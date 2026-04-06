Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Times Reporter of Stalking Family & Burrito Spot as He Surges in LA Mayor Race

Spencer Pratt, a former reality television star turned candidate for LA Mayor, claims he is being stalked and harassed by a LA Times reporter now that he is improving in the polls.

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Creepy LA Times “journalist” has been phone-stalking & harassing my sister, my wife, my MOM, and even my favorite burrito restaurant trying to dox where my kids sleep and go to school, all because I pulled ahead of Nithya Raman in the polls, and she sent her lapdog to do her… pic.twitter.com/cwWdMqtFKX — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 6, 2026

Anyone who works for the LA Times deserves to have 'journalist' in air quotes because they are mostly running PR for the Democrat Party.

Maybe she should start researching Nithya Raman's past. Starting with, where did she go to high school? — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 6, 2026

Jennifer Van Laar from our sister site, RedState, has some suggestions for people the LA Times should ACTUALLY be investigating. Van Laar always has her finger on the pulse of the California political scene, so a smart LA Times journalist would take that tip and run with it.

Nithya Raman, isn't she the moron that said it was Toyota's fault that so many catalytic converters were getting stolen?https://t.co/ukOZxATrrA — StumblingOaf (@StumblingOaf) April 6, 2026

Oh, more information on Raman and her not so great opinions. California should take note.

@DrPatrick is it true your reporter @Noah__Goldberg is harassing Pratt’s mom? What are the ties between this reporter and @nithyavraman ? Please don’t allow socialists to continue to destroy LA. — Seven Days of Triggering Libs (@Weeks) April 6, 2026

This journalist is not only bothering Pratt, but also his family members and his favorite burrito joint. That is a bridge too far.

Let’s go Spencer!! Regardless of your political party, you HAVE TO vote for Spencer Pratt. He’s the only one who isn’t a Marxist Communist and is willing to fix Los Angeles instead of stealing your hardworking tax dollars. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) April 6, 2026

Listen, it's nice to have litmus tests and ensure the perfect right leaning candidate, but California just needs good leadership and people with working brains at this point. People who want to turn LA around need to support and vote for Pratt.

God forbid we have a mayor who wants to make sure a wildfire 5x the size of Manhattan never happens again. 🙄 — Fake and Gay (@Fake_N_Gey) April 6, 2026

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For example, Pratt lost his home in the LA Wildfires. He knows how it feels to lose the home you share with your wife and family. He knows that desperation. He wants to ensure that doesn't happen again.

This goes hard ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Spencer has to win ! https://t.co/phfJRCq5F8 — Dorothy Is Judging You (@RUAwakeToday) April 6, 2026

I was born in Los Angeles. I would never want to live there again. For those who remain, the choice for new leadership is clear. Go Spencer...go! https://t.co/ZdC5BG4DyA — Christelyn Karazin (@Christelyn) April 6, 2026

This is the path forward for those who remain.

Proof he is over the target!



The people who have deliberately destroyed Los Angeles need to be GONE from office.



Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor. Get rid of all those commies! https://t.co/MQSXTXySlD — melanie cee (@melliehcee) April 6, 2026

Spencer Pratt is making them nervous.

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