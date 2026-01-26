Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With...
Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleeping Inside

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:58 AM on January 26, 2026
imgflip

On Sunday night, rioters in the Twin Cities tried to violently enter a hotel because they thought ICE agents were sleeping inside. The throng broke windows and spray-painted the rest. They also targeted vehicles for destruction in the parking lot. For hours, only one police officer was there to repel the radicals.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Welcome to Minnesota!

It’s pretty clear that if you’re a business owner in the Twin Cities, you’re on your own. The cities and state are on the side of the destructive degenerates.

Elected officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, are in over their heads. There’s no law and order to be found.

Here’s more footage from the scene. (WATCH)

Police cower because they know their lives will be destroyed if they have to discharge a weapon in self-defense against rioters.

Imagine waking up the next morning and walking out of the hotel to this. (WATCH)

Yep, pretty much and Democrat-approved.

Walz is getting exactly what he asked for. He's giving his state the thumbs up. (WATCH)

Sounds like this is a Minnesota problem with violence approved by the Democrat Party. They could stop this at any time by simply cooperating with ICE and getting their dangerous foot soldiers under control by arresting them. Apparently, that's too much to ask. We don't advise staying in a hotel in the Twin Cities. If you do, definitely don't stand next to the ice machine.

