INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez


If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the graph we saw on X this afternoon is worth a million of them. 

Or, perhaps more precisely, it's worth 25 million words, which is the high-end estimate of the total number of illegals that the Biden administration allowed to flood the border for four straight years. (No one knows exactly how many crossed because, of course, Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas didn't bother tracking many of them.)

The graph below shows the percentage of the TOTAL population of many third-world countries that participated in the invasion of America from 2021-2025. 

And it is staggering. 

EIGHT PERCENT OF THE ENTIRE COUNTRY! 

(Apologies for the all caps, but this is pretty shocking.)

To put that in hard numbers, eight percent of the population of Nicaragua is about half a million people. Six percent of Haiti's population is almost three-quarters of a million. 

The person who created this graph, data analyst Jonatan Pallesen, did offer one update to his chart that was posted by Geiger Capital. 

Oh, so it's only five percent of Haiti. Instead of 750,000 illegals from that 's-hole country,' Biden only imported 600,000.

That makes us feel so much better.

Speaking of percentages, that was 100 percent of the Democrats' plan. 

We're almost frightened to look at the population percentages of African and Asian nations that sent the worst of their worst here. 

There is no other word for it.

Thankfully, they were stopped short of their ultimate goal (at least for now). Because, as Sir John Harington warned us centuries ago, 'If treason doth prosper, none dare call it treason.'

Obama's third term went exactly the way they wanted it to go. 

Yep. Time to call it what it is. 

Nothing that happened under Biden even resembled immigrationIt was more like something you'd see in a zombie apocalypse movie. 

We are not, in fact, frickin kidding you. 

All of them. Every last one. 

The Trump administration is off to a pretty good start, with more than 2.5 million forcibly or voluntarily removed in one year. But there is still a long, long way to go. 

Fractions, percentages, hard numbers, it doesn't matter. It could be a pie chart for all we care. 

It is unconscionable, no matter how it is presented. 

Except for what Biden's government did during COVID, nothing in modern history even comes close. 

And that's quite the understatement. 

Here's a better, more accurate (if somewhat NSFW) summary of what the chart exposes: 

You can say that again. 

It makes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl valedictory to 'America' (when he included all of the countries that are not America) all the more disgraceful. 

And Democrats want us to celebrate this? Not a chance. 

Why else did that same Super Bowl halftime show include a sign saying 'EBT Accepted'? 

These people, millions of them, have all been living off of American taxpayers. 

America didn't just dodge a bullet in 2024; we dodged annihilation. 

But Democrats will try it again if they are ever given the opportunity. 

No, they can't. 

Because we all know they believe these numbers are low, and they want to jack them up even higher if they ever hold the reins again. 

If that happens, America as we know it (not how the left wants us to know it) will cease to exist. 

============================================

