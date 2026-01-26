Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleeping Inside

On Sunday night, rioters in the Twin Cities tried to violently enter a hotel because they thought ICE agents were sleeping inside. The throng broke windows and spray-painted the rest. They also targeted vehicles for destruction in the parking lot. For hours, only one police officer was there to repel the radicals.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Hilton windows are smashed up, tagged and doors broke during anti Ice protest in Minneapolis Home2Suits hotel. There is 1 police officer for about an hour, who appears to be negotiating. Doesn't seem like more police is expected to come. pic.twitter.com/43xsIY2cHV — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 26, 2026

Mostly peaceful destruction of private property — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 26, 2026

Welcome to Minnesota!

It’s pretty clear that if you’re a business owner in the Twin Cities, you’re on your own. The cities and state are on the side of the destructive degenerates.

Literally last place in the USA I would want to open a business — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) January 26, 2026

This is how summer of love started.

Incoming winter of love 🤯 — SassyLass (@Redd986) January 26, 2026

It’s ok, don’t worry. Governor Tim Walz is handling everything. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) January 26, 2026

Elected officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, are in over their heads. There’s no law and order to be found.

Here’s more footage from the scene. (WATCH)

Doors Tagged at hotel in St. Paul where Anti-ICE Protesters are holding a noise demo believing that ICE Agents are staying inside pic.twitter.com/LhqmKnComU — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 26, 2026

So Minneapolis Police just stand there and Watch????? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J6vaDwaz60 — Just Lookin 🪙🦩 (@JustLookingMon) January 26, 2026

“Negotiating”? one officer? Give me a break. @Tim_Walz you’re the biggest POS!! This is on you! — BaneDog (@JennH2991) January 26, 2026

Police cower because they know their lives will be destroyed if they have to discharge a weapon in self-defense against rioters.

Imagine waking up the next morning and walking out of the hotel to this. (WATCH)

The rioters have now started destroying vehicles they believe could potentially be ICE vehicles at the hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.



Very peaceful.

Tim Walz would be proud!



Video: @RebsBrannonpic.twitter.com/2FcH7WBotk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 26, 2026

DOMESTIC TERRORISTS — MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) January 26, 2026

Yep, pretty much and Democrat-approved.

Walz is getting exactly what he asked for. He's giving his state the thumbs up. (WATCH)

Looks a lot like that war with the federal government Walz keeps talking about https://t.co/hiTHJR3t5x pic.twitter.com/QphuUxLRFl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2026

Damn proud of Minnesota. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 26, 2026

Like most Democrats and other leftists, he is willing to watch his State devolve into destruction so he can rule over the ashes.



As many as 49 other States had no riots against DHS today. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 26, 2026

ICE seems to be performing its work just fine everywhere but Walzville — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2026

Sounds like this is a Minnesota problem with violence approved by the Democrat Party. They could stop this at any time by simply cooperating with ICE and getting their dangerous foot soldiers under control by arresting them. Apparently, that's too much to ask. We don't advise staying in a hotel in the Twin Cities. If you do, definitely don't stand next to the ice machine.

