Stupid or LYING? YOU Decide! This Claim About Trump Voters from AOC Could Be Her DUMBEST Yet (Watch)

We must say, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's ability to keep out-stupiding and out-horribling herself, regardless of what is happening around her, is absolutely impressive. Many others have burnt out (see Eric Swalwell, though, if we're being honest, there was way more to it than just burning out), but Sandy continues to be one of the dumbest, densest, most out-of-touch representatives in Congress.

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Oh, and she's a good liar as well.

AOC: ‘Trump voters are pulling me aside and saying they want to join democratic socialism.’ 😳



MAGA — what’s your real reaction to this latest whopper?



Will you be joining her party anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/9HlYsIm6kG — Genius Tech (@Geniustechw) May 4, 2026

She has GOT to be trolling everyone, right? Surely, she knows nobody is going to believe that. Now, if she said the Woke Right, who used to like Trump, are asking her if they can join her antisemitic movement, that might be more believable. But Trump voters in general? Wanting to vote for socialists?

YEAH, NO WAY IN HELL.

She obviously wants to date him.



Democrats seem unable to tell the truth. About anything. — SituationallyAwake (@KGovocek) May 4, 2026

Obviously.

We giggled as well.

I have a job and a family. So do most MAGA people.



I doubt anyone like me would endorse endless government so AOC et al can show that she/they are delusional. — Lenny (@puckman66) May 4, 2026

I will take things that didn’t happen for 1000 please Alex. — Carolina Dave (@DavidCrowl434) May 4, 2026

DOUBLE JEOPARDY!

It is a toss up as to what AOC's biggest problem is, being incredibly stupid or being a pathological liar. — Anthony Marino (@Anthony70520144) May 4, 2026

As we've said before, we all must learn to embrace the power of and.

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