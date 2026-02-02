The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO...
Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New...
VIP
MN Star Tribune's Attempted Sob Story About a Self-Deporting Family Is NOT Going...
Newest Epstein File Drop Exposes Hollywood Rot and Performative Anti-ICE Activism Poisons...
Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't...
TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
George Stephanopoulos Torched on Live TV While Trump Shocks the Grammys
Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace...
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Tell Billie Eilish How to Remedy Her 'Stolen...
Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in...
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads...
Vogue's Fawning Profile of 'Embarrassingly Handsome' Gavin Newsom Requires Anti-Nausea Med...

Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on the Immigration Issue

Doug P. | 4:11 PM on February 02, 2026
Meme screenshot

In spite of all the Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) gaslighting about America turning against the Trump administration's immigration policies, the numbers just don't show it (in the kinds of polls not put out by MS NOW, etc). 

Advertisement

To kick things off in a general sense, CNN's Harry Enten pointed out that the Democrats might make some gains here and there but when it comes to winning future presidential elections, they've been playing Russian roulette with a bullet in every chamber: 

Which leads us to the reason the Democrats and assorted lefty activist crazies have been in meltdown mode over Trump's crackdown on criminal illegals: 

Exactly.

Guy Benson spotted a poll that runs counter to the Democrats' "America has turned on Trump's immigration policies" BS: 

Recommended

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Brett T.
Advertisement

We'll now wait for Tim Walz to call all the people who say Trump's doing the right thing on immigration "white supremacists," because that shtick worked out just great for the Dems in 2024. 

To see the kinds of people who don't support secure borders and sane immigration policies go watch a recording of last night's Grammy awards. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Brett T.
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO Dem Self-Awareness)
Doug P.
Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City
Sam J.
TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates Brett T.
Advertisement