Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:15 PM on January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

A tense scene is unfolding in Minneapolis this hour as a large mob is gathered at the scene of an alleged shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol.

It is being reported that U.S. Border Patrol agents shot an armed assailant who has reportedly died at the hospital. 

DHS officials reported that a firearm and loaded magazines were recovered, but further details of the events that led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No local police have been seen, as state police and federal agents struggle to secure the scene of the shooting. Arrests have been made, and crowd control measures have been deployed as the mob of protesters has grown larger and more aggressive since the shooting occurred.

State Police have declared the mob gathered in the area as an unlawful assembly as protesters throw rocks, water bottles, and other objects at federal agents.

Rhetoric matters, and the initial response from Minnesota's lame-duck governor has done more to fan the flames than to ease tensions.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added to the divisive rhetoric at a news conference, along with other city officials, demanding that federal agents leave the city and cease enforcing federal law. Frey seemed more interested in taking a political shot at Donald Trump than easing tensions at the scene.

The scene remains volatile as the mob continues to grow.

We'll keep you updated as details develop.

