Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 PM on February 03, 2026
AngieArtist


Sometimes, it's all too easy to make leftists throw a gigantic hissy fit. They basically exist every day teetering on the edge of a frothy-mouthed rage frenzy anyway, so (as The Joker would say), all it takes is a little push to see them descend into madness.

Right now, the current thing for the nutbar left is to hate ICE. That will likely change once they realize that Americans mostly love ICE and the Trump administration's immigration policies, and no amount of their screeching is changing any minds. But, for now, ICE is the favorite topic of the far left. And, when it comes to the looniest of the lunatic libs, there's no home base bigger than San Francisco.

The Golden Gate City, however, also happens to be the site of Super Bowl LX next Sunday. What better occasion to thank ICE for the great work they are doing across America, removing the worst of the worst illegal criminals (and laughing at leftists while they're at it)? 

That's exactly what the conservative nonprofit organization American Sovereignty decided to do this past weekend, paying for a giant digital billboard in the city's popular Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood. The billboard features three rotating ads, all congratulating and expressing thanks to ICE with a football-related theme. 

But even better than the ads themselves is the reaction of leftists who can't even bear to look at the billboard. Watch: 

We actually applaud the one man who said that ICE is just doing their job, and he has no problem with them. We just hope he makes it out of the city alive after saying that on camera.

Of course, he is a tiny minority in San Francisco. Most of the rest of the city, including elected officials, is trying to force the billboard operator to take the digital ads down. 

So much for the left believing in free speech.

Here is a different clip that shows the other two digital ads, as well as a statement from American Sovereignty, and how they are 'concerning' to San Franciscans: 

This can't be allowed in San Francisco, of course. Although the city will certainly cheer on Bad Bunny and Green Day as they spout hateful, anti-American rhetoric at the game. 

They'll give him another standing ovation. 

Regardless of what the Communists in San Francisco think, though, most normal people love the billboard ... and the trolling. 

The ICE agents are the true heroes, but we appreciate American Sovereignty for giving them their due, deep in the heart of one of the country's biggest, bluest strongholds. 

We love to see it. 

We love to see that, too. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Outstanding! 

The billboard even generated some ideas about how ICE could do the funniest thing ever at the Super Bowl. 

LOL. 

That would be hilarious. But the NFL, sadly, has announced that ICE will not be conducting enforcement operations at the big game. 

Or maybe that's just what Tom Homan wants them to think. 

It's always entertaining, even when the Super Bowl itself isn't close. 

Someone will probably try to vandalize it over the coming week. 

Because Communists cannot create, only destroy. 

It's true, though. 

Of course, the part that really has the left going off the rails isn't just a billboard. 

It's the fact that no matter how hard they cry, ICE operations are not slowing down, and the polls show that Americans overwhelmingly do not want them to slow down, not even a little bit. 

But it still warms our hearts that for the coming week, as tourists flood into San Francisco for the Super Bowl, everyone will see this billboard. And everyone will know the truth of what it says: 

NFL teams can't win without defense. Neither can America.

============================================

Tags:

CALIFORNIA FREE SPEECH ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES SPORTS

