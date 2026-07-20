WHOA: Old David Hogg Video Right After Parkland Shooting Surfaces and X Peeps Have Questions (WATCH)

David Hogg still has some explaining to do.

Years after Parkland, a resurfaced video from right after the shooting shows the now-famous activist looking suspiciously like he's being fed lines during an interview. The pauses, the glances, the awkward restarts—it's the kind of clip that makes you wonder why a grieving teen suddenly needed what looks like on-the-spot direction. And to this day, Hogg has never directly addressed it.

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Because of course he hasn't.

When you're one of the left's anointed gun-grabbers, inconvenient footage just gets memory-holed while the media moves on to the next script.

If Hogg were a pro-Second Amendment type the mainstream media would have been all over this video shortly after the tragic event.

Watch:

Buried video of David Hogg’s interview right after the Parkland high school shooting.



To this day Hogg has still never explained why he was clearly getting coached on his lines. pic.twitter.com/QsuVDBEDtc — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 20, 2026

It is very odd.

That's not "buried" because I see it about once every six months to "prove" something or other.



In all honesty, Hogg was then, and remains now, so hungry for publicity that he will climb onto a pile of dead classmates for attention. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) July 20, 2026

This is true.

Playing Devil's advocate, he could have just been in shock or afraid or nervous ... but man, we don't know.

Hey @davidhogg111, still no comment on this? — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 20, 2026

Hogg doesn't seem to know either.

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