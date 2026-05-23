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Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pratt Cookies

justmindy
justmindy | 3:41 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Jimmy Kimmel’s political rants are lame enough — now his sister-in-law (his brother’s wife) is jumping into the family political activism business too.

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Los Angeles residents and business owners are fuming over claims that the sister-in-law of lefty late-night host Jimmy Kimmel bullied a longtime grocer for selling pro-Spencer Pratt cookies.

Carly Kimmel, Jimmy’s sister-in-law, was accused in a viral social media post of complaining about the Pratt-themed sweets sold at Vicente Foods, a 78-year-old grocery store in Brentwood.

The popular LA fashion and lifestyle boutique Kitson — which counts stars Paris Hilton, Kate Beckinsale, Angelina Jolie and Janet Jackson among its clientele — said that it “spoke to a reliable source” who confirmed the complaint came from Carly.

It also posted photos of the cookies, as well an image of Carly’s own Instagram account.

It seems Carly is mad a local baker is making cookies in support of Spencer Pratt. How dare anyone support a candidate Carly doesn't like?

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They are egotistical and arrogant and think they know better than everyone else.

Spencer is coming to her aid. Good for him!

It looks like lots of other people in Los Angeles don't like Carly's bullying either, and are lining up to keep this baker booked and busy. 

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Oh, it's fine for their side to burn down businesses and homes, loot companies of their entire inventory, shout in customer's faces and generally make it impossible for a business to operate. They also love when corporations and small businesses support their political initiatives. They just don't like when the other side does the same thing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA JIMMY KIMMEL LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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