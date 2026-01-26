All the Right People are TORCHING Tim Walz for His Embarrassing and Ignorant Anne Frank Allusion

Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson


Yesterday afternoon, before his street mobs decided to trash a Minneapolis hotel for kicks and giggles, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a press conference. As if anyone wants to hear what he has to say anymore. 

Did Walz apologize for inciting violence on the streets of Minneapolis? Did he call for his police department and National Guard to support ICE in their lawful mission? Did he admit to his role in tens of billions of dollars of fraud? 

LOL. Of course, he didn't. 

Instead, he doubled down on the hatred and incitement to violence, calling federal officers Nazis and the Gestapo by making one of the most embarrassing, ignorant, and downright repulsive historical analogies we could imagine. 

We've seen lefties try to invoke Anne Frank before. This is nothing new. It's a signal that they have no argument. But many of those comparisons are made by grifting 'influencers' like The Lincoln Project and The Bulwark. 

For a sitting governor in America to make this same comparison? Disgraceful. 

Needless to say, Jewish people were not at all pleased with Walz. They rightfully let him have it in no uncertain terms. 

Someone should tell Walz that fat, evil, and galactically stupid is no way to go through life. 

Obviously. 

And hey, what do you know? Later, last night, the mob did exactly that at a Minneapolis hotel. 

Call us tinfoil hat wearers, but it's almost like there's a correlation. 

And craven. And cowardly. And we could go on with so many more adjectives. 

Yes. Obscene, too. Thank you. We forgot that one. 

We can guarantee that Walz knows nothing about Frank other than her name. And how to use that name as a political cudgel. 

... situation, they should do the far more difficult work of developing a reasoned case for why it is wrong instead of resorting to lazy comparisons.

Doing difficult work?

LOL. Have you MET Walz? He's utterly incapable of that. 

... plaguing Minnesota today. 

Our brave law enforcement should be commended, not tarred with this historically illiterate and antisemitic comparison.

Speaking of being historically illiterate (which Walz clearly is), it begs another question about his history as a 'teacher.'

Well, we know for sure he didn't teach them anything about football, except maybe how to 'run a mean pick-six.'

Maybe he taught them about the glories of Communist China. (That was not a joke, by the way.)

Our own managing editor summed up the collective feeling regarding Walz that is spreading across the nation -- even if it is a little NSFW.

So says PolitiBunny. 

So say we all. 

============================================

