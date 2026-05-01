Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS

Boil on the butt of humanity, Marc Elias, still fuming from the Supreme Court’s recent smackdown on racial gerrymandering that he called an 'intellectual dishonest' mockery of the law, took to X to declare victory before the fight even started—boasting that he’d beaten Republicans on partisan redistricting before and flashing what he claimed were his ironclad 'receipts.'

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DeSantis was supposedly 'scared' to sign the maps, Elias sneered, because history was on his side.

Anyone who is wondering why DeSantis is waiting to sign the new Florida map it is because he is scared he will lose in court. I beat Republicans before when they broke the state constitution by partisan redistricting and I will do it again.



Here are my receipts. pic.twitter.com/sh0DkByvm6 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 30, 2026

Except it wasn’t.

AG Uthmeier politely invited him to update the class on the shellacking Elias took just the night before in the Northern District of Florida, where his latest challenge got tossed—proving once again that the Democrats’ greatest hits playlist stops working the second the Supreme Court changes the rules.

Hey Marc, would you like to update everyone on the loss you took last night in the Northern District of Florida? https://t.co/JzVDEOPYYE pic.twitter.com/yshrEClYxm — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) May 1, 2026

Classic Elias: all bluster, zero self-awareness, and now publicly reminded that old wins don’t pay new court fees.

This guy cites a case from 11 years ago… ignores the last 8 years where we mopped the floor with him. https://t.co/2dYycHqals — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) April 30, 2026

Elias is just a bad guy.

To be fair, even the Democrats parted ways with him at one point because he was too dirty and corrupt for them. Let that sink in.

Wow. Judge Walker is probably the single federal judge least sympathetic to claims made by the State. Yet in this case, he sided with Florida against Marc Elias. Must be some excellent lawyering by the Florida AG team! https://t.co/LJcJROYrd3 — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 1, 2026

Ouch.

And on that note, he's just imploding in real time.

His timeline is a disaster of freakouts and meltdowns, and we kinda sorta love it:

Another really long day. I am doing everything I can to spread the word about the threats to democracy and how to fight back. You can help me by subscribing to Democracy Docket for free and sharing its content. Thanks. https://t.co/0StGlWz45f — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 1, 2026

He needs money, please.

What is happening in Louisiana right now is both a redistricting power grab and a dry run for authoritarian election subversion this Fall. The governor has declared a state of emergency to suspend the congressional elections because he doesn't like the current map. pic.twitter.com/ia9Fpm6xqH — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 1, 2026

Keep in mind, this ahole was part of the group forcing a redistricting in Virginia mid-decade that could still rob 56 counties of their representation.

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🚨BREAKING: The Trump administration is already moving to use the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act to dismantle protections for Black and Latino voters ahead of the 2026 midterms. https://t.co/jBg5rtfppd — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 30, 2026

Removing racist rules is gutting the Voting Rights Act.

Sure.

Republicans want to make it harder for you to vote and easier for them to cheat. When it comes to fighting DOJ's voter suppression plans, I can promise you my team is ON IT! https://t.co/Zf9IsStEV8 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 30, 2026

Not only was the Supreme Court's VRA decision cynical and wrong, it has now resulted in the governor of Louisiana declaring state of emergency to suspend the ongoing congressional election. If you think this ends in Louisiana or with redistricting, you are not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/BXrfB1EZLp — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 30, 2026

How is this being treated as normal?



A Republican governor is declaring a state of emergency to cancel an ongoing election for Congress. If you think this is ends with redistricting, you are not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/VIwpvSBVWq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 30, 2026

Maybe Marc is worried that Democrats will cut him off again, especially if Virginia's Supreme Court throws out the referendum while Florida's new maps go through because they obeyed Florida law.

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Unlike Virginia Democrats.

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