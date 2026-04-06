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Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Times Reporter of Stalking Family & Burrito Spot as He Surges in LA Mayor Race

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on April 06, 2026
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt, a former reality television star turned candidate for LA Mayor, claims he is being stalked and harassed by a LA Times reporter now that he is improving in the polls.

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Anyone who works for the LA Times deserves to have 'journalist' in air quotes because they are mostly running PR for the Democrat Party. 

Jennifer Van Laar from our sister site, RedState, has some suggestions for people the LA Times should ACTUALLY be investigating. Van Laar always has her finger on the pulse of the California political scene, so a smart LA Times journalist would take that tip and run with it. 

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Oh, more information on Raman and her not so great opinions. California should take note.

This journalist is not only bothering Pratt, but also his family members and his favorite burrito joint. That is a bridge too far.

Listen, it's nice to have litmus tests and ensure the perfect right leaning candidate, but California just needs good leadership and people with working brains at this point. People who want to turn LA around need to support and vote for Pratt.

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For example, Pratt lost his home in the LA Wildfires. He knows how it feels to lose the home you share with your wife and family. He knows that desperation. He wants to ensure that doesn't happen again. 

This is the path forward for those who remain.

Spencer Pratt is making them nervous.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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