OUCH! Nick Shirley Drops Receipts on Media AND Tim Walz Showing How They Were All on the Same Team

The evidence of fraud in Minnesota and other states just keeps on coming. It's amazing what can be uncovered when somebody is actually looking for it.

After Democrats and the media mocked and/or tried to diminish what Nick Shirley was uncovering in Minnesota, it got awkward this week for his detractors:

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Minnesota fraud: Minneapolis day care owner featured in Nick Shirley video federally charged https://t.co/PCGrcXKEtd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 20, 2026

A lot of people owe Shirley an apology but that will never come, especially now:

The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley exposing fraud has been federally charged with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly stealing over $4.6 million through false claims to federal nutrition and state childcare assistance programs. Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, is charged with falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. The day care allegedly pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December.

Watching many in the traditional media try to discredit citizen journalists couldn't be making it more obvious how the press often works hand-in-hand with Democrats.

Shirley knows better than anybody how that "game" works:

CBS News said there was no evidence of fraud.



The NYT said the Somali community was being targeted



CNN said there was "little evidence."



Tim Walz said it was “white supremacy” to expose fraud



Today: $90M busted and 15 charged.



IT WAS ALL FRAUD AND THEY KNEW. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 21, 2026

Receipts incoming:

Here’s the receipts, the MSM is actively working against the hard working law abiding taxpayers of America.

𝕏 set us free from the MSM pic.twitter.com/ej1jFcUBdL — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 22, 2026

If the MSM was capable of feeling shame they'd be embarrassed and apologizing right now, but that won't happen.

*****

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