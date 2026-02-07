Kamala Harris' HQ68 Stomps on a Rake Attempting to Join the 'JD Vance...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Showed Her TRUE Colors at The Grammys

Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey


It's difficult to imagine the first few months of Zohran Mamdani's reign as New York City's mayor going any worse than they have. After promising everyone free stuff to buy their votes, Mamdani wasn't in office more than a few days before he announced a massive budget deficit. And his response to Winter Storm Fern would be hilarious in how awful it has been -- if it weren't for all of the homeless people who died because of his incompetence.

But, as New Yorkers were warned in the months leading up to the election, it is only going to get worse. 

Yesterday, Mamdani decided to add insult to injury, not only to America and New York City, but specifically to the families of 9/11 victims, by announcing who he would look to for tips on how to write immigration policy. 

No, this is not a joke. We wish it were. 

Umm ... WHAT? 

Here is Mamdani trying to rewrite the history of Muhammad and Islam, still pretending that it is 'a religion of peace.'

Again ... WHAT? 

Islam is a religion built on 'a narrative of migration'? We suppose that's true if by 'migration,' he means 'violent, bloody conquest and oppression.'

While Mamdani uttered his meaningless (and false) platitudes, everyone else knew better. 

We don't think those Muslim men on Flight 11, Flight 175, Flight 77, and Flight 93 were 'migrating.'

Of course, it's not just recent history. Islam has NEVER been about peaceful migration. 

Mamdani is carrying out jihad, just jihad of the word. 

But history tells us what tends to come after that. 

We would ask some Christians in Nigeria how that's working out for them, but strangely, many were not available for comment. 

That's exactly what Mamdani wants for the gates of New York and America as well. 

Yeah. How about no? How about HELL NO? 

And Muhammad is into 'peace and love' like a serial killer is into bake sales. 

They might not be wrong, at least in New York City's case. 

Ahem. Moving on ...

The UK has been a cautionary tale for the United States for a couple of decades. If Mamdani has his way (and thankfully, he cannot set immigration policy ... yet), New York will be the same, only worse. 

If only. 

'No' is one way to respond to this Mamdani speech. 

But we found a better one: 

All of that. Every bit of it. Every day and twice on Sunday.  

Mamdani is already threatening ICE in New York City for enforcing the immigration policies that America DID vote for. 

Ignoring his threats isn't just sound strategy; it is rapidly turning into a matter of survival. 

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.
 
 Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

