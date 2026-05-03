Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

Miles Taylor (better known as 'Mr. Anonymous) first shot to fame by penning a nasty, underhanded op-ed in The New York Times while serving in the Trump administration. He followed that up with a book, proving once again that Trump-hate sells especially well when it comes from someone who was once inside the inner circle.

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Now the former Head of National Security Policy at Google has launched a website aimed at ICE that was so poorly secured it was hacked almost immediately. As a result, personal information for tens of thousands of people has been exposed—all thanks to the guy who styled himself as some sort of whistleblower.

DataRepublican just torched both Taylor and his insecure site.

🧵🚨 BREAKING: Miles Taylor: "Anonymous," former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network." And publishes the user infromation via… pic.twitter.com/zDKVIePntM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Post continues:

... via a public API. 17,662 people have signed up. The sign-up data is exposed on a public REST API. No true authentication. No rate limiting. Full records: names, emails, phone numbers, zip codes, timestamps. The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy... ...can't secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration." And despite me pinging @MilesTaylorUSA about this 12 hours ago, the REST API is still wide open and exposed as of now. Everything has been turned over to FBI, HSI, ICE, and more agencies. As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

This is bad for Taylor, even worse for the people he's left out in the open.

Taylor's security clearance was suspended by presidential memorandum in April 2025. Trump called his conduct "treasonous." Five months later, Taylor launched DEFIANCE dot org. Five months after that... GTFO ICE. pic.twitter.com/EL3kpWF8GX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

How old is Taylor? 12?

GTFO ICE is a coalition of three orgs:



1. DEFIANCE dot org : Miles Taylor + Xander Schultz

2. Save America Movement : Steve Schmidt (yes, of the Lincoln Project)

3. Project Salt Box pic.twitter.com/D5TivYRYTO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Steve Schmidt. And nobody's surprised.

Steve Schmidt co-founded the Lincoln Project. Raised ~$65M. Finances called under question when the money went to founders' consulting firms. AOC called it "scam territory." Co-founder John Weaver allegedly soliciting young men. Schmidt now runs Save America Movement ... same… pic.twitter.com/uBiS0vJSDR — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Let's not pretend we're dealing with the best or brightest on the Left these days.

Scott Goodstein — GTFO ICE's "media contact" — was Obama's 2008 external digital director and led Bernie Sanders' 2016 digital fundraising ($218 million raised). His advisory board ties connect directly to the Arabella Advisors dark money network. "Grassroots." pic.twitter.com/NVSpi7LR63 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

A tie to Obama. Gosh, we're shocked.

$625,000+ in confirmed Arabella/Sixteen Thirty Fund dark money flows to GTFO ICE coalition principals:



• $300K → Lincoln Project (Schmidt)

• $250K → One for Democracy (Schultz)

• $75K → Defeat by Tweet (Schultz) pic.twitter.com/VGUk44P02L — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

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So much dark money on the left, so little time.

https://t.co/APCLu52iVu calls itself a "nonprofit." I could not find IRS registration. It solicits monthly "memberships" up to $1,000/month... $12,000/year... with no known accountability. pic.twitter.com/3NxLemT4k3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Hrm.

The "bipartisan grassroots movement" is an unknown "nonprofit" run by Obama's digital director, Lincoln Project's co-founder, with hundreds of thousands in Arabella dark money... whose sign-up form was built by a former DHS Chief of Staff and Google security executive who left… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Post continues:

... everyone's data exposed on an open API. The man who ran Homeland Security couldn't secure a sign-up form. And we wonder why the government is such a mess. THREAD END.

Hooboy.

Guess how the Left is handling this 'breach':

Bluesky is in full panic.



A full on exposed API has revealed thousands of people who signed up for the GTFO Ice site.



Full names, phone, and zip codes. https://t.co/HxjrLydHdE pic.twitter.com/zti8CTrC0N — Grummz (@Grummz) May 2, 2026

Ouch.

BlueSky is starting to notice.



The API endpoint is still live as of now. pic.twitter.com/TlIiDJ9UTl — ASTRA RCE (@astrarce) May 2, 2026

Still. Live.

Hey @MarkRuffalo, be sure to thank “cybersecurity expert” @MilesTaylorUSA for exposing your personal info along with 17,584 others. None of these ICE-tracking sites are secure. @astrarce thinks you were great in The Avengers. @DataRepublican says she can’t stand your voice. pic.twitter.com/QYb1sYvMCg — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) May 2, 2026

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Mark Ruffalo actually used his real name to sign up for this garbage. What a maroon.





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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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