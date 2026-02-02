Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on the Immigration Issue

In spite of all the Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) gaslighting about America turning against the Trump administration's immigration policies, the numbers just don't show it (in the kinds of polls not put out by MS NOW, etc).

To kick things off in a general sense, CNN's Harry Enten pointed out that the Democrats might make some gains here and there but when it comes to winning future presidential elections, they've been playing Russian roulette with a bullet in every chamber:

🚨NEW: Enten *SOUNDS ALARM* over Dems' long-term political odds🚨



"The biggest population growth this decade: All 5 of the states are states that Trump won! ... But it's not just a red state boom. We’re looking at what I would dare call a blue state depression." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XidlrPHb97 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 2, 2026

Which leads us to the reason the Democrats and assorted lefty activist crazies have been in meltdown mode over Trump's crackdown on criminal illegals:

Democrats have known about this trend for a decade. That is specifically why they are replacing american voters with illegal aliens. — Jesse (@JesseO007) February 2, 2026

Exactly.

Guy Benson spotted a poll that runs counter to the Democrats' "America has turned on Trump's immigration policies" BS:

We'll now wait for Tim Walz to call all the people who say Trump's doing the right thing on immigration "white supremacists," because that shtick worked out just great for the Dems in 2024.

In our new @cygnal poll, 82% of swing voters say those who came here illegally broke the law (only 13% disagree), and 66% oppose shutting the govt. down to defund ICE. https://t.co/EPQVnjAhL6 — John Rogers (@johnrogersal) February 2, 2026

NEW POLL:



🗳️ 73% say coming here illegally is breaking the law.



🗳️ 61% support deporting illegals.



🗳️ 58% oppose defunding ICE.



🗳️ 54% support ICE enforcing our immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/E7r1JTUHmw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 2, 2026

To see the kinds of people who don't support secure borders and sane immigration policies go watch a recording of last night's Grammy awards.

