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HAA! Scott Jennings Taking PITY on POOR Obama for Having to Flip-Flop on Gerrymandering So Much Is BRUTAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 30, 2026
meme

Aww, would you look at that? Poor Obama. He's so upset about gerrymandering after yesterday's historic SCOTUS ruling, making it illegal to district voters based on their skin color. 

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... “partisanship” rather than explicit “racial bias.” And it serves as just one more example of how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy and protecting the rights of minority groups against majority overreach.

The good news is that such setbacks can be overcome. But that will only happen if citizens across the country who cherish our democratic ideals continue to mobilize and vote in record numbers - not just in the upcoming midterms or in high profile races, but in every election and every level.

The former president is just heartbroken about partisanship, don't you know?

Gerrymandering is just SO HORRIBLE.

Except, you know, he just spent months telling Virginians they should gerrymander their state to 'level the playing field' and keep democracy 'fair.' Considering the election was just last week (and luckily, the court has blocked certification of said election for now), it seems like poor Barry has had to change his mind a lot lately.

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And very quickly.

Scott Jennings feels sorry for Obama as well:

Nah, don't worry about Barack, the guy has been flip-flopping on issues for decades; he has it down to a science. It's easy considering he doesn't care about anything but himself. Oh, and money and power.

Like every other Democrat.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT

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