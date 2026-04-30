CNN Cuts CLIP of Democrat RIGHT Before He Fantasizes About Executing Pete Hegseth (But We Got It - WATCH)

Democrats are really leaning into the 'mask-off' era. On CNN this week, Rep. Seth Moulton went full unhinged when asked about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, flatly declaring the decorated combat veteran guilty of war crimes and warning that the penalty for that kind of thing is exactly what it was for Nazi submarine captains back in the day: execution.

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No, really.

Because nothing screams 'loyal opposition' like a sitting congressman openly fantasizing about putting a Trump Cabinet secretary to death on national television.

Seth Moulton warns of EXECUTION for @SecWar



“Do you believe that the Secretary is guilty of war crimes?”



“Absolutely... The Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing. And guess what the conclusion was? They got executed.” pic.twitter.com/5XeR7BEQvg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 30, 2026

Breitbart caught CNN basically 'editing' the clip.

Oddly enough, they didn't want to show Moulton fantasizing about killing the Secretary of War. Too much even for CNN?

Of course, CNN cut off their clip RIGHT BEFORE Moulton fantasized about killing Hegseth -- here it is pic.twitter.com/SLdWMkta7w — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 30, 2026

Because of course they did.

@RepMoulton This is an example of the incendiary language that prompted a mentally ill man to attempt an (another) attack on @POTUS! @FBIDirectorKash 👆 — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) April 30, 2026

C'mon, now. We all know Republicans are the real issue. The mainstream media said so.

All CNN does is spread hate and the more hate their guests spew the happier they are. CNN needs to be taken off the air along with MSNBC. They’re nothing but hate mongers like the democrat wing of Congress. — 🇺🇸Yooper🇺🇸 (@Yooperhomestead) April 30, 2026

Glad the demoncrats are turning down the temperature. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/WJfu2l7v89 — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) April 30, 2026

They think violence and hate are how they get elected, which is ironic considering that makes them the fascists, but hey, what do we know, right?

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