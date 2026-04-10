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Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers After Doxxing His Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 10, 2026
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt says Noah Goldberg of the LA Times has been stalking his family. 

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Spencer is running as the 'man of the people' candidate. He lost his own home in the mismanaged (by Democrats) Palisades wildfires. We all know Corporate Media is in the bag for Democrats so it's not surprising they aren't a fan of Spencer's. Spencer is now getting a lawyer involved to fight back against Goldberg and the LA Times.

Here's the thing. The 'establishment' knows the little people don't have the money or resources to fight them endlessly. Good for Spencer for not backing down.

If they really cared about the people of LA, they'd be holding leadership to task for their lack of progress in improving absolutely anything. They don't. The Democrats run everything and they don't fear the journalists who cover them. They are working hand in hand against the people of California.

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Let them underestimate him. That will be fun.

They are running PR for the Democrats.

Just for those who are still questioning his eligibility. 

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Obama said 'don't boo, vote'. It's time for California to vote out the do nothing Dems.

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