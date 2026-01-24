Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota
U.S. House Speaker Tells London the Truth
It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and...
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis P...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of...
Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Acti...
Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem
One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec....
VIP
A Viral Reel of Leftist Meltdowns Shows What Happens When Rage Replaces Reason
VIP
Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the...
MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to...

LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:50 PM on January 24, 2026
AI


Unhinged Democrats have once again gotten someone killed in Minnesota. After spending weeks riling up leftists to attack and assault ICE in the Twin Cities, this morning, an armed man assaulted federal law enforcement officers, forcing them to shoot him. He died from his wounds shortly after the incident. 

Advertisement

Of course, the criminal, seditious governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, blamed the entire confrontation on ICE, leaving out all of the relevant details as well as his own culpability. 

Yes, it's true. The shooting was horrific. No doubt about it. 

But that is what happens when you assault law enforcement with a deadly weapon, as Renee Good found out earlier in January. 

But it's strange how Walz left out the most important part of the shooting. THAT is sickening.

Oops. 

Walz won't mention that because he knows that he is the one who has been inciting the people of Minneapolis to violence by lying to them and obstructing justice. 

And it's disgraceful that he would call the ICE agents 'untrained.' It looks to us like they were trained quite well in how to defend against a violent man who wanted to murder them. 

Recommended

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Walz was trying to hide the details, the leftist mob was getting to work on Twitter. They are lying about this incident just like they did about Good. They are claiming the man was not a threat; he had already been subdued. Any false narrative to deflect from the facts. 

And when it comes to unhinged, rabid leftists on Twitter, none are crazier than Keith Olbermann, who decided it is now his role to advise Walz. 

Olbermann's 'advice' to Walz can best be summed up in two words: LEEEEEEROY JENKINS! 

Yes, we know. This man is absolutely insane. 

Walz, of course, has threatened sedition with the Minnesota National Guard before, but everyone knows that he is a toothless tiger who would never do it. 

Let's hope he doesn't start listening to the lunatic recommendations of braying jacka**es like Olbermann. 

Advertisement

OUCH. 

Tough, but fair. And accurate. 

He doesn't care. 

Olbermann is calling for civil war because he knows he will be the absolute last person in the world to step up and fight in it. He'll just cower in New York and hope that Zohran Mamdani will protect him. 

He will not. Like most Communist agitators, he wants everyone else to do the dirty work for him. 

Let's not forget that Olbermann wanted everyone remotely associated with January 6 thrown in prison for the rest of their lives. Including the smiling grandmothers waving tiny American flags. 

Advertisement

Come on now. We know that it's only 'insurrection' if Capitol Police offer guided tours to men wearing buffalo horn hats.

(Or if it comes from the Insurrection region of France. We're not sure which.)

Walz should already be in jail. But if he listens to Olbermann, the President would have no choice but to arrest him. 

Funny how history has a tendency to do that. 

Don't sell Olbermann short. He's not just a failed sportscaster. He's a failure at everything. 

Not going. Gone. Past tense. 

Then again, that's been the case with Olbermann for decades.

Just like Walz, Olbermann doesn't care what actually happened, or that the man drew his weapon against ICE. He just wants to keep everyone at a fever pitch. 

Advertisement

All because he hates the Bad Orange Man. 

Or perhaps because no woman will ever talk to him. 

Probably both. 

============================================

Related:

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold

Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the Spread

Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEITH OLBERMANN MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota
Eric V.
It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025
Grateful Calvin
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis Protests
Warren Squire
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec. Bessent
justmindy
Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Activist Judge
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold Grateful Calvin
Advertisement