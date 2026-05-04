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Stupid or LYING? YOU Decide! This Claim About Trump Voters from AOC Could Be Her DUMBEST Yet (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:41 AM on May 04, 2026

We must say, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's ability to keep out-stupiding and out-horribling herself, regardless of what is happening around her, is absolutely impressive. Many others have burnt out (see Eric Swalwell, though, if we're being honest, there was way more to it than just burning out), but Sandy continues to be one of the dumbest, densest, most out-of-touch representatives in Congress.

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Oh, and she's a good liar as well.

She has GOT to be trolling everyone, right? Surely, she knows nobody is going to believe that. Now, if she said the Woke Right, who used to like Trump, are asking her if they can join her antisemitic movement, that might be more believable. But Trump voters in general? Wanting to vote for socialists?

YEAH, NO WAY IN HELL.

Obviously.

We giggled as well.

DOUBLE JEOPARDY!

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As we've said before, we all must learn to embrace the power of and.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SOCIALISM

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