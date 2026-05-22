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The Snake Emerges: Adam Schiff's Heartless Jab at Tulsi Amid Her Husband's Cancer Battle

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Just when you thought Adam Schiff might finally behave like a decent human being in his response to Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation, he proved everyone wrong

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He should have stopped after the first paragraph, but he could not help himself. 

At least Megyn still has moments of moral clarity.

Unfortunately, people like him have no ability to feel shame. 

It's totally disgusting behavior devoid of all humanity. 

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It's the pot calling the kettle black.

As if anyone needed a reminder.

Leftists have to make everything political. Their politics is their religion. 

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Both Adams are awful. 

And that's an insult in bags of scum.

Unfortunately, he'll likely find a way to go lower in the future.

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2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY MEGYN KELLY TULSI GABBARD

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