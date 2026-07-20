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WHOA: Old David Hogg Video Right After Parkland Shooting Surfaces and X Peeps Have Questions (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

David Hogg still has some explaining to do. 

Years after Parkland, a resurfaced video from right after the shooting shows the now-famous activist looking suspiciously like he's being fed lines during an interview. The pauses, the glances, the awkward restarts—it's the kind of clip that makes you wonder why a grieving teen suddenly needed what looks like on-the-spot direction. And to this day, Hogg has never directly addressed it. 

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Because of course he hasn't. 

When you're one of the left's anointed gun-grabbers, inconvenient footage just gets memory-holed while the media moves on to the next script.

If Hogg were a pro-Second Amendment type the mainstream media would have been all over this video shortly after the tragic event.

Watch:

It is very odd.

This is true.

Playing Devil's advocate, he could have just been in shock or afraid or nervous ... but man, we don't know.

Hogg doesn't seem to know either.

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