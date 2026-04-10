Spencer Pratt Unleashes on LA Times: Stalking Lap Dog Reporter Served Legal Papers After Doxxing His Kids

Spencer Pratt says Noah Goldberg of the LA Times has been stalking his family.

Nithya Raman’s lap dog, Noah Goldberg, stalked my family, doxxed where my kids sleep, and maliciously misled the public to try and sabotage my campaign. He failed. Now he’s getting BTFO’d. Here’s the letter he and the El Segundo Times just got served from my lawyer. It’s a… pic.twitter.com/ATcsA4KJku — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 10, 2026

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Spencer is running as the 'man of the people' candidate. He lost his own home in the mismanaged (by Democrats) Palisades wildfires. We all know Corporate Media is in the bag for Democrats so it's not surprising they aren't a fan of Spencer's. Spencer is now getting a lawyer involved to fight back against Goldberg and the LA Times.

Spencer inspires me and many people to fight back against those that we felt powerless against. Imagine the next 4 years with the people claiming LA and sanity back. https://t.co/lGCkveVTBg — JoeyTuccio (@joey_tuccio) April 10, 2026

Here's the thing. The 'establishment' knows the little people don't have the money or resources to fight them endlessly. Good for Spencer for not backing down.

LA/El Segundo Times is much much worse than useless.



Can’t believe I still pay to subscribe. Just to read their fantasies about rainbows and unicorns in LA. https://t.co/cvmQrfF0Pr — Maria Luisa Palma (@ubirevera1) April 10, 2026

If they really cared about the people of LA, they'd be holding leadership to task for their lack of progress in improving absolutely anything. They don't. The Democrats run everything and they don't fear the journalists who cover them. They are working hand in hand against the people of California.

@sencerpratt may be new to politics but when he is hit, he hits back twice as hard. Not the first time we have heard that about someone new to running for office. https://t.co/5652zfKJQa — Glen Walker (@glenwalkermedia) April 10, 2026

Let them underestimate him. That will be fun.

@latines: Hey, @spencerpratt house burnt down in the #Palisades fire exacerbated by @MayorOfLA negligence, so bet he’s not a resident!

Voter: But City Clerk said residents who lost homes can run. LATimes: Nah, nah.

Voter: Didn’t you endorse #KarenBass?

LATimes: So what? https://t.co/Bu22iaQ2yA — 78tiger (@78tiger) April 10, 2026

They are running PR for the Democrats.

Spencer Pratt is just as sick of the political corruption as many of us are. He’s taking a stand and running for Mayoral office in LA. Pratt is a man who is putting action to his words by taking on and fighting the corruption of the political/judicial system in California. He… https://t.co/EA34dQJ6Tn pic.twitter.com/THJCrbuTEA — Huggins🎗️ (@Huggins2687) April 10, 2026

Just for those who are still questioning his eligibility.

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Spencer Pratt taking on Karen and Nithya’s lapdogs at the failed LA Times is legit Friday Vibes! ☄️☄️☄️ https://t.co/dPWkgwBWNK — Carrie (@birdgirlc) April 10, 2026

Spencer Pratt is going after the LA Times for their FALSE reporting on him and his candidacy.



He's hired a lawyer and demands a retraction.



Spencer is a FIGHTER.



He is exactly what LA needs. https://t.co/zadG6byDQV — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) April 10, 2026

Obama said 'don't boo, vote'. It's time for California to vote out the do nothing Dems.

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