Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country
Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License
Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter)...
‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About...
Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents
MN Commissioner Begs for Eviction Ban So Illegals Can Hide from ICE and...
Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One...
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed...
Stand With ICE
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request,...
Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing...
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimina...
Gavin Newsom's U-Haul Problem Is Worse Than We All Thought
Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota

FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


The apple cider vinegar that launched a thousand memes has taken over X for the past couple of days, with everyone asking the question, 'Was it staged ... or was it really badly staged?'

Advertisement

We honestly don't know if the Somali ... err ... Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar faked her 'assault' by a man with a spray bottle filled with salad dressing, but the offender, Anthony Kazmierczak, has been arrested and faces several federal and state charges, including making terroristic threats. 

(This begs the question, why hasn't Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner been charged with that same offense, but that's another conversation.)

Nevertheless, the whole incident smells worse than Somali food, from Kazmiericzak's leftist relationships to the fact that Omar ignored the most basic of protocols one would take after being doused with a foreign substance.

Last night, Terrence Williams asked Omar why she didn't follow any of those instructions:

... skin and eyes with running water for 15 minutes 
• Wash with soap and water 
• Seek medical attention right away 
• Call Poison Control for guidance: 1-800-222-1222 

You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged.

Recommended

Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License
Brett T.
Advertisement

Again, we don't know if it was staged, but it reeks like ... well, like apple cider vinegar. 

If Omar wanted to quell the rumors of a fake incident, however, she didn't do herself any favors this afternoon. Upon seeing the post above, she absolutely lost it and threw a tantrum on X. 

[Apologies for the NSFW language in her vulgar retort.]

Fear losing her life? LOL. 

She was sprayed with a condiment. 

Then again, last night, Omar compared getting a little wet to Donald Trump almost being assassinated in Butler, PA, so she's a bit of a hysterical narcissist.

Needless to say, her little tirade had the exact opposite effect than what she intended. 

But it could have gotten in her eye! That would have really stung for ... three seconds or so. 

We've heard of that school. It costs $5 billion to attend, and no classes are ever held. 

Advertisement

LOL. We love the inscription on the statue. 

We're very happy Kazmiericzak has been arrested and charged. If it was a real assault, he deserves harsh punishment. But if not, there's no way he'll hold up to questioning without rolling over on whoever set him up to do it. 

Either way, we get justice. 

If she is so concerned about her dignity, maybe she should have tried writing a dignified response. 

Like most leftists, Omar is completely devoid of any self-awareness. 

Advertisement

Someone should wash her mouth out ... with vinegar. 

Oh, yeah. There's that, too. 

We couldn't make her up if we tried. 

She does tend to step on a rake every time she opens her mouth. 

Like ... ahem ... 'some people did something.'

As if Omar wasn't in enough trouble already, her fraudulent winery (which practicing Muslims are not allowed to own) is gaining some traction in addition to the rest of her ill-gotten wealth.

HA. 

Works like a charm. Just like a Snickers bar. 

Advertisement

Omar's hissy fit today seems to have done nothing except convince even more people that it was all staged. 

We'll just have to wait and see what Kazmiericzak has to say to the authorities. 

If he's being held in jail, however, he may want to take out a restraining order against Hillary Clinton. 

Just sayin'.

============================================

Related:

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem

'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats

Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme

Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate

We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FAKE NEWS ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License
Brett T.
Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country
Brett T.
Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem
Grateful Calvin
Anti-Ice Activists Surround Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Officers for Federal Agents
Brett T.
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nurse Who Said He'd Deny Conservatives Anesthesia During Surgery Loses License Brett T.
Advertisement