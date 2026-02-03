The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are



As Twitchy reported yesterday, the legacy media and Democrats' gaslighting about illegal immigration and deportations isn't going quite as well as they'd hoped. Despite their constant, incessant smears against the Trump administration and ICE, a majority of voters still believe that coming into the US illegally is a crime (because it is). By a two-to-one margin, voters also believe that we should deport as many of the millions of illegals that Biden allowed to flood in as possible.

Never let it be said that the White House communications team doesn't know when to press the advantage.

In light of these positive poll numbers, last night the White House decided to play a little offense, which is always great to see because they're so good at it.

In a multi-post thread, Trump's team took a moment to remind Americans who it is, exactly, that Democrats are defending and who the Grammy awards were giving standing ovations to.

Suffice it to say, these are not nice people. And not anyone who Billie Eilish's security team would allow within a country mile of her, for good reason.

🚨MURDERERS, SEXUAL PREDATORS, AND ARSONISTS - this is who the far-left is defending.



Here are some of the WORST👇 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

Let's take a look at a few of these heroes of the left.

🚨Darwin Vazquez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of third-degree sex offense in Wicomico County, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/13rPMxyaQM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

Oh, look. It's another 'Maryland man.'

We're sure Chris Van Hollen is frantically trying to make reservations to have margaritas with Mr. Vazquez-Ramos.

🚨Yonatan Galvez-Marin, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia convicted of manslaughter in Queens, New York. pic.twitter.com/GEkV2x1LZX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

Convicted of manslaughter? He sounds like he'd fit right in with the Mamdani administration in New York. Was he arrested at Gracie Mansion?

🚨Israel Sanchez-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/rTBHHzZCMr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

We may have found the one illegal criminal that Democrats won't love.

Because his first name is Israel.

🚨Phong Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of arson in Harris County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/4K2y7hyFu5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

Gwen Walz must have been appalled at this arrest, given her love for the aroma of burning things.

🚨Mohammed Amin Zakariah, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana convicted of identity theft in Robeson County, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/joDG6TIooZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 2, 2026

Bear in mind, if you asked your average leftist, they would claim that this was a man just seeking 'asylum' and 'a better life for his family.'

The White House wasn't alone in going on offense. Recently, the @ICEgov account on X has also been posting some notable arrests in is clearly a coordinated effort.

ALLEGED DOMESTIC ABUSER ARRESTED



ICE St. Paul arrested Esdras Aaron Rodriguez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, in Minnesota on Jan. 25.



He was charged with domestic assault with intent to inflict bodily harm. pic.twitter.com/f6QPSMnLya — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 2, 2026

• ASSAULT

• BATTERY

• VEHICLE THEFT

• FELONY PROPERTY DAMAGE

• DUI

• DRUG POSSESSION



ICE Los Angeles arrested Felipe Bernabe Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico.



He remains in our custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/3qBZAVkBz1 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 2, 2026

• SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

• SEXUAL ASSAULT

• ASSAULT

• DUI X2

• RESISTING AN OFFICER

• MULTIPLE TRAFFIC OFFENSES



Pedro Joaquin Ovando-Guido, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, lucked out in 2012 when an immigration judge in PA granted him legal permanent resident… pic.twitter.com/AvU6h6fBo5 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 2, 2026

Sexual abuse of a minor. Unthinkable.

And yet, you won't hear a word about that from any Democrat politician who is screeching incessantly about the Epstein Files (after not caring about those files for years and even though those files contain NO incriminating information about the President).

Then again, expecting a leftist to have any kind of consistent moral compass is like asking a snake to stand up and walk on two legs.

It's a mental illness pic.twitter.com/CHCptRAplx — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 2, 2026

If Trump captured and killed Osama Bin Laden today, Democrats would hold a candlelight vigil for the al-Qaeda leader.

Democrats want these monsters back out on our streets. I want them OUT OF MY COUNTRY.

FILTHY COCKROACHES.

Thank you @POTUS Trump.

Pedal to the metal, no brakes on this train. Just more WINNING!!! https://t.co/BhAmfzLAIz — Ellen 🇺🇸 (@Ellen_Savage1) February 3, 2026

There is no sign that DHS, ICE, or the administration is slowing down even a little bit. And the latest poll numbers show that most people don't want them to.

Democrats are so broken, they wouldn't even applaud the family of Jocelyn Nungaray at the last State of the Union, when Trump announced he was naming a national park after the young girl murdered by an illegal.

Nuke the filibuster and pass the Save Act! pic.twitter.com/Sf5qcu1LVw — Frank Picone (@rams1130) February 3, 2026

This is what the left fears the most, of course. They know they can't win any elections except in the bluest of blue districts without padding the vote with illegals.

If enough of them won't go along with the essential SAVE Act, the filibuster may have to go.

These are the types of individuals that our brave law enforcement officers—like ICE—are risking their lives to get off our streets, and radical Democrats are trying to defund them.



Not on my watch. https://t.co/s63GawCBdv — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) February 2, 2026

And now the Democrats are set to shut down the government all over again, just to defend these violent criminals.

That oughta' poll well. LOL.

That would be a great tactic for the White House to continue playing offense. Don't just highlight the criminals and their mugshots; show everyone the innocent faces of their victims.

Faces that no Democrat can bear to see.

We know that this strategy from the Trump administration is working because these posts above caused the leftist sock accounts on X to throw a gigantic hissy fit. Normally, we would highlight some of those reactions just to laugh at them, but, honestly, all of them were extremely vulgar forms of defamation. The less oxygen for that, the better.

Democrats are losing the immigration battle like they always have been with this 80/20 issue. And no amount of media gaslighting is going to change that.

Keep playing offense. Run up the score. Drive the left straight off the field ahead of the midterms.

This is the way.





============================================

