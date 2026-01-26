All the Right People are TORCHING Tim Walz for His Embarrassing and Ignorant Anne Frank Allusion



Yesterday afternoon, before his street mobs decided to trash a Minneapolis hotel for kicks and giggles, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a press conference. As if anyone wants to hear what he has to say anymore.

Did Walz apologize for inciting violence on the streets of Minneapolis? Did he call for his police department and National Guard to support ICE in their lawful mission? Did he admit to his role in tens of billions of dollars of fraud?

LOL. Of course, he didn't.

Instead, he doubled down on the hatred and incitement to violence, calling federal officers Nazis and the Gestapo by making one of the most embarrassing, ignorant, and downright repulsive historical analogies we could imagine.

Gov. Walz: "We grew up reading the story of Anne Frank. Somebody is gonna write one regarding Minnesota." pic.twitter.com/t8LEAFhZEr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2026

We've seen lefties try to invoke Anne Frank before. This is nothing new. It's a signal that they have no argument. But many of those comparisons are made by grifting 'influencers' like The Lincoln Project and The Bulwark.

For a sitting governor in America to make this same comparison? Disgraceful.

Needless to say, Jewish people were not at all pleased with Walz. They rightfully let him have it in no uncertain terms.

Comparing Somali fraudsters and illegals to Anne Frank is absolutely despicable. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 25, 2026

Anne Frank was first deported to Auschwitz, then died of Typhus in Bergen Belsen concentration camp at 15.



One million Jewish children were killed during the Holocaust.



Illegal immigrants are offered thousands of dollars to take a free flight home.



Tim Walz is an evil retard. https://t.co/0rsMbEzAY4 — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) January 26, 2026

Someone should tell Walz that fat, evil, and galactically stupid is no way to go through life.

What a wickedly provocative message to make at this moment. This is NOT Nazi Germany, when brown shirts were on a mission to kill Jewish citizens, about 70% of whom were murdered. This language and distortion of history is made to incite more violence for personal political gain. https://t.co/7jvds5UDBw — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 26, 2026

The purpose of the rhetoric is to incite attacks on ICE. https://t.co/FehUzxjGQ2 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 25, 2026

Obviously.

And hey, what do you know? Later, last night, the mob did exactly that at a Minneapolis hotel.

Call us tinfoil hat wearers, but it's almost like there's a correlation.

Stop comparing everything to the Holocaust.



This is disgusting. https://t.co/fZHcPQXm17 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 26, 2026

And craven. And cowardly. And we could go on with so many more adjectives.

This is an utterly obscene moral equivalence. https://t.co/yjYZ1q3nYj — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) January 26, 2026

Yes. Obscene, too. Thank you. We forgot that one.

This is a deranged way of diminishing the meaning and the horror of the Holocaust. Just insane. https://t.co/o05jt8SWQY — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) January 26, 2026

Wow - does he have any idea who Anne Frank is? https://t.co/AOzlU7FnMP — Shawn Goldberg (@ShawnGoldberg) January 25, 2026

We can guarantee that Walz knows nothing about Frank other than her name. And how to use that name as a political cudgel.

As the grandson of Holocaust survivors who has studied that era extensively from all sides, I find these types of claims absurd. They are not only disrespectful to history but also undermine the very arguments currently being made. If someone is unhappy with a present day… https://t.co/knLy5VPv5A — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) January 25, 2026

... situation, they should do the far more difficult work of developing a reasoned case for why it is wrong instead of resorting to lazy comparisons.

Doing difficult work?

LOL. Have you MET Walz? He's utterly incapable of that.

They're all just so obnoxious. https://t.co/fkQ8wh0DFO — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 25, 2026

Ignorance like this cheapens the horror of the Holocaust. Anne Frank was in Amsterdam legally and abided by Dutch law. She was hauled off to a death camp because of her race and religion. Her story has nothing to do with the illegal immigration, fraud, and lawlessness plaguing… https://t.co/apOWNLE7Bv — Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun (@StateSEAS) January 26, 2026

... plaguing Minnesota today.



Our brave law enforcement should be commended, not tarred with this historically illiterate and antisemitic comparison.

Speaking of being historically illiterate (which Walz clearly is), it begs another question about his history as a 'teacher.'

Can you imagine what other historically illiterate garbage this obscene buffoon taught kids in school? https://t.co/ruzr5HGk1m — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 26, 2026

Well, we know for sure he didn't teach them anything about football, except maybe how to 'run a mean pick-six.'

Maybe he taught them about the glories of Communist China. (That was not a joke, by the way.)

Our own managing editor summed up the collective feeling regarding Walz that is spreading across the nation -- even if it is a little NSFW.

So says PolitiBunny.

So say we all.





