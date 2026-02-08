Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super Bowl Meatloaf



We've seen some embarrassing food takes from the left over the years on X, but somehow they can't help but keep showing us how horrible they are at even the most basic culinary fundamentals.

From Mark Warner's nighmarish tuna melt to Chuck Schumer putting cheese slices on raw hamburger (on an unlit grill), we're not sure if we would trust a Democrat to know how to boil water, let alone do anything more complicated than that.

Because today is Super Bowl Sunday, many people on X are showing off their favorite gameday snacks and feasts. But someone should have told disgraced, fired 'journalist' John Harwood to keep his food to himself.

Check out this obscenity that he called meatloaf:

meatloaf football with onion laces for Super Bowl dinner pic.twitter.com/39MNqjtQlZ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 8, 2026

Yikes. Seriously. YIKES!

Not only can't the left meme, they simply cannot cook.

But whenever a gastro disaster like this happens on social media, the funniest part is the reactions. Today was no exception as Harwood got BODIED by users for his unforgivable affront to taste buds everywhere.

Now I understand why CNN couldn’t even tolerate this guy. https://t.co/XKBQ31KsZH — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 8, 2026

If he ever brought something to the network Christmas potluck party, everyone else on the staff probably got Giardia sickness.

Delete your account https://t.co/jQxAFqAP8Y — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 8, 2026

Of all the sins Harwood has committed with his X account, this one might be the worst.

Remember that Star Trek episode where the thing flies onto Spock’s back? https://t.co/7aUbzuV9d9 — Kron (@Kronykal) February 8, 2026

It looks like John Hurt's chest cavity in Alien ... after the xenomorph broke out.

Pretty sure I saw this get removed from some Indian peasant in Temple of Doom. — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) February 8, 2026

Even Kali, the Hindu goddess of death, would be offended at this offering.

HAAAAHAHAHA.

This, of course, was a not-so-subtle dig from Holly Briden at Fox News' Dana Perino, who once shared an equally nasty-looking Super Bowl appetizer.

@DanaPerino this dude made meatloaf — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 8, 2026

Poor Dana.

The difference, though, is that we know Perino is capable of making food that DOES look and taste good. Harwood has shown no such evidence.

A meal and photo worth punting into the sun to never be seen again https://t.co/qksSU8iyhP — Erin Maguire (@Erinmaguire) February 8, 2026

This picture isn't just a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty; it's an automatic ejection from the game.

We wish we could dispute that allegation.

But we can't.

We know you're pro-abortion but that doesn't mean you have to eat one. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) February 8, 2026

OOF!

As we said, the replies were pretty merciless.

Looks kind of like Kathy Griffin — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) February 8, 2026

See what we mean?

Send Harwood straight to CECOT. And never let him out.

This is a War Crime akin to @SenSchumer grilled burgers https://t.co/mmS9Utio6N — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) February 8, 2026

Oh, we remember those E. Coli burgers. We hope no one ever ate one of them.

Well, maybe we'd be OK if Swalwell ate one.

He tends to smell like he did.

Again, we're talking about meatloaf. Not exactly as complicated as Osso Bucco or Beef Wellington.

And Harwood can't even get that right without creating a Lovecraftian horror show.

Maybe Chef Andrew Gruel can help him out.

Never before have I thought that someone needed to biopsy a meatloaf. https://t.co/BWqBvxTzHp — Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) February 8, 2026

We almost don't want to know what that biopsy would reveal.

Or what is incubating inside Harwood's alien egg.

looks like something that should be in the Epstein files but also severely redacted — Jessica NolaNova (@jessicanolanova) February 8, 2026

ENTIRELY redacted.

People have gone to jail for less than this. Much less. pic.twitter.com/v7eWHRBvFW — ThinkingJack (@ThinkingJack67) February 8, 2026

Pam Bondi needs to charge Harwood with sedition and treason. Immediately.

It's like he wanted everyone to suffer on Super Bowl Sunday.

Knowing Harwood, he probably did.

This looks coughed up https://t.co/cTF0hRzpgp — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) February 8, 2026

This looks equally as sad as your career — Squiggly Miggly (@squigglymiggly1) February 8, 2026

BOOM!

And it deserves to be tossed in the flaming dumpster right next to Harwood's career.

We're sorry for inflicting this abomination to the Lord (and our stomachs) on our readers, but everyone knows the rules. We saw it, so you had to.

We hope everyone can recover in time to enjoy some delicious Super Bowl fare this evening.

If you're not eating anything made by John Harwood, we're sure you will.





