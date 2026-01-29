Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter)...
‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About...
Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents
MN Commissioner Begs for Eviction Ban So Illegals Can Hide from ICE and...
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed...
Stand With ICE
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request,...
Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing...
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimina...
Gavin Newsom's U-Haul Problem Is Worse Than We All Thought
Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to...
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals...
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes


Two things California Governor Gavin Newsom loves to do more than anything else are lie and deflect attention away from his own failed governance. 

So, everyone will forgive us if we look at his latest 'outreach' effort with not one, but two cynical eyes. 

Advertisement

Many parts of the Eastern half of the country are still reeling from the effects of Winter Storm Fern last weekend. This is particularly true of southern states that are not used to getting walloped by snow, sleet, and ice all at once. In Tennessee alone, at least 13 people have died from the storm, and more than 90,000 residents are without power. 

In such instances, it's only natural for governors of other states to want to lend assistance. But in Newsom's case, his pledge to send aid sounds utterly hollow and self-serving. 

Really? When will California start 'answering the call' to support Newsom's own residents whose homes were destroyed by wildfires more than one year ago? 

Newsom's neglect of his constituents is only one of the problems with his promise, however. According to Robby Starbuck, no one on the staff of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has even been in contact with Newsom. 

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

... over a year after the Palisades fire due to state incompetence. There is no universe where he could help us, nor has help been requested. 

Gavin should focus on his own state instead of trying to campaign for 2028 by inviting himself to Tennessee to pretend he’s saving the day.

And Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed that no one in Tennessee has spoken with Newsom. 

Newsom is an outstanding one-way U-Haul salesman. We'll give him that. 

If this is beginning to sound like nothing more than an empty, craven political ploy from Greasy Gavin, that's only because that's almost certainly what it is.

Even if he does send some emergency crews, many wondered whether Tennessee should just send them straight back, given Newsom's somewhat less-than-stellar record on emergency management. 

Hey, but he reopened a two- to three-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California. And it only took him a year! 

Advertisement

With apologies to Virgil and The Aeneid, the phrase every Tennessean should be cognizant of is, 'Beware of smarmy governors bearing gifts.'

We don't wish to impugn the actual emergency responders, but it's very unlikely they could travel all the way across the country in time to be of much use. 

LOL. Everyone knows that EVs are invaluable in any winter storm. 

Because he's running for President, that's why. 

And he's desperate for some good press FAR away from his failures within California. 

Newsom will probably blame that on 'climate change,' too.

At least when Rome burned under his rule, Nero actually rebuilt it. Newsom cannot say the same. 

Advertisement

Maybe Newsom should focus less on a state 2,200 miles away and more on his own permitting policies. 

But that would assume that he wants Californians to be able to rebuild. He does not. 

If Newsom thought his magnanimous offer was going to distract from his own disastrous record, then he's as dumb as the people who run his 'Press Office' X account. 

HAAAAAHAHAHA. 

Bingo. 

The ever-polite Michael Knowles reminded Newsom where his focus should be, but never is. 

Newsome will get right on that. Right after his next Napa wine mixer to raise campaign cash from billionaires. 

Yep. It's all just for show. 

And yep, he is a disgrace. 

Advertisement

Californians will have a great chance to do better in their next election, assuming they can prevent all of the illegals Newsom loves from voting.

============================================

Related:

'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats

Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme

Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate

We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents

IRONY! Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd Blasting WaPo's Demise Is Pure Unintentional Comedy

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE GAVIN NEWSOM TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)
Sam J.
Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents
Brett T.
Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter) to Free Luigi Mangione
Brett T.
MN Commissioner Begs for Eviction Ban So Illegals Can Hide from ICE and Squat Rent-Free
justmindy
‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About ICE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD Sam J.
Advertisement