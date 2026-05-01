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Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for Everything (Even a Nazi Sympathizer)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on May 01, 2026
Meme

After spending nearly a decade pushing the debunked lie about Trump calling neo-Nazis ‘very fine people,’ Democrats, the Left, and the mainstream media are now trying to convince us a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo is a very fine person.

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Aww, the irony.

Post continues:

... algorithm throws in our faces. Clearly, that’s what so many people in Maine have done - from all different walks of life and political persuasions.

In other words, Jon wants everyone to ignore the whole Nazi, crazy X posts, anti-America thing and focus on what the Democrats are trying desperately to turn into his new 'story' so they can make him palatable enough to win.

Democrats are fine with the guy being an unhinged, woman-hating, America-hating, Nazi-tattoo-having lunatic as long as he votes as he's told.

And yeah, this is bad (funny) enough? But add in this old post from Jon smugly telling someone they can chat when a Lefty candidate appears with a Nazi sympathizer ...

This guy IS the Nazi sympathizer.

Or wait, does that make Favreau the sympathizer since he's defending the guy WITH the Nazi tattoo?

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Oh, ouch. Our sides.

BAHAHAHAHA

Seriously.

We made a similar face BEFORE we started laughing and cackling like crazy people.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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