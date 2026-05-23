Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pratt Cookies

Jimmy Kimmel’s political rants are lame enough — now his sister-in-law (his brother’s wife) is jumping into the family political activism business too.

Outrage over claims Jimmy Kimmel relative bullied Brentwood bakery for selling Spencer Pratt cookies https://t.co/mNxnrTuwOa pic.twitter.com/AYOAJoRzqb — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2026

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Los Angeles residents and business owners are fuming over claims that the sister-in-law of lefty late-night host Jimmy Kimmel bullied a longtime grocer for selling pro-Spencer Pratt cookies. Carly Kimmel, Jimmy’s sister-in-law, was accused in a viral social media post of complaining about the Pratt-themed sweets sold at Vicente Foods, a 78-year-old grocery store in Brentwood. The popular LA fashion and lifestyle boutique Kitson — which counts stars Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale, Angelina Jolie and Janet Jackson among its clientele — said that it “spoke to a reliable source” who confirmed the complaint came from Carly. It also posted photos of the cookies, as well an image of Carly’s own Instagram account.

It seems Carly is mad a local baker is making cookies in support of Spencer Pratt. How dare anyone support a candidate Carly doesn't like?

Jimmy Kimmel’s sister-in-law Carly Kimmel has been accused of bullying and harassing Vicente Foods for selling “Vote Pratt” cookies in support of Spencer Pratt’s mayoral run.



What the hell is wrong with this family??? Bunch of psychos. pic.twitter.com/QTZ46Vyn7z — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 22, 2026

They are egotistical and arrogant and think they know better than everyone else.

Spencer Pratt says a baker is making Spencer cookies to help him raise money to get him elected.



Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law tried to get the baker to STOP making Spencer cookies to hurt Spencer, but she didn't succeed.



Spencer says the cookies are delicious. pic.twitter.com/hr0u8NHwnR — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) May 23, 2026

Spencer is coming to her aid. Good for him!

Vicente Foods and Daniela Romano have seen an outpouring of support as people flock to the store to purchase the pro-Pratt cookies Romano makes, according to posts shared by Spencer Pratt on his Instagram story Friday, and the bakery is reportedly struggling to keep them in… pic.twitter.com/X4IkC8gyUf — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 23, 2026

It looks like lots of other people in Los Angeles don't like Carly's bullying either, and are lining up to keep this baker booked and busy.

🚨 Jimmy Kimmel's retarded sister-in-law, Carly, bullied a California bakery for selling "Vote Pratt" cookies.



These idiots can spend months in the streets protesting whatever they're pissed off about that day, and no one stops them...



But they are the first to try to censor… pic.twitter.com/LEUWoNglJG — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) May 23, 2026

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Oh, it's fine for their side to burn down businesses and homes, loot companies of their entire inventory, shout in customer's faces and generally make it impossible for a business to operate. They also love when corporations and small businesses support their political initiatives. They just don't like when the other side does the same thing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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