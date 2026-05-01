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Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on May 01, 2026
Twitchy

Boil on the butt of humanity, Marc Elias, still fuming from the Supreme Court’s recent smackdown on racial gerrymandering that he called an 'intellectual dishonest' mockery of the law, took to X to declare victory before the fight even started—boasting that he’d beaten Republicans on partisan redistricting before and flashing what he claimed were his ironclad 'receipts.' 

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DeSantis was supposedly 'scared' to sign the maps, Elias sneered, because history was on his side. 

Except it wasn’t. 

AG Uthmeier politely invited him to update the class on the shellacking Elias took just the night before in the Northern District of Florida, where his latest challenge got tossed—proving once again that the Democrats’ greatest hits playlist stops working the second the Supreme Court changes the rules. 

Classic Elias: all bluster, zero self-awareness, and now publicly reminded that old wins don’t pay new court fees.

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Elias is just a bad guy. 

To be fair, even the Democrats parted ways with him at one point because he was too dirty and corrupt for them. Let that sink in.

Ouch.

And on that note, he's just imploding in real time.

His timeline is a disaster of freakouts and meltdowns, and we kinda sorta love it:

He needs money, please.

Keep in mind, this ahole was part of the group forcing a redistricting in Virginia mid-decade that could still rob 56 counties of their representation.

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Removing racist rules is gutting the Voting Rights Act.

Sure.

Maybe Marc is worried that Democrats will cut him off again, especially if Virginia's Supreme Court throws out the referendum while Florida's new maps go through because they obeyed Florida law. 

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Unlike Virginia Democrats.

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FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING LAWSUIT REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY RON DESANTIS

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