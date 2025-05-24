OOF! Gavin Newsom Touts His Success With the PCH, Gets BURIED Under a Ratio Avalanche

Either California Governor Gavin Newsom is too oblivious to know how his latest post on X would go for him, or he just didn't care.

Those are the only two choices. No matter which it was, both are disqualifying for the 2028 presidential hopeful.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Newsom wanted to brag about some successes in his state leading up to Memorial Day weekend. So, he decided that he would celebrate the reopening of a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) four months after the devastating wildfires in Southern California in January.

Let us repeat that last part: FOUR MONTHS after the wildfires.

That is when this short stretch of highway is reopening.

But hey, at least Newsom picked a jaunty tune to accompany his video. Watch:

In California, we get stuff done — period.



Thanks to the tireless efforts of the construction workers, road crews, and @USACEHQ members since the LA fires, the Pacific Coast Highway will be open just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. pic.twitter.com/eU0I8FaVXy — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 23, 2025

LOL. 'We get stuff done.'

How's that high-speed rail going, Governor?

There were so many things wrong with Newsom's post, users on X had a field day with it.

After a fire, California's government can get a road open... in four months. And the governor thinks this will impress the rest of the country.

Still no word on what ignited the Palisades/Malibu fire. Four months and counting. https://t.co/tpeoKF97zf — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) May 24, 2025

Shhh. We're not supposed to ask about what caused the wildfires. We're just supposed to believe it was 'climate change,' and that arson had no role whatsoever.

And the PCH is just one road. A few miles of one road, actually. A few miles of one road that didn't even suffer any major structural damage during the fires.

🤦‍♂️ He's bragging about opening an undamaged road.



It took 4 months. https://t.co/dbngAHRHJ5 — J.P. Chandler ~ Writer of What-Ifs (@Chandlej) May 24, 2025

With apologies to The Simpsons, Newsom should give himself an award for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence.

Meanwhile, up north a stretch, California recently announced that another major thoroughfare, Highway 1 in Northern California, will remain closed ALL SUMMER after it was washed out ... three months ago.

But sure. Newsom 'gets things done.'

That's cool Florida rebuilt a bridge in a weekend. — BTME (@btme87) May 24, 2025

Only took you 3 months and 2 weeks longer than it would’ve took DeSantis. — Ken Trevor Moore (@KenTrevorMoore) May 24, 2025

If you listen carefully to the background music in Newsom's feel-good video, you can almost hear Ron DeSantis laughing (and facepalming).

Speaking of which, what's with that music choice anyway?

The happy music playing over the ruined homes, the opening of a single road in late May after an early January fire....



If California gets a grave marker, this is the video that should be projected onto the thing — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) May 24, 2025

Advertisement

Honestly, the best excuse Newsom could come up with would be to say that he had nothing to do with the post or the video.

He should blame it on some low-level staffer he can fire, except all of his staffers are likely DEI hires whom he can't fire.

🔥 @GavinNewsom showing off miles of beaches devoid of any homes in the way that any criminal is proud that his elaborate scheme worked.



This is NOT something to celebrate! Newsom is in large part responsible for the wholesale liquidation of nearly three entire communities in a… https://t.co/Oy8adh1GWx — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 24, 2025

The long post above continues, and it's worth reading every word:

... the wholesale liquidation of nearly three entire communities in a matter of hours through his “climate” obsession & refusal to be prepared DESPITE insurance companies voting with their feet and leaving the state for good because they calculated a 100% risk of this exact thing happening!



How dare he be proud of this? He’s laughing in the faces of all of those who died, the many thousands who lost everything, including their possessions, their memories, their communities come out their friendships, schools, businesses, and so many things that cannot be put into words.



I know this firsthand. He should be ashamed.

What he said. Every word of it.

Advertisement

Newsom should be ashamed. But we all know he won't be. Sociopaths never are.

Imagine spiking the football because it *only* took you FOUR MONTHS to get a few miles of road cleared so you could open it. https://t.co/LHROUY6q6A — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 23, 2025

In fairness, what else does Newsom have to celebrate? We can't think of anything.

Certainly not any homes being rebuilt.

how many permits to rebuild all the houses that burned under your mismanagement have been issued? — Alan Lee (@FreedomWerx) May 23, 2025

Yeah? How many homes have started to rebuild? How many building permits have been issued by the city and coastal commission to rebuild? Feasibility studies for rebuilds? Plans approved?



You’re completely full of 💩 — Joe Local (@JoeLocal62) May 24, 2025

Oops.

Get stuff done you are hilarious , there’s been basically no permits issued for rebuilding .. and you can’t even clean the streets … except that one time the President of China 🇨🇳 came to San Francisco . — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) May 24, 2025

Maybe if we can get President Xi to visit Southern California, Newsom might take some action on issuing building permits.

They guy who has spent 20 years and hundreds of billions on a non-existent bullet train says "we get stuff done". https://t.co/DtDGWPV0Im — Trading Asshat (@TradingAsshat) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

In California, “we” get stuff* done- period.



*With the exception of high speed rail, reducing homeless, reducing gas prices, reducing fentanyl overdoses, resolving the insurance crisis, increasing water storage, lowering energy costs, expediting election results, teaching kids… https://t.co/JkI76Gzp30 — Contra Costa GOP (Make CA Great Again) 🇺🇸 (@COCOGOP) May 24, 2025

... teaching kids how to read, teaching kids how to write, teaching kids how to math, covering that pothole the size of Texas in Oakland, ‘stuff’ includes filing vexatious lawsuits against anything Trump, circumventing parental rights, celebrating the chemical and medical castration of minors, forcing stack and pack housing and preventing urban growth, covering the Palisade rebuild in red tape, raising gas prices, raising energy rates, stealing land from farmers, and corruption - Democrats get ‘stuff’ done.

Whew. Tough crowd.

And Newsom earned every bit of the dragging he received.

The best part of this clown lying is everyone knows it. He's getting roasted in the comments. https://t.co/2ZNrDtSHsH — Matt Parks (@MattyParks12) May 23, 2025

Once again, either he didn't know this would happen, or he didn't care. Or both.

Neither speaks very well of him as a governor or presidential candidate.

Advertisement

What a beautiful video of all the homes and lives that were lost. You are literally pouring salt in these peoples wounds. You are such a loser! — Shanna I - MAGA Troll (@ShannaW99167418) May 24, 2025

There's tone deafness ... and then there's Gavin Newsom.

You're a colossal abject failure. — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) May 24, 2025

Well said. Both succinct and accurate.

It’s honestly inexplicable how insufferably delusional you truly are. — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) May 24, 2025

It's not that inexplicable. He's just a modern-day, leftist Democrat. The party of delusion and zero accountability.

We could keep going with many more replies from people on X dragging Newsom for his ridiculously tone-deaf and insulting post, but we think it's pretty clear how this went for him last night (and is still going today).

Maybe we could read some of these replies to Newsom if we could find him.

We'll start by checking in at The French Laundry.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.