James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
SNC: This Week on Capitol Hill Celebrates One Big Beautiful Bill - 5-24-25
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take...
Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage...
Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning...
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a...
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30...
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a...
VIP
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged...
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...

OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a Ratio Avalanche

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on May 24, 2025
ImgFlip

Either California Governor Gavin Newsom is too oblivious to know how his latest post on X would go for him, or he just didn't care. 

Those are the only two choices. No matter which it was, both are disqualifying for the 2028 presidential hopeful. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, Newsom wanted to brag about some successes in his state leading up to Memorial Day weekend. So, he decided that he would celebrate the reopening of a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) four months after the devastating wildfires in Southern California in January. 

Let us repeat that last part: FOUR MONTHS after the wildfires. 

That is when this short stretch of highway is reopening. 

But hey, at least Newsom picked a jaunty tune to accompany his video. Watch: 

LOL. 'We get stuff done.'

How's that high-speed rail going, Governor? 

There were so many things wrong with Newsom's post, users on X had a field day with it. 

Shhh. We're not supposed to ask about what caused the wildfires. We're just supposed to believe it was 'climate change,' and that arson had no role whatsoever. 

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
Advertisement

And the PCH is just one road. A few miles of one road, actually. A few miles of one road that didn't even suffer any major structural damage during the fires. 

With apologies to The Simpsons, Newsom should give himself an award for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence. 

Meanwhile, up north a stretch, California recently announced that another major thoroughfare, Highway 1 in Northern California, will remain closed ALL SUMMER after it was washed out ... three months ago. 

But sure. Newsom 'gets things done.' 

If you listen carefully to the background music in Newsom's feel-good video, you can almost hear Ron DeSantis laughing (and facepalming). 

Speaking of which, what's with that music choice anyway? 

Advertisement

Honestly, the best excuse Newsom could come up with would be to say that he had nothing to do with the post or the video. 

He should blame it on some low-level staffer he can fire, except all of his staffers are likely DEI hires whom he can't fire.

The long post above continues, and it's worth reading every word: 

... the wholesale liquidation of nearly three entire communities in a matter of hours through his “climate” obsession & refusal to be prepared DESPITE insurance companies voting with their feet and leaving the state for good because they calculated a 100% risk of this exact thing happening! 

How dare he be proud of this? He’s laughing in the faces of all of those who died, the many thousands who lost everything, including their possessions, their memories, their communities come out their friendships, schools, businesses, and so many things that cannot be put into words. 

I know this firsthand. He should be ashamed.

What he said. Every word of it. 

Advertisement

Newsom should be ashamed. But we all know he won't be. Sociopaths never are. 

In fairness, what else does Newsom have to celebrate? We can't think of anything. 

Certainly not any homes being rebuilt. 

Oops. 

Maybe if we can get President Xi to visit Southern California, Newsom might take some action on issuing building permits. 

Advertisement

... teaching kids how to read, teaching kids how to write, teaching kids how to math, covering that pothole the size of Texas in Oakland, ‘stuff’ includes filing vexatious lawsuits against anything Trump, circumventing parental rights, celebrating the chemical and medical castration of minors, forcing stack and pack housing and preventing urban growth, covering the Palisade rebuild in red tape, raising gas prices, raising energy rates, stealing land from farmers, and corruption - Democrats get ‘stuff’ done.

Whew. Tough crowd. 

And Newsom earned every bit of the dragging he received. 

Once again, either he didn't know this would happen, or he didn't care. Or both.

Neither speaks very well of him as a governor or presidential candidate.

Advertisement

There's tone deafness ... and then there's Gavin Newsom. 

Well said. Both succinct and accurate. 

It's not that inexplicable. He's just a modern-day, leftist Democrat. The party of delusion and zero accountability. 

We could keep going with many more replies from people on X dragging Newsom for his ridiculously tone-deaf and insulting post, but we think it's pretty clear how this went for him last night (and is still going today). 

Maybe we could read some of these replies to Newsom if we could find him. 

We'll start by checking in at The French Laundry. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS FAIL GAVIN NEWSOM WILDFIRES RATIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen
Brett T.
Atlantic Writer James Surowiecki Steps on ALL THE RAKES With His Hot Take on Private Institutions
Amy Curtis
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left
Amy Curtis
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage of Biden
Amy Curtis
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a MASSIVE (and Deserved) Dragging
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Presents the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump TikTok Rant We’ve Seen Brett T.
Advertisement