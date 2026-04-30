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CNN Cuts CLIP of Democrat RIGHT Before He Fantasizes About Executing Pete Hegseth (But We Got It - WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:06 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats are really leaning into the 'mask-off' era. On CNN this week, Rep. Seth Moulton went full unhinged when asked about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, flatly declaring the decorated combat veteran guilty of war crimes and warning that the penalty for that kind of thing is exactly what it was for Nazi submarine captains back in the day: execution.

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No, really.

Because nothing screams 'loyal opposition' like a sitting congressman openly fantasizing about putting a Trump Cabinet secretary to death on national television.

Breitbart caught CNN basically 'editing' the clip.

Oddly enough, they didn't want to show Moulton fantasizing about killing the Secretary of War. Too much even for CNN?

Because of course they did.

C'mon, now. We all know Republicans are the real issue. The mainstream media said so.

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They think violence and hate are how they get elected, which is ironic considering that makes them the fascists, but hey, what do we know, right?

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Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY DEPARTMENT OF WAR

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