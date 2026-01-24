Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota

A tense scene is unfolding in Minneapolis this hour as a large mob is gathered at the scene of an alleged shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol.

It is being reported that U.S. Border Patrol agents shot an armed assailant who has reportedly died at the hospital.

Advertisement

BREAKING - A man has been shot and killed by Border Patrol in Minneapolis after preliminary reports suggest he attempted to pull a weapon on agents while they were detaining him. pic.twitter.com/0izfIQhfzP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: A Border Patrol-involved shooting has reportedly taken place in Minneapolis, law enforcement sources tell FOX News.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tells FOX News that the suspect was armed with a gun and two magazines. pic.twitter.com/gtLyeQDtzV — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2026

DHS officials reported that a firearm and loaded magazines were recovered, but further details of the events that led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

No local police have been seen, as state police and federal agents struggle to secure the scene of the shooting. Arrests have been made, and crowd control measures have been deployed as the mob of protesters has grown larger and more aggressive since the shooting occurred.

State Police have declared the mob gathered in the area as an unlawful assembly as protesters throw rocks, water bottles, and other objects at federal agents.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis looks like a WARZONE right now after leftist rioters swarm agents and force them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas



SEND IN THE TROOPS!



DO NOT BACK DOWN TO THESE THUGS! pic.twitter.com/Lb6fUhaSXE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents are UNLEASHING crowd control munitions on leftists in Minneapolis after an armed suspect was shot and killed



Mayor Frey and Tim Walz caused this. They called for people to FIGHT BACK against Border agents, and look what happened.



THEY SHOULD RESIGN.… pic.twitter.com/ZTGvWtLjMc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

Rhetoric matters, and the initial response from Minnesota's lame-duck governor has done more to fan the flames than to ease tensions.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added to the divisive rhetoric at a news conference, along with other city officials, demanding that federal agents leave the city and cease enforcing federal law. Frey seemed more interested in taking a political shot at Donald Trump than easing tensions at the scene.

WATCH LIVE: Minneapolis officials hold briefing after Border Patrol-involved shooting https://t.co/jTLNzPCPWt — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2026

The scene remains volatile as the mob continues to grow.

We'll keep you updated as details develop.