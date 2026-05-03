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Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:35 AM on May 03, 2026
Twitchy

Miles Taylor (better known as 'Mr. Anonymous) first shot to fame by penning a nasty, underhanded op-ed in The New York Times while serving in the Trump administration. He followed that up with a book, proving once again that Trump-hate sells especially well when it comes from someone who was once inside the inner circle.

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Now the former Head of National Security Policy at Google has launched a website aimed at ICE that was so poorly secured it was hacked almost immediately. As a result, personal information for tens of thousands of people has been exposed—all thanks to the guy who styled himself as some sort of whistleblower.

DataRepublican just torched both Taylor and his insecure site.

Post continues:

... via a public API. 

17,662 people have signed up.

The sign-up data is exposed on a public REST API. No true authentication. No rate limiting. Full records: names, emails, phone numbers, zip codes, timestamps.

The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy...

...can't secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

And despite me pinging @MilesTaylorUSA about this 12 hours ago, the REST API is still wide open and exposed as of now. Everything has been turned over to FBI, HSI, ICE, and more agencies.

As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

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This is bad for Taylor, even worse for the people he's left out in the open.

How old is Taylor? 12?

Steve Schmidt. And nobody's surprised.

Let's not pretend we're dealing with the best or brightest on the Left these days.

A tie to Obama. Gosh, we're shocked.

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So much dark money on the left, so little time.

Hrm.

Post continues:

... everyone's data exposed on an open API.

The man who ran Homeland Security couldn't secure a sign-up form. And we wonder why the government is such a mess. 

THREAD END.

Hooboy.

Guess how the Left is handling this 'breach':

Ouch.

Still. Live.

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Mark Ruffalo actually used his real name to sign up for this garbage. What a maroon.


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============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLUESKY CYBERSECURITY DHS FBI ICE

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