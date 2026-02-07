Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy



It's difficult to imagine the first few months of Zohran Mamdani's reign as New York City's mayor going any worse than they have. After promising everyone free stuff to buy their votes, Mamdani wasn't in office more than a few days before he announced a massive budget deficit. And his response to Winter Storm Fern would be hilarious in how awful it has been -- if it weren't for all of the homeless people who died because of his incompetence.

But, as New Yorkers were warned in the months leading up to the election, it is only going to get worse.

Yesterday, Mamdani decided to add insult to injury, not only to America and New York City, but specifically to the families of 9/11 victims, by announcing who he would look to for tips on how to write immigration policy.

No, this is not a joke. We wish it were.

BREAKING: NYC’s first Muslim mayor Zohran Mamdani says America should take advice on immigration from the Prophet Muhammad. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 6, 2026

Umm ... WHAT?

Here is Mamdani trying to rewrite the history of Muhammad and Islam, still pretending that it is 'a religion of peace.'

NYC Mayor Mamdani says America should look to Islam and the prophet Muhammad to support migration.



pic.twitter.com/Cjd7kfIkz2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 6, 2026

Again ... WHAT?

Islam is a religion built on 'a narrative of migration'? We suppose that's true if by 'migration,' he means 'violent, bloody conquest and oppression.'

While Mamdani uttered his meaningless (and false) platitudes, everyone else knew better.

We don't think those Muslim men on Flight 11, Flight 175, Flight 77, and Flight 93 were 'migrating.'

3,000 souls from the twin towers enters the chat https://t.co/gaHvIyQ1SL — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 6, 2026

Of course, it's not just recent history. Islam has NEVER been about peaceful migration.

He’s purposely conflating “migration” and Islam’s 1000+ year history of violent conquering https://t.co/OFS1fgSj7g — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 6, 2026

Mamdani is carrying out jihad, just jihad of the word.

But history tells us what tends to come after that.

Yes, we all know how well it goes for Jews and Christians in so many Middle Eastern, predominantly Muslim countries. Good point. https://t.co/1l9AbERI3m — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 6, 2026

We would ask some Christians in Nigeria how that's working out for them, but strangely, many were not available for comment.

"and I consider my own faith, islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration" that's a funny word for 1400 years of invasion, rape, and conquest at the gates of europe https://t.co/G9bgafotLJ — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 6, 2026

That's exactly what Mamdani wants for the gates of New York and America as well.

This is going to go very badly pic.twitter.com/VHmWkXWwyi — Libertarianesque Person (@libertarianesqu) February 6, 2026

Yeah. How about no? How about HELL NO?

Islam is into “migration” like a murderer is into pillow fights.



Islamic migration came as a result of them raping, enslaving, and slaughtering people for over a thousand years. https://t.co/IwTajvHr1I — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 6, 2026

And Muhammad is into 'peace and love' like a serial killer is into bake sales.

If you showed this video to a first responder the day after 9/11 they would have thought that we lost a war. https://t.co/zmIfqRdgdq — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 6, 2026

They might not be wrong, at least in New York City's case.

Ah yes. Follow the “prophet” who married a 6 year old.



Maybe he is Jeffrey Epstein’s child after all. https://t.co/Ti8r25Kg4T — Tullos (@EvgTullos) February 6, 2026

Ahem. Moving on ...

They once said the same kind of stuff in the UK. Didn't turn out well.. pic.twitter.com/m1NEVxHrAJ — BasedAce (@DennisR1930009) February 6, 2026

The UK has been a cautionary tale for the United States for a couple of decades. If Mamdani has his way (and thankfully, he cannot set immigration policy ... yet), New York will be the same, only worse.

Deport — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 7, 2026

If only.

'No' is one way to respond to this Mamdani speech.

But we found a better one:

pic.twitter.com/ptKZeIm5Bx — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) February 6, 2026

All of that. Every bit of it. Every day and twice on Sunday.

Mamdani is already threatening ICE in New York City for enforcing the immigration policies that America DID vote for.

Ignoring his threats isn't just sound strategy; it is rapidly turning into a matter of survival.





============================================

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.



