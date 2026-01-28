Molly Ringwald to GOP: You'll Be Tried as Nazi Collaborators – Pretty in...
Ilhan Omar’s Reaction to Being Sprayed With Unknown Substance Compared to Trump’s Shooting in Butler

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Apologies … this editor was off yesterday due to a family emergency, so he wasn't aware of the big news that someone at a Rep. Ilhan Omar town hall stood up and sprayed her with an unknown substance from a syringe. Here's a shocking video of the incident:

Authorities are now saying that the substance in the syringe was apple cider vinegar. Rather than seek medical attention, Omar continued with her town hall, saying she wasn't going to let the bullies win.

The statement in full:

“During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe. Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody. The Congresswoman is okay. She continued with her town hall because she doesn’t let bullies win.”

A man is in custody, although we don't know the motive yet.

Jesse Singal, who up until now hasn't been known for bad takes, came up with one of the worst: if you thought Donald Trump was brave after being shot by an attempted assassin, then you must equally credit Omar for continuing with her town hall after having been sprayed.

Nurse Who Called for Paralyzing and Poisoning ICE Agents Sent Packing
Brett T.
If you look at it that way, Omar's response was way more badass than Trump's.

We're seeing a lot of references to Jussie Smollett in the replies.

"There are no other options."

*** 

