The Snake Emerges: Adam Schiff's Heartless Jab at Tulsi Amid Her Husband's Cancer Battle

Just when you thought Adam Schiff might finally behave like a decent human being in his response to Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation, he proved everyone wrong

My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery.



While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 22, 2026

Advertisement

He should have stopped after the first paragraph, but he could not help himself.

Omg you are so inappropriate. Shame on you @SenAdamSchiff https://t.co/GCL2Ovoq17 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 22, 2026

At least Megyn still has moments of moral clarity.

You are a sick and deranged human being — you should be ashamed. https://t.co/PuqWmAI9Cx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2026

Unfortunately, people like him have no ability to feel shame.

I've always realized Adam "full of" Schiff had NO class & he proved to be a serial liar who fabricated hateful charges against @realDonaldTrump but his comments about @TulsiGabbard are a new low for someone I didn't think could sink any lower. He just did. https://t.co/IwQI0qmbYT — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 22, 2026

It's totally disgusting behavior devoid of all humanity.

Rich, coming from you @SenAdamSchiff

Nobody politicized things more than you. https://t.co/H6ncWtF2YR — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 22, 2026

It's the pot calling the kettle black.

This is your friendly reminder that Adam Schiff is a despicable human being. https://t.co/dn5ZRLsEi1 — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 22, 2026

As if anyone needed a reminder.

Disgusting piece of trash cloaking his hatred for our country and the Gabbards with “My thoughts go out.”



No thoughts and prayers for Adam Schiff, domestic enemy. https://t.co/18wXYr3Ibu — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) May 22, 2026

You are the worst kind of unmitigated, heartless jerk. https://t.co/MngkfryMzI — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) May 22, 2026

You couldn’t just wish her well and pray for her husband’s health could you?



You’re a vile human being. https://t.co/rSXPupYQxT — Kelly McCarty (@KellyLMcCarty) May 22, 2026

Leftists have to make everything political. Their politics is their religion.

There's a tell in political statements like this one. The structure is always: brief sympathy, then "but let's be clear," then the real insult.



Either you want to attack her or you don't being in between is as weak as you can be politically and says more about Adam Schiff the… https://t.co/vEO4qXcXzx — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 22, 2026

Advertisement

Both Adams are awful.

And that's an insult in bags of scum.

I’ve seen low, but to attack a woman whose husband has cancer and may be dying is about as low as you can get.



Shame on Adam Schiff. https://t.co/C7DzauBTWr — Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) May 22, 2026

Unfortunately, he'll likely find a way to go lower in the future.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.