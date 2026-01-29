FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols



The apple cider vinegar that launched a thousand memes has taken over X for the past couple of days, with everyone asking the question, 'Was it staged ... or was it really badly staged?'

Advertisement

We honestly don't know if the Somali ... err ... Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar faked her 'assault' by a man with a spray bottle filled with salad dressing, but the offender, Anthony Kazmierczak, has been arrested and faces several federal and state charges, including making terroristic threats.

(This begs the question, why hasn't Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner been charged with that same offense, but that's another conversation.)

Nevertheless, the whole incident smells worse than Somali food, from Kazmiericzak's leftist relationships to the fact that Omar ignored the most basic of protocols one would take after being doused with a foreign substance.

Last night, Terrence Williams asked Omar why she didn't follow any of those instructions:

Dear Ilhan Omar, I spoke with Poison Control. Their instructions were very clear and you didn’t follow any of them



They said



If you are sprayed with an unknown substance:



• Get to fresh air immediately

• Do not touch your face

• Remove contaminated clothing

• Rinse skin… pic.twitter.com/ZGl4WBKVe4 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 29, 2026

... skin and eyes with running water for 15 minutes

• Wash with soap and water

• Seek medical attention right away

• Call Poison Control for guidance: 1-800-222-1222



You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged.

Again, we don't know if it was staged, but it reeks like ... well, like apple cider vinegar.

If Omar wanted to quell the rumors of a fake incident, however, she didn't do herself any favors this afternoon. Upon seeing the post above, she absolutely lost it and threw a tantrum on X.

[Apologies for the NSFW language in her vulgar retort.]

I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand. So f*** off. https://t.co/dVrhvI46Xd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 29, 2026

Fear losing her life? LOL.

She was sprayed with a condiment.

Then again, last night, Omar compared getting a little wet to Donald Trump almost being assassinated in Butler, PA, so she's a bit of a hysterical narcissist.

Needless to say, her little tirade had the exact opposite effect than what she intended.

He sprayed you with apple cider vinegar. Your life was never in jeopardy. Calm down, drama queen. https://t.co/g21Es4L5ng — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 29, 2026

But it could have gotten in her eye! That would have really stung for ... three seconds or so.

We've heard of that school. It costs $5 billion to attend, and no classes are ever held.

Advertisement

It was staged Ilhan. Doesn't matter. You're still going to be deported after all that fraud has been exposed. Your day in court is coming. pic.twitter.com/1eMB29uGvF — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 29, 2026

LOL. We love the inscription on the statue.

We're very happy Kazmiericzak has been arrested and charged. If it was a real assault, he deserves harsh punishment. But if not, there's no way he'll hold up to questioning without rolling over on whoever set him up to do it.

Either way, we get justice.

Ilhan is too proud to follow Poison Control guidelines—the ones that normal Americans refer to. Calls Americans “you coward losers”. https://t.co/eZjLimFgfd — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 29, 2026

If she is so concerned about her dignity, maybe she should have tried writing a dignified response.

Telling someone eph off after proclaiming the importance of dignity and calling a citizen a coward & a loser?



That’s bananas and rice. https://t.co/qZ63F0Hjkb pic.twitter.com/ETK0RdGHi0 — GrizzWhizz (@GrizzNecessity) January 29, 2026

Like most leftists, Omar is completely devoid of any self-awareness.

Advertisement

Someone should wash her mouth out ... with vinegar.

Any dignity she had went out the window when she married her brother https://t.co/oyn3OksI9u pic.twitter.com/dU7yKIU82T — Digital Daisy (@DigitalDaisyX) January 29, 2026

Oh, yeah. There's that, too.

>marries her own brother to commit immigration fraud

>commences to tweet about dignity https://t.co/A9PSrsHFNy — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) January 29, 2026

We couldn't make her up if we tried.

If you truly feared losing your dignity you’d https://t.co/sVcqhkb3pK pic.twitter.com/dcEvuB1C6p — Oeingo Boeing-Go (@oeingoboeing) January 29, 2026

She does tend to step on a rake every time she opens her mouth.

Like ... ahem ... 'some people did something.'

Was "Dignity" the name of the former wine you "sold"? https://t.co/H7qj3hMmv9 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 29, 2026

As if Omar wasn't in enough trouble already, her fraudulent winery (which practicing Muslims are not allowed to own) is gaining some traction in addition to the rest of her ill-gotten wealth.

You're stressed out 😂. Try eating Rice and Bananas.



Hope that helps 😂😂😂😂. https://t.co/vZEuKl0x2B — Debra Milam 🇺🇲 America First (@DebraMilam6) January 29, 2026

HA.

Works like a charm. Just like a Snickers bar.

Advertisement

Yep. This was a hoax. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) January 29, 2026

Omar's hissy fit today seems to have done nothing except convince even more people that it was all staged.

We'll just have to wait and see what Kazmiericzak has to say to the authorities.

If he's being held in jail, however, he may want to take out a restraining order against Hillary Clinton.

Just sayin'.





============================================

Related:

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem

'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats

Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme

Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate

We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.