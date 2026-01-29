Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem



Two things California Governor Gavin Newsom loves to do more than anything else are lie and deflect attention away from his own failed governance.

So, everyone will forgive us if we look at his latest 'outreach' effort with not one, but two cynical eyes.

Many parts of the Eastern half of the country are still reeling from the effects of Winter Storm Fern last weekend. This is particularly true of southern states that are not used to getting walloped by snow, sleet, and ice all at once. In Tennessee alone, at least 13 people have died from the storm, and more than 90,000 residents are without power.

In such instances, it's only natural for governors of other states to want to lend assistance. But in Newsom's case, his pledge to send aid sounds utterly hollow and self-serving.

I'm deploying an emergency response team to help Tennesseans in the aftermath of last weekend's snowstorm.



California will always answer the call to support our fellow Americans. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 29, 2026

Really? When will California start 'answering the call' to support Newsom's own residents whose homes were destroyed by wildfires more than one year ago?

Newsom's neglect of his constituents is only one of the problems with his promise, however. According to Robby Starbuck, no one on the staff of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has even been in contact with Newsom.

I just spoke with Governor @BillLeeTN’s team about this. They’ve had ZERO communication with Gavin Newsom and this appears to be nothing more than cheap political posturing for 2028 on the backs of storm victims.



As a reminder: Californians still haven’t begun to rebuild over a… https://t.co/HU3A1vgzn8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 29, 2026

... over a year after the Palisades fire due to state incompetence. There is no universe where he could help us, nor has help been requested.



Gavin should focus on his own state instead of trying to campaign for 2028 by inviting himself to Tennessee to pretend he’s saving the day.

And Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed that no one in Tennessee has spoken with Newsom.

Gavin “will say anything” Newsom once again trying to bump national polling numbers.



Who did you speak to in TN because all have denied it? By the way, thanks for running businesses and entrepreneurs out of your state - happy to keep welcoming them here! @GovBillLee… https://t.co/v1Qs1WNCV6 — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) January 29, 2026

Newsom is an outstanding one-way U-Haul salesman. We'll give him that.

If this is beginning to sound like nothing more than an empty, craven political ploy from Greasy Gavin, that's only because that's almost certainly what it is.

Even if he does send some emergency crews, many wondered whether Tennessee should just send them straight back, given Newsom's somewhat less-than-stellar record on emergency management.

If you answer the call like you did for palisades fire they’d be better off without your help. — Grimzy (@GrimzyNews) January 29, 2026

Hey, but he reopened a two- to three-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. And it only took him a year!

Are you going to burn all our houses and then sell the land after miring the permit process for a year because no thank you https://t.co/mtdvR2hn8A — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 29, 2026

With apologies to Virgil and The Aeneid, the phrase every Tennessean should be cognizant of is, 'Beware of smarmy governors bearing gifts.'

Rx I've been in the dark and cold since Saturday the 24th, @CAgovernor. Most of our power will be back by the time your folks arrive. https://t.co/Cwprf05BEL pic.twitter.com/fUPCN8MI5y — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 29, 2026

We don't wish to impugn the actual emergency responders, but it's very unlikely they could travel all the way across the country in time to be of much use.

The electric emergency vehicles should arrive in Tennessee by no later than April as long as we have decent sunlight and the battery charging stations don't all freeze up.



Fear not. Help is on the way! https://t.co/j8fJaXUkFX — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) January 29, 2026

LOL. Everyone knows that EVs are invaluable in any winter storm.

Because he's running for President, that's why.

And he's desperate for some good press FAR away from his failures within California.

Somehow Nashville burns down immediately https://t.co/Ql2KiXGVAw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 29, 2026

Newsom will probably blame that on 'climate change,' too.

At least when Rome burned under his rule, Nero actually rebuilt it. Newsom cannot say the same.

Holy lack of self awareness. You’ve already sent thousands of Californians to TN with your destructive policies and you continue to turn your back on your own desperate citizens begging for help! You have enough problems at home. Clean up your own backyard, sir. — Landon Starbuck (@LandonStarbuck) January 29, 2026

Maybe Newsom should focus less on a state 2,200 miles away and more on his own permitting policies.

But that would assume that he wants Californians to be able to rebuild. He does not.

That’s nice but aren’t there still a bunch of California residents without homes after the fires more than a year ago. Shouldn’t you be helping them? https://t.co/kno5n8LeFx pic.twitter.com/KPlof7MAtp — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 29, 2026

If Newsom thought his magnanimous offer was going to distract from his own disastrous record, then he's as dumb as the people who run his 'Press Office' X account.

HAAAAAHAHAHA.

Bingo.

The ever-polite Michael Knowles reminded Newsom where his focus should be, but never is.

As a Tennessee resident, I appreciate the gesture. As a former California resident who fled the state because of your terrible leadership, I think maybe you should just direct your aides to go help the Palisades or something. https://t.co/npCIYOFyni — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 29, 2026

Newsome will get right on that. Right after his next Napa wine mixer to raise campaign cash from billionaires.

Everything you do is just a show.



You are a disgrace.



California deserves so much better. pic.twitter.com/BZysHYI6Z1 — SunChaser2.0 (@lucy68380) January 29, 2026

Yep. It's all just for show.

And yep, he is a disgrace.

Californians will have a great chance to do better in their next election, assuming they can prevent all of the illegals Newsom loves from voting.





