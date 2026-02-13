INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration



If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the graph we saw on X this afternoon is worth a million of them.

Or, perhaps more precisely, it's worth 25 million words, which is the high-end estimate of the total number of illegals that the Biden administration allowed to flood the border for four straight years. (No one knows exactly how many crossed because, of course, Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas didn't bother tracking many of them.)

The graph below shows the percentage of the TOTAL population of many third-world countries that participated in the invasion of America from 2021-2025.

And it is staggering.

Most Americans still don’t fully understand what happened under Biden…



8% of Nicaragua entered the US in 4 years.

8% of the entire country.



7% of Cuba.

6% of Haiti.

5% of Honduras. pic.twitter.com/SnDIfMUpYh — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 13, 2026

EIGHT PERCENT OF THE ENTIRE COUNTRY!

(Apologies for the all caps, but this is pretty shocking.)

To put that in hard numbers, eight percent of the population of Nicaragua is about half a million people. Six percent of Haiti's population is almost three-quarters of a million.

The person who created this graph, data analyst Jonatan Pallesen, did offer one update to his chart that was posted by Geiger Capital.

I have a minor update. Not so different in the overall picture, but to be precise. pic.twitter.com/nIW7OLd1n5 — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) February 13, 2026

Oh, so it's only five percent of Haiti. Instead of 750,000 illegals from that 's-hole country,' Biden only imported 600,000.

That makes us feel so much better.

Keep them from coming here or soon here becomes there. — EdgeCrusher (@EdgeCrusher14) February 13, 2026

Speaking of percentages, that was 100 percent of the Democrats' plan.

Most don't understand what happened under Biden, and most also don't understand that it was deliberate.pic.twitter.com/V1AgCyjaHn — Mark F. Proudman (@mfproudman) February 13, 2026

We're almost frightened to look at the population percentages of African and Asian nations that sent the worst of their worst here.

This is treason well beyond anything Benedict Arnold ever pulled. https://t.co/rV5PGc7knD — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 13, 2026

There is no other word for it.

Thankfully, they were stopped short of their ultimate goal (at least for now). Because, as Sir John Harington warned us centuries ago, 'If treason doth prosper, none dare call it treason.'

This was a planned invasion. Not enough were crossing to reshape Biden’s census so he created an app to make it even easier to enter illegally. He even flew thousands in under the cover of darkness. He sued Texas multiple times and Arizona for trying to protect their borders. https://t.co/bCqUp1EGeS — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 13, 2026

Obama's third term went exactly the way they wanted it to go.

This isn’t “illegal immigration.” This is a foreign invasion.



And Democrats aided and abbeted it. It’s literally criminal. https://t.co/Fjqkt9HfeC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2026

Yep. Time to call it what it is.

Nothing that happened under Biden even resembled immigration. It was more like something you'd see in a zombie apocalypse movie.

We brought over 8% of Nicaragua in 4 years. And this is just the *documented* entries. Are you frickin kidding me? https://t.co/2KoTyirh6Q — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 13, 2026

We are not, in fact, frickin kidding you.

All of them. Every last one.

The Trump administration is off to a pretty good start, with more than 2.5 million forcibly or voluntarily removed in one year. But there is still a long, long way to go.

8% is 1/12. Thats 1 out of every 12 ppl left Nicaragua and entered the US.



One reason why I like fractions vs %'s is that it can describe events better. https://t.co/B0FRQhcXFL — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) February 13, 2026

Fractions, percentages, hard numbers, it doesn't matter. It could be a pie chart for all we care.

It is unconscionable, no matter how it is presented.

One of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated against the American people, if not the single worst — nic carter (@nic_carter) February 13, 2026

Except for what Biden's government did during COVID, nothing in modern history even comes close.

That's a LOT of people. https://t.co/drNEkY5dSZ — The Dibster (@TheDibsterX) February 13, 2026

And that's quite the understatement.

Here's a better, more accurate (if somewhat NSFW) summary of what the chart exposes:

You can say that again.

It makes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl valedictory to 'America' (when he included all of the countries that are not America) all the more disgraceful.

And Democrats want us to celebrate this? Not a chance.

Way too many Americans have no idea they are paying for this invasion https://t.co/lYzCL774nb — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 13, 2026

Why else did that same Super Bowl halftime show include a sign saying 'EBT Accepted'?

These people, millions of them, have all been living off of American taxpayers.

Democrats would have destroyed our country if they won the White House. https://t.co/DN7QSEgimS — Old Guy Running (@MichaelTaricani) February 13, 2026

America didn't just dodge a bullet in 2024; we dodged annihilation.

But Democrats will try it again if they are ever given the opportunity.

This is absolute insanity. It’s an outright invasion that was allowed to happen. The Radical Left can never be trusted with power again. https://t.co/tQj5FPvXUn — Ronnie Rustbelt (@RonnieRustbelt) February 13, 2026

No, they can't.

Because we all know they believe these numbers are low, and they want to jack them up even higher if they ever hold the reins again.

If that happens, America as we know it (not how the left wants us to know it) will cease to exist.





