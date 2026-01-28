IRONY! Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd Blasting WaPo's Demise Is Pure Unintentional Comedy



As Twitchy readers may have heard, there has been some great news out of the dead legacy media this week. More cuts are coming to the bastion of left-wing narratives, The Washington Post. While there has been no official announcement yet, the rumors are that as much as 30 percent of the newsroom may be slashed, including the sports and foreign desk departments.

And there was much rejoicing!

The situation is so dire that WaPo staffers are trying to recruit -- wait for it -- Hollywood actors to try to help save their jobs.

No, we are not making this up. Here is Tom Shillue having a much-deserved laugh at this desperation tactic.

The Downfall of the Washington Post pic.twitter.com/qXzEBbxcxk — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) January 28, 2026

'Life is like a box of chocolates, and The Washington Post sucks.'

LOL. That should replace 'Democracy Dies In Darkness' on the masthead.

As funny as Shillue is, though, we found an even funnier reaction to the impending doom coming to WaPo. It came from the unlikeliest of sources: Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd.

Earlier this week, these two epitomes of everything that is wrong with the legacy media jumped up on their high horses to BLAST WaPo for what it let itself become.

This is kind of like Ted Bundy criticizing Jeffrey Dahmer for his technique. But it made for an unintentionally hilarious video clip.

Watch:

If the Washington Post isn't going to be a local outlet (and cover sports) or a national outlet (and cover foreign affairs) what the hell is it going to be? pic.twitter.com/k36vvGQNbm — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 27, 2026

HAHAHAHA.

Go get 'em, kings!

Of course, Cillizza and Todd are not wrong in much of what they say here. Particularly the part about the newspaper's editorial page being a laughingstock.

It is that. Just not in the way that Todd thinks it is.

The irony is that both of these men are currently hosting living room podcasts because they are just as much of a laughingstock.

Two unemployed guys fired from legacy media, talk about media coverage is peak 2026 — Capt Tuttle (@CaptTuttle2215) January 27, 2026

Our only regret is that Joy Reid didn't join them for this segment.

Ruined by liberals like you two. — Pundit Review (@PunditReview) January 27, 2026

And not only will they never admit that, but they will never even see it.

Two losers who suck at their jobs and now talk to each other from their kitchen. — Phil (@pscottrnc) January 27, 2026

Correction: 'sucked' at their jobs. Past tense. Which is why they are talking to each other (and very few other people) from their kitchens.

2 irrelevant people who keep digging.... 😆 — RapierWitt (@MonteStamper1) January 27, 2026

They're shoveling something, alright.

Tweetle Dee and tweetle Dumb! 👇 https://t.co/WTJ4ILdjzA — Wade Gallagher (@GallagherWade23) January 27, 2026

Nice episode of Dumb and Dumber 3. — SH (@ScottHe11543707) January 27, 2026

LOL.

It's worse than even the first sequel. But funnier.

It was kind of weird how they were almost laughing at everything that is going to happen to the Post.

But when it comes to Cillizza and Todd, we're just going to assume that misery loves company.

As for WaPo itself, no normal people are shedding any tears.

Dead. As all legacy media deserves to be — Temu Illinois Irish James (@blackdoglurking) January 27, 2026

Even if the Post wasn't just an arm of the Democrat Party, their business model is headed the way of the dinosaur.

It’ll be left wing partisan slop. Same as always. — The Patriot (@kentbricknan) January 27, 2026

It will just be much thinner slop now. Kind of like the gruel served to Oliver Twist.

And, like that orphan, the left will keep begging for more.

If anyone killed WaPo it was You, Aaron Blake, Dana milbank, these sorts of kamikaze activists -



Chuck todd would have killed NBC to but they fired him — Back East (@SkellyFreaks) January 27, 2026

Oh, NBC is just as dead. They got rid of Todd, but as is typical with the legacy media, they just replaced him with people even more partisan and unprofessional than he is.

Your old style media is toast

The days of a Dem bias newspaper are over

People don’t get their news anymore from these outlets.

They are tired of the one story bias instead of calling balls and strikes. Something you can’t do chuck! — Wayne Moore (@DavidWayneMoor8) January 27, 2026

He can't do it because he doesn't want to do it.

Despite WaPo's coming demise, however, there still might be one valuable use for the newspaper.

Something for puppies to pee on https://t.co/nP4Ctd8ots — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 27, 2026

On second thought, that's not fair.

Our dogs deserve better.





