann doesn't care what actually happened, or that the man drew his weapon against ICE. He just wants to keep everyone at a fever pitch.

Advertisement

All because he hates the Bad Orange Man.

Or perhaps because no woman will ever talk to him.

Probably both.





============================================

Related:

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold

Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the Spread

Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.