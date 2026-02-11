Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of Women' From Voting

Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on February 11, 2026
meme


The proposed SAVE Act, which would require valid identification to vote in elections, is a rare piece of legislation in America. It currently enjoys overwhelming support not just from Republicans and independents but even among registered Democrats. 

Maybe common sense isn't dead in America after all. 

Please note, however, that the above statement does not apply to Democrat politicians or their media apparatchiks.

In another baffling display of taking the 20 side on yet another 80/20 issue (at least), every Democrat leader is fearmongering about the SAVE Act, outright LYING that it would prevent black people and women from voting. 

None of it is true, however, and most people know it's not true. But that won't stop leftist media outlets like Axios from repeating those false allegations, possibly in the hopes that, if they lie often enough, people might start to believe them. 

Yesterday, Axios tried to scare women that they can get married or they can vote, but that Big Bad Orange Man won't let them do both. 

Notice the quotes in the post. This is how Axios repeats a lie while pretending not to be the ones saying it. It's just the 'experts' and 'analysts' (none of whom ever have names) who are claiming that. 

By the numbers: In every iteration of the bill, a Brennan Center analysis found, 'the SAVE Act would require American citizens to show documents like a passport or birth certificate to register to vote.'

  • The Brennan Center estimates that more than 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents, that roughly half of Americans don't have a passport, and millions lack access to a paper copy of their birth certificate.
  • 'Likewise, millions of women whose married names aren't on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard,' the researchers said.

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
What Axios fails to note here, of course, is that the Brennan Center is a far-left hardcore advocacy group, not a non-partisan research institution, as the article implies. Everything their 'researchers' found is nothing more than bullet points from the DNC.

All the SAVE Act requires is valid identification. The same valid identification that is required to get on a plane or purchase alcohol.

Sorry, ladies. No flights for you. There's always the train. Or the bus. 

Wow. Millions of women aren't allowed to have jobs either? 

That's really going to suck for the economy.

In fairness, they can't even define what a woman is, so this is pretty on brand for them. 

We didn't have Axios coming out against the 19th Amendment on our 2026 bingo cards. 

And it's not just women. According to Democrats like Joe Biden, black people can't vote either because they don't know how to find the local DMV or even how to get on the Internet. 

And let's not forget those rural Americans. They don't even have a Kinko's nearby, according to recent remarks from Kamala Harris.

[Editor's Note: There hasn't been a Kinko's in America since 2008.]

It's the new Democrat strategy. Win over voters by insulting half the population. 

Miller must have had access to a top-quality forger, like all of those POWs in The Great Escape. 

What a burden. Millions will be disenfranchised! 

Or, you know, no one at all will be. 

Come on. We're not even at Valentine's Day yet. We're sure Axios will do worse than this over the next couple of weeks. 

It's one thing for the Democrats to lie about the SAVE Act. They know they can't win elections without voter fraud and votes cast by the millions of illegals that Biden invited in. 

But Axios repeating those lies, without even an ounce of actual journalism or critical analysis of Democrat accusations, is such a perfect example of why the legacy media is dead. 

Be better than this? Axios? 

OK, that was pretty funny. We laughed. 

HAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

That was also pretty funny. 

As we all know, there is no bar so low that the left cannot slither under it. 

What this article shows is that truth goes for both Democrat politicians AND for their media lackeys.

Maybe Jeff Bezos can buy Axios and fire everyone there, too. 

