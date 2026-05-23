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OUCH! Nick Shirley Drops Receipts on Media AND Tim Walz Showing How They Were All on the Same Team

Doug P. | 1:01 PM on May 23, 2026
Meme

The evidence of fraud in Minnesota and other states just keeps on coming. It's amazing what can be uncovered when somebody is actually looking for it.

After Democrats and the media mocked and/or tried to diminish what Nick Shirley was uncovering in Minnesota, it got awkward this week for his detractors:

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A lot of people owe Shirley an apology but that will never come, especially now:

The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley exposing fraud has been federally charged with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing over $4.6 million through false claims to federal nutrition and state childcare assistance programs. 

Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, is charged with falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. 

The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December. 

Watching many in the traditional media try to discredit citizen journalists couldn't be making it more obvious how the press often works hand-in-hand with Democrats.

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Shirley knows better than anybody how that "game" works:

Receipts incoming: 

If the MSM was capable of feeling shame they'd be embarrassed and apologizing right now, but that won't happen.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about politicians who enable fraudsters and the media that helps try and spin their way out of trouble. 

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