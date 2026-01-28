Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting in Butler

Apologies … this editor was off yesterday due to a family emergency, so he wasn't aware of the big news that someone at a Rep. Ilhan Omar town hall stood up and sprayed her with an unknown substance from a syringe. Here's a shocking video of the incident:

Advertisement

Ilhan Omar looked directly at the guy and nodded before he sprayed that stuff on her. Staged.



He also sprayed her on her torso rather than directly between the eyes which is where most actual lunatic people would hit you pic.twitter.com/1RnAjbBhiw — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) January 28, 2026

Authorities are now saying that the substance in the syringe was apple cider vinegar. Rather than seek medical attention, Omar continued with her town hall, saying she wasn't going to let the bullies win.

The Office of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) issued the following statement following the incident at her town hall in North Minneapolis.



“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe. Security and the Minneapolis… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 28, 2026

The statement in full:

“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe. Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

A man is in custody, although we don't know the motive yet.

Jesse Singal, who up until now hasn't been known for bad takes, came up with one of the worst: if you thought Donald Trump was brave after being shot by an attempted assassin, then you must equally credit Omar for continuing with her town hall after having been sprayed.

Not admitting the badass nature of Trump's immediate response to getting shot regardless of your feelings about Trump = Not admitting the badassness of Ilhan Omar's response to getting sprayed with God knows what regardless of your feelings about Omar — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 28, 2026

Are you okay, Jesse? — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) January 28, 2026

Not remotely the same Jesse and i think you know it. — Germs Turtle (@GTurple) January 28, 2026

One can admire her fighting spirit without making absurd comparisons. A spray gun isn't a gun and a liquid isn't a bullet. — tim maguire (@timmaguire42) January 28, 2026

These two events are not equivalent. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) January 28, 2026

Wow is this a bad take. Bullets ≠ vinegar — Ed Fitzcarraldo (@EdFitzcarraldo) January 28, 2026

Getting sprayed with some liquid <> getting shot, I'm sorry. — The Revenant (@treckly) January 28, 2026

C’mon. This isn’t even apples to oranges. Comparing a bullet with a noxious odor is ridiculous. Did anyone get killed in Omar’s crowd, or is that part of the Trump attempt still memory holed? — Stephen Carlson (@swcarlson1) January 28, 2026

Bullets and vinegar are very similar. — Hux (@Hux1688) January 28, 2026

I'm not trying to shit on Omar by saying this, (which is actually kind of a big thing for me) but squirt guns are not real guns. — Nick's Radio (@msbstories) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

It just shows that she has zero sense of self-preservation. Any rational person faced with this situation would be stripping their clothes off instantly, because your life depends on it. — RIP MSM (@subniferus) January 28, 2026

When Trump got shot, he instinctively grabbed for his ear like a normal person before getting tackled by Secret Service.



Well-known commando Ilhan Omar walked directly at the person who was supposedly attacking her.



JFC, Jesse, what the fuck happened to you? Seriously — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) January 28, 2026

If you look at it that way, Omar's response was way more badass than Trump's.

We're seeing a lot of references to Jussie Smollett in the replies.

Representative Omar continued her town hall because of one of two options:



1. She does not have the self-preservation instincts accompanying being sprayed with a smelly substance, such as getting a doctor to check it out or even as simple as washing it off.



2. She staged it.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 28, 2026

"There are no other options."

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!