Senate Republican Leader John Thune Provides a Sneak Peek of the Pregame Flyover
Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just...
HHS Hands Off Some Gameday Menu Suggestions
Legal Action Launched to Stop Puberty Blocker Experiment ON CHILDREN
Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing...
Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE...
'Fire MORE Writers': WAPO's Woke Super Bowl Piece Gets the DRAGGING It Deserves...
VIP
This Is QUITE the List of Fake Stories the Washington Post Has Fallen...
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing...
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About...
He's Dead Jim, DEAD! Tulsi Gabbard Just ENDS 'Lying Hack' Mark Warner in...
Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to...
Frequent CNN Panelist Bakari Sellers Proposes ‘Fumigating’ MAGA to Rid America of Trump’s...
FAFO Flashback: Whoopi Encouraged WaPo Subscription Cancellations That Resulted in Mass La...

Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super Bowl Meatloaf

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on February 08, 2026
ImgFlip


We've seen some embarrassing food takes from the left over the years on X, but somehow they can't help but keep showing us how horrible they are at even the most basic culinary fundamentals. 

Advertisement

From Mark Warner's nighmarish tuna melt to Chuck Schumer putting cheese slices on raw hamburger (on an unlit grill), we're not sure if we would trust a Democrat to know how to boil water, let alone do anything more complicated than that. 

Because today is Super Bowl Sunday, many people on X are showing off their favorite gameday snacks and feasts. But someone should have told disgraced, fired 'journalist' John Harwood to keep his food to himself. 

Check out this obscenity that he called meatloaf: 

Yikes. Seriously. YIKES! 

Not only can't the left meme, they simply cannot cook. 

But whenever a gastro disaster like this happens on social media, the funniest part is the reactions. Today was no exception as Harwood got BODIED by users for his unforgivable affront to taste buds everywhere. 

If he ever brought something to the network Christmas potluck party, everyone else on the staff probably got Giardia sickness. 

Recommended

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Of all the sins Harwood has committed with his X account, this one might be the worst. 

It looks like John Hurt's chest cavity in Alien ... after the xenomorph broke out. 

Even Kali, the Hindu goddess of death, would be offended at this offering.

HAAAAHAHAHA. 

This, of course, was a not-so-subtle dig from Holly Briden at Fox News' Dana Perino, who once shared an equally nasty-looking Super Bowl appetizer. 

Poor Dana. 

The difference, though, is that we know Perino is capable of making food that DOES look and taste good. Harwood has shown no such evidence. 

This picture isn't just a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty; it's an automatic ejection from the game. 

Advertisement

We wish we could dispute that allegation. 

But we can't. 

OOF! 

As we said, the replies were pretty merciless. 

See what we mean? 

Send Harwood straight to CECOT. And never let him out. 

Oh, we remember those E. Coli burgers. We hope no one ever ate one of them. 

Well, maybe we'd be OK if Swalwell ate one. 

He tends to smell like he did. 

Again, we're talking about meatloaf. Not exactly as complicated as Osso Bucco or Beef Wellington. 

Advertisement

And Harwood can't even get that right without creating a Lovecraftian horror show. 

Maybe Chef Andrew Gruel can help him out. 

We almost don't want to know what that biopsy would reveal. 

Or what is incubating inside Harwood's alien egg.

ENTIRELY redacted. 

Pam Bondi needs to charge Harwood with sedition and treason. Immediately. 

It's like he wanted everyone to suffer on Super Bowl Sunday. 

Knowing Harwood, he probably did. 

BOOM! 

And it deserves to be tossed in the flaming dumpster right next to Harwood's career. 

Advertisement

We're sorry for inflicting this abomination to the Lord (and our stomachs) on our readers, but everyone knows the rules. We saw it, so you had to. 

We hope everyone can recover in time to enjoy some delicious Super Bowl fare this evening. 

If you're not eating anything made by John Harwood, we're sure you will. 

============================================

Related:

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)

Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest

Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy

Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)

More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought

Editor's Note: Not only can't the left meme, but they also can't cook.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias -- and awful recipes -- by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER CNN DANA PERINO MARK WARNER NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)
Grateful Calvin
Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.
OH, She MAD! Ted Cruz Triggers Virginia Democrat Senator Louise Lucas Into Showing Her TRUE Trash Colors
Sam J.
Narrative OBLITERATED --> Watch Dana Bash Call Hakeem Jeffries Out TO HIS FACE Over Many His ICE Lies
Sam J.
HA! Trump Jr. Just Needs 3 LETTERS to Humiliate Kamala Harris RAMBLING About Why She's Against Voter ID
Sam J.
Senate Republican Leader John Thune Provides a Sneak Peek of the Pregame Flyover
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement